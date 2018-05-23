A former Detroit airport manager has been indicted in a $5-million bribery and kickback scheme that prosecutors say involved some unusual trickery: He ate some of the evidence to hide his crime.

James Warner, 51, is accused of pocketing more than $5 million in bribes and kickbacks for helping businessmen secure lucrative contracts with the Wayne County Airport Authority.

He did this, prosecutors say, by giving one contractor insider information that helped him secure work and writing and submitting fraudulently inflated invoices on behalf of another contractor, who then kicked back money to Warner when he got paid.

Both of the contractors who paid the kickbacks have also been charged in the scandal: They are William Pritula, 69, whom prosecutors say secured $18 million in work from the airport authority with Warner's help. In exchange for Warner inflating his invoices, Pritula kicked back roughly half of the profits to Warner — a total of more than $5 million over four years — one of the largest bribes prosecuted to date in the Eastern District of Michigan, prosecutors allege.

According to the indictment, Warner manipulated contracts for maintenance and repair work on runways and parking structures at Detroit Metro Airport from 2010 through 2014, while he was the department manager in utilities and infrastructure at the airport authority.

Prosecutors say Warner ran a pay-to-play scheme at the airport, telling another contractor that he "needed to be part of the 'brotherhood' at the airport and that cash kickbacks were the "cost of doing business."

This contractor was Gary Tenaglia, whom prosecutors say got confidential and proprietary information from Warner that helped him secure repair and maintenance contracts for parking structures at Detroit Metro Airport. Warner also covered up some mistakes that Tenaglia's company's made on various repair projects, in exchange for kickbacks, and guaranteed him more work.

According to the indictment, Warner took Tenaglia out to dinner to one night to discuss the kickback arrangement when he wrote $5K on a napkin, folded it and slid it across the table to Tenaglia. After Tenaglia "acknowledged the meaning of the writing on the napkin," Warner "retrieved the napkin and ate it."

According to prosecutors, the $5K on the napkin was a proposed kickback amount. Warner reminded Tenaglia that this was how things were done, telling him: "You wouldn't be here if it weren't for me, your ass would be out."

Warner was indicted on eight counts of conspiracy, federal program bribery, federal program theft, money laundering and obstruction of justice.

Warner left the WCAA in August 2014. In January 2017, he began working for the Water and Sewer Department in West Bloomfield Township. There, authorities allege, he continued to engage in corrupt activity.

Within months of getting his new job, Warner proposed to Tenaglia a continuation of the same scheme the two had at the airport — a demand for 10 percent of each invoice West Bloomfield Township paid Tenaglia.

Warner also is charged with obstructing justice for allegedly altering a document he provided to the FBI during its investigation of the alleged scheme.

Warner was not readily available for comment; neither was his lawyer.

“Today’s indictment shows our commitment to protect our citizens from corrupt public officials who steal money intended for the construction and maintenance of our runways, parking structures, and other public infrastructure to satisfy their own personal greed," U.S. Attorney Matthew Schneider said in a statement.

"Our citizens are entitled to decisions based on the best interests of the public, not the best interests of corrupt public officials and bribe-paying contractors.”

