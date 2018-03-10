Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh is pictured listening during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Capitol Hill.

The FBI's supplemental background check into Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh will be wrapped up soon enough to allow a Senate vote this week, Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Tuesday.

Multiple media reports, citing unnamed sources, said the investigation could be completed Wednesday.

“We’ll have an F.B.I. report this week, and we’ll have a vote this week,” McConnell, R-Ky., told reporters.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., called for a slowdown in the process, suggesting senators should have a day to study the FBI report before deciding Kavanaugh's fate.

"A Supreme Court nominee must, whatever their politics, be a shining example of someone who tells the truth," Schumer tweeted. "Every Senator now must assess these serious allegations, and consider whether Judge Kavanaugh has the temperament, independence, and credibility to serve."

Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, and Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, whose votes are considered key to the nomination, both said they were satisfied with the pace of the process.

The primary focus of the investigation has been the sexual assault claim of Christine Blasey Ford, who says she was attacked by Kavanaugh while both were in high school 36 years ago. Ford, however, acknowledged difficulty in remembering details of the episode, including where and when it happened.

The FBI was given a week to conduct its probe. NBC News, citing two sources the media outlet said were familiar with the investigation, said the FBI had hoped to complete its work as soon as Tuesday night. The Wall Street Journal and The New York Times also reported that the FBI was on pace to complete its effort ahead of schedule.

As of Tuesday evening, the FBI still had not contacted Ford. Agents also had not contacted Julie Swetnick, who alleges in a sworn statement that Kavanaugh and his friend, Mark Judge, tried to get teenage girls drunk so they could be "gang raped" by multiple boys.

Lawyers for Deborah Ramirez, who claims that Kavanaugh exposed himself to her at a dorm party when they were freshmen at Yale University, confirmed that the FBI had reached out to Ramirez and that she was cooperating with the investigation.

Kavanaugh has vehemently denied all the allegations.

