Federal government shuts down heading into holidays

Parts of the federal government shut down early Saturday for the third time this year after a last-ditch effort by Republicans and Democrats failed to resolve a budget standoff. Lawmakers refused to meet President Donald Trump’s demands for $5 billion to start erecting his proposes wall along the U.S.-Mexico border, a chaotic postscript for Republicans in the waning days of their two-year reign controlling government. Nine federal departments and several smaller agencies ran out of funding at midnight Friday, requiring them to close their doors, and put more than 380,000 federal workers on furlough and force another 420,000 employees to work without pay. House and Senate lawmakers are scheduled to return to work at noon Saturday to presumably resume negotiations among themselves and the White House. But no immediate deal seems certain.

Full moon and meteor shower will light up Saturday night sky

A full moon and a meteor shower are coming this weekend. The moon becomes full at 12:49 p.m. Saturday, but it will certainly appear plenty big and bright Saturday night. It's the final full moon of the year, and in North America, we call the December full moon the Long Night Moon, Cold Moon or Moon Before Yule, according to Earthsky.org. The Ursid meteor shower, which peaks around Saturday, will also occur this weekend, per EarthSky. Typically a rather low-key shower, the few shooting stars it produces might be even more difficult to see this year thanks to the bright light of the full moon.

NFL Week 16: Playoff push heats up

It’s the penultimate week of the NFL season, with plenty at stake as the playoffs draw near. In the NFC, the New Orleans Saints can clinch home-field advantage with a win against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday afternoon. Meanwhile, in the AFC, the Kansas City Chiefs need a bit of help, but can clinch the division title and a first-round bye with a win against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday night, paired with a Los Angeles Chargers loss Saturday night. Elsewhere, the Dallas Cowboys and New England Patriots can clinch their respective divisions with a win.

Best photos of the 2018 NFL season Week 15: Fireworks explode prior to a game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Philadelphia Eagles at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. The Eagles won the game, 30-23. Week 15: Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett is tackled by San Francisco 49ers defensive back Tarvarius Moore during the third quarter at Levi's Stadium. The 49ers won the game, 26-23, in overtime. Week 15: Jacksonville Jaguars cheerleaders make a final cheer in a huddle after the last home game of the season at TIAA Bank Field. The Washington Redskins won the game, 16-13. Week 14: Chicago Bears offensive tackle Bradley Sowell catches a touchdown pass against the Los Angeles Rams at Soldier Field. The Bears won the game 15-6. Week 14: Oakland Raiders running back Doug Martin scores a touchdown against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the first quarter at Oakland Coliseum. The Raiders won the game, 24-21. Week 14: Miami Dolphins running back Kenyan Drake runs the ball after a lateral to score a walk-off touchdown in a 34-33 win over the New England Patriots at Hard Rock Stadium. Week 13: San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman autographs his jersey following a 43-16 Seattle Seahawks victory at CenturyLink Field. Week 13: New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. throws a touchdown pass to Russell Shepard in the third quarter against the Bears at MetLife Stadium. Th eGiants won the game in overtime, 30-27. Week 13: The Houston Texans play against the Cleveland Browns at NRG Stadium. The Texans won the game, 29-13. Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb reaches behind the helmet of Cincinnati Bengals defensive back Brandon Wilson to catch a touchdown pass in Week 12. Carolina Panthers strong safety Eric Reid knocks Seattle Seahawks running back Chris Carson in the air during a Week 12 game at Bank of America Stadium. Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster is tackled by Denver Broncos defensive back Tramaine Brock in a Week 12 matchup at Broncos Stadium at Mile High. Week 11: New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore jumps into the stands to celebrate with fans after a Philadelphia Eagles turnover during the fourth quarter at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Saints won the game, 48-7. Week 11: Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd lands after a reception against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. The Ravens won the game, 24-21. Week 11: Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick is pursued by New York Giants defensive end Dalvin Tomlinson during the first half at MetLife Stadium. The Giants won the game, 38-35. Week 10: New York Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard catches the game-winning touchdown pass against the San Francisco 49ers fduring the fourth quarter at Levi's Stadium. The Giants won the game, 27-23. Week 10: Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott leaps over the tackle attempt of Philadelphia Eagles defensive back Tre Sullivan during the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. The Cowboys won the game, 27-20. Week 10: Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley runs for a touchdown against the Seattle Seahawks during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. The Rams won the game, 36-31. Week 10: Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt causes Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton to fumble during the second quarter at Heinz Field. The Steelers won the game, 52-21. Week 9: Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton runs with the ball as Tampa Bay Buccaneers strong safety Justin Evans defends in the first quarter at Bank of America Stadium. The Panthers won the game, 42-28. Week 9: A flock of pigeons fly away as Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker kicks the ball to the Cleveland Browns during the fourth quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Chiefs won the game, 37-21. Week 8: Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley stiff arms Green Bay Packers free safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix on a fourth quarter run at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. The Rams won the game, 29-27. Week 8: Seattle Seahawks tight end Ed Dickson scores a touchdown as Detroit Lions cornerback Nevin Lawson defends during the second quarter at Ford Field. The Seahawks won the game, 28-14. Week 8: Indianapolis Colts tight end Mo Alie-Cox catches a touchdown pass against the Oakland Raiders at Oakland Coliseum. The Colts won the game, 42-28. Week 8: Houston Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins attempts to make a reception during the third quarter against the Miami Dolphins at NRG Stadium. The Texans won the game, 42-23. Week 7: Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt dives for a touchdown against the Cincinnati Bengals at Arrowhead Stadium. Week 7: Los Angeles Rams linebacker Cory Littleton blocks a punt by San Francisco 49ers punter Bradley Pinion during the second quarter at Levi's Stadium. The Rams won the game, 39-10. Week 7: Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Alshon Jeffery (17) is unable to make the catch as Carolina Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly (59) and safety Mike Adams (29) defend at Lincoln Financial Field. The Panthers won the game, 21-17. The Los Angeles Chargers and Tennessee Titans play during an NFL International Series game at Wembley Stadium. The Chargers won the game, 20-19. Week 6: Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott runs for a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars at AT&T Stadium. The Cowboys won, 40-7. Week 6: Buffalo Bills defensive back Phillip Gaines tackles Houston Texans wide receiver Will Fuller during the second half at NRG Stadium. The Texans won the game, 20-13. Week 6: Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Tyrell Williams atches a touchdown as Cleveland Browns strong safety Damarious Randall (23) defends during the first half at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Chargers won the game, 38-14. Week 6: Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Doug Baldwin catches a pass as Oakland Raiders defensive back Obi Melifonwu defends during an NFL International Series game at Wembley Stadium. The Seahawks defeated the Raiders, 27-3. Week 5: The New York Jets' Andre Roberts stiff arms the Denver Broncos' Devontae Booker during the third quarter at MetLife Stadium. The Jets won the game, 34-16. Week 5: Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward blocks the field goal attempt of Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker during the second quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won the game, 12-9, in overtime. Week 5: San Francisco 49ers running back Kyle Juszczyk is tackled by Arizona Cardinals defensive back Bene Benwikere during the fourth quarter at Levi's Stadium. The Cardinals won the game, 28-18. Week 5: Kansas City Chiefs tight end Demetrius Harris (84) has his helmet knocked off while returning a kickoff against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the second half at Arrowhead Stadium. Week 5: Pittsburgh Steelers running back James Conner (30) celebrates a first quarter touchdown with JuJu Smith-Schuster (19), who acted like he gave birth to the ball against the Atlanta Falcons at Heinz Field. Week 5: Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota hurdles Bills linebacker Matt Milano during the second half at New Era Field. Week 4: Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green celebrates with teammate Mark Walton (32) after making the game-winning touchdown catch against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Bengals won the game, 37-36. Week 4: New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley dives for a touchdown against the New Orleans Saints during the fourth quarter at MetLife Stadium. The Saints won the game, 33-18. Week 4: Tennessee Titans wide receiver Corey Davis scores the game-winning touchdown in overtime against the Philadelphia Eagles at Nissan Stadium. The Titans won the game, 26-23. Week 4: Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones stiff arms Buffalo Bills defensive back Rafael Bush during the first quarter at Lambeau Field. The Packers won the game, 22-0. Week 4: Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp catches a pass for a 70-yard touchdown play against the Minnesota Vikings at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. The Rams won the game, 38-31. Week 3: The New York Giants defense strikes a pose after recovering a fumble in the third quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. The Giants won the game, 27-22. Week 3: Green Bay Packers linebacker Clay Matthews reacts to his roughing the passer penalty against Washington Redskins quarterback Alex Smith. The Redskins won the game, 31-17. Week 3: Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen dives for a touchdown during the second quarter of a 27-6 win over the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. Week 3: Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield catches a pass for a two-point conversion during the third quarter against the New York Jets at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won the game, 21-17. Week 2: Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay scores a touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers. Week 2: New England Patriots linebacker Kyle Van Noy tackles Jacksonville Jaguars running back Corey Grant. Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill is sacked by New York Jets linebacker Brandon Copeland during first half at MetLife Stadium. Tennessee Titans wide receiver Taywan Taylor is hit by Houston Texans defensive back Tyrann Mathieu as he gains yards after a catch during the first half at Nissan Stadium. Week 1: Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers celebrates after beating the Chicago Bears at Lambeau Field. Week 1: Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill flips in celebration after a fourth quarter touchdown against the Los Angeles Chargers at StubHub Center. Week 1: Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Brandon Marshall pulls in a touchdown against Denver Broncos cornerback Bradley Roby in the third quarter at Broncos Stadium at Mile High. Week 1: A rainbow appears during the second half between the Miami Dolphins and the Tennessee Titans at Hard Rock Stadium. Week 1: Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) and defensive back Derrick Kindred (26) cause a fumble by Pittsburgh Steelers running back James Conner during the fourth quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium. Week 1: New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley leaps over Jacksonville Jaguars defensive back Tashaun Gipson and Giants offensive guard Jon Halapio during the second half at MetLife Stadium. Week 1: Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles catches a pass from Nelson Agholor against the Atlanta Falcons at Lincoln Financial Field.

Attention, procrastinators: You still have time to shop!

"Super Saturday," Panic Saturday or just the Saturday right before Christmas — whichever it may be, is expected to the busiest shopping day of the year, rivaling and possibly even beating Black Friday crowds. About 134 million people, up from 126 million last year, plan to take advantage of Super Saturday sales and extended store hours, according to the National Retail Federation’s new survey. Although it’ll be a popular day to shop with 24 percent of Americans expected to buy their final gifts, don’t expect to find Black Friday-like prices. However, there will still be plenty of sales to take advantage of.

And if you didn't get those gifts shipped ...

Saturday is one of your last days to get packages to their destinations by Dec. 25. The U.S. Postal Service's Priority Mail Express and UPS On-Call Pickup for UPS Next Day Air should get your presents to where they need to be before Christmas if sent by Dec. 22, the carriers say. FedEx offers same day services on Christmas, too. As always, carriers handle massive numbers of deliveries during the holiday season. This past week through Dec. 23 was expected to be the USPS's busiest this season, during which it expected to process and deliver nearly 3 billion pieces of First-Class Mail, including greeting cards.

