The Maitland family began its journey in 2010. That July they visited Isle Royale National Park in Michigan. A park ranger taught the beneficial behaviors of beavers, by using Gerald Maitland as an example. In January 2012, they went to Theodore Roosevelt Inaugural National Historic Site in New York. Here the Maitland kids are shown completing the junior ranger book activities. In February 2012, Jameson Maitland posed with their park souvenir, a six-week-old abandoned park puppy from the Natchez Trace Parkway.that runs through Alabama, Mississippi and Tennessee. In August 2013, they volunteered through living history at the River Raisin National Battlefield Park in Monroe, Michigan. In March 2013, they enjoyed the beauty of Obed national wild and scenic river. in Tennessee. In July 2014, they did a long day of hiking at Yellowstone National Park. Pictured are Gerald and Jameson Maitland. In October 2014, they spent an extra day to revisit Fort Stanwix National Memorial in Rome, New York. In July 2015, they instructed kayaking at Hull's Trace for the River Raisin National Battlefield Park in Monroe, Michigan. In April 2016, Gerald and Jameson Maitland went sledding from the top of a dune at Great Sand Dunes National Park in Colorado. The Maitland family travels mostly by campervan. Here it is in June 2016. Over the years the Maitlands have had two fifth wheel campers, two trucks, one cargo trailer, and one truck camper. This final camper is their favorite way to travel. They've traveled in it with two cats and one puppy. This is the view at the bottom of a hike in June 2016 at Canyon de Chelly National Monument in Arizona. Ine June 2017, they took a 12-mile hike in Bryce Canyon National Park in Utah. Here they are celebrating their 324th park at Cape Cod NS with a ranger on May 15, 2017. In August 2017, they experienced the full total solar eclipse at Agate Fossil Beds National Monument in Nebraska. In January 2018, they explored the Muir Woods National Monument in Marin County, California, in search of the largest redwood and banana slugs.. The Maitland family is now on its final trip. Here they are at the World War II Valor in the Pacific National Monument in Honolulu,Hawaii.

The Maitland family from Jackson, Michigan, wants to make it into the Guinness Book of World Records.

They are on the way to achieving that by the end of this year. Their accomplishment? Becoming the first family to visit every U.S. National Park.

The family of four has spent the last eight years visiting 417 national parks and units. Dad Jim, mom Cheri, 16-year old daughter Jamison, and 14-year-old son Gerald embarked on the mission after watching the documentary “America’s Best Idea” by Ken Burns and Dayton Duncan.

“It’s amazing what this has done for our family,” Jim Maitland says. “A lot of people don’t think that our history is important. But it’s interesting. It shows us who we are.”

The quest began in Florida. The family has zig-zagged the USA and its territories, logging more than 300,000 miles in their camper van.

Jim and Cheri Maitland are semi-retired. They have seven children but have also taken in two foreign exchange students who spent 10 months last year and this year traveling with them. They’ve been homeschooling the children to allow for all the trips.

They travel modestly, sleeping in the van most of the time. They even drove to Alaska, driving 11,000 miles in one week.

“We thought Alaska was going to be hard,” Cheri Maitland says.

But it turned out easier than anticipated.

“Every trip we learn something,” she says. “Know before you go. That’s the most important thing. Map where you’re going to go.”

Mishaps did happen along the way.

“It’s a wild ride for sure,” her husband says. “You never know when something is going to happen-- busted tire or a broken spring. We always found a way to fix it. There was always a plan B. We’ve gotten down to plan D.”

They are now on their last trip, visiting all 10 parks in Hawaii, Samoa and Guam. They will also travel to the newest park in Lexington, Kentucky.

They have also spent more than 1,000 hours volunteering at their home park, River Raisin National Battlefield Park in Monroe, Michigan.

Of the 417 parks, 59 are formally designated U.S. National Parks. The rest are units such as national battlefield sites, national memorials, national scenic trails, and national seashores.

Jim Maitland says he’s enjoyed the smaller units as much as the big national parks.

“The smaller units, the reason we fell in love with them is they’re all about this country, how the USA was created, the good, the bad, the ugly,” he says.

They don’t have a favorite national park.

“We love every single one,” Cheri Maitland says. “Your favorite is the one that day. If you have children, you love them all.”

Gerald Maitland has especially enjoyed the battlefields. But he says he has had fun at all the parks--hiking, kayaking, meeting park rangers and other travelers.

At 14, he would become the youngest person to visit all of the parks.

“You get a different experience at every single park,” he says. “We went to the Manhattan Project, internment camps. I love war and that kind of history. I could recommend all the parks."

The family regularly blogs about their journey on Facebook, handle Parkboundmaitlands or Riverrasinnationalbattlefieldparkfoundation.

For a look at photos of some of their adventures, click on the gallery above.

