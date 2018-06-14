From the time you are born, the people who are the most important in your life are your mother and father. Sadly, only one parent wanted to step up for me, my mother.

When I was two years old, my father and mother were arguing about something and it looked serious. She was waving an envelope at my father’s face and he was trying to put his hands around her face.

After that, she picked me up, hurried into a room and started to pack up clothes. Then she grabbed my brothers and we all left to live with my grandmother.

Ever since, I have cried more than usual because the person who brought happiness and protection in my life disappeared so quickly. That’s when I knew my whole life would change.

My father sometimes picked me up from my grandmother’s house on certain days, but after a while the visits stopped.

My mother would tell me what a sorry person my dad was. She wanted me and my brother to gain courage and strength to move on without him. But it was so hard.

On the bright side, my mother and I were very close. We went places and made a tradition to drive around in the spring to see the Cherry Blossoms in Washington, D.C., and take pictures. I never wanted to be separated from my mother.

I know she wanted to find someone to fill the hole that my father left, but for me, that made everything worse. I developed an intense need to have my real father back. I didn’t want others to fix the mess that he made.

I started to despise men; especially the ones who wanted to control me. I refused to let any man talk down to me or tell me I couldn’t do anything.

I had a boyfriend, but he abused me, including throwing me against a subway window. That caused me to lose it and I started to fight back. I showed that I was no longer someone to be messing with. He threw a pencil at my face, so I got up and punched his head, pulling his hair, scratching him. It felt like a lion possessed me. I stopped because a stranger was going to call the police.

I lost so many friends dealing with him, and I lost dignity and respect for myself. Deep down I knew it was very unhealthy so I decided to leave him.

I was in 9th grade when I finally got the chance to contact my father again. My mother told me where my other grandmother lived, but she didn’t know that I was going to meet her anytime soon.

Although this wasn’t my first time passing by her house, it was my first time entering it. I called her name through a mail slot on her door calling her name. She came to the door and was almost speechless. She hadn’t seen me in what seemed like forever. I thought she would assume that I was lying saying that I was her granddaughter, but she said she could tell it was I because of my eyes.

My mom said that I look just like my father. I have his hair, his eyes, maybe even his attitude, which could be a blessing and a curse.

She told me some stories about my father and how he was into music. He was funny and kind of a nerd like me. I chuckled happily on the inside because I finally learned things about him without negativity behind it all.

She put my dad on the phone and when I heard his voice I couldn’t help but become emotional. He was more than glad to hear me and I was, too. I consider it one of the best moments I had in my life.

After that, I rarely heard from my father. No text messages, no phone calls, nothing. A postcard would have been fine. It would be almost six months later for me to finally know that he was still alive. It hurt inside because I thought he wanted to be part of my life.

At this point, my emotions went haywire. I needed to yell. I needed to go on a rampage. The more people don’t understand, the more I wanted to get angry, which made me an outcast to society. They didn’t know where happiness went, no therapy couldn’t tame me, and no religious talk could save me. I was gone.

Feeling neglected by your own blood hurts more than a bullet piercing your body.

Suicidal thoughts were the first thing on my mind everyday, just like the thought of being hungry. I’ve written so many suicide notes to my family, my friends, and myself and put them in a small box. I cried more than breathing.

When I looked at myself, I wasn’t proud of what I was looking at. Everything from head to toe reminded me of him.

But at one point when I was just in my room thinking to myself, I came to realize that I’m not him. I may look like him, have an attitude sometimes like him, but I’m not him.

His cowardice doesn’t run in my DNA.

I called my father again earlier this month. Reuniting with my father has been a relief, but it’s also left me uneasy. It left me with more questions and made me more confused.

Most of my life I’ve paid more attention to things that were really bad for me and haven’t focused on the good. I used to be lost on what I wanted to do, without recognizing school days for me were getting short.

But then, I had a breakthrough. My breakthrough from all the negativity in my life has become filming. I grew a loving desire to create movies.

Now I look at my life as a movie. A crazy, beautiful movie.

Ja'Kayla Mordecai is a fellow in the Urban Health Media Project. She plans to study filmmaking in college.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com