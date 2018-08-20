Did former President Barack Obama just throw a little shade with his summer reading list? 

As President Donald Trump's personal attorney argues that "truth isn't truth" and that facts are "in the eye of the beholder," Obama said in a Facebook post that among the titles he picked up this summer were "Factfulness" by Hans Rosling and "Educated" by Tara Westover. 

"One of my favorite parts of summer is deciding what to read when things slow down just a bit, whether it’s on a vacation with family or just a quiet afternoon," Obama said. "This summer I've been absorbed by new novels, revisited an old classic, and reaffirmed my faith in our ability to move forward together when we seek the truth." 

The 44th president described "Factfulness" as "an outstanding international public health expert, is a hopeful book about the potential for human progress when we work off facts rather than our inherent biases." 

He called "Educated" is a "remarkable memoir of a young woman raised in a survivalist family in Idaho who strives for education while still showing great understanding and love for the world she leaves behind." 

Among the other titles Obama said he was reading this summer were "Warlight" by Michael Ondaatje, about a family in the aftermath of World War II, and "An American Marriage" by Tayari Jones, about the wrongful conviction on a young African-American couple. He also reread "A House for Mr Biswas" after Nobel-Prize-winning author V.S. Naipaul died earlier this month

Trump has not shared a reading list, but he has recommended several titles on Twitter, including "Liars, Leakers, and Liberals: The Case Against the Anti-Trump Conspiracy" by Jeanine Pirro, "The Russia Hoax: The Illicit Scheme to Clear Hillary Clinton and Frame Donald Trump" by Fox News anchor Gregg Jarrett, "The Briefing: Politics, The Press, and The President" by Sean Spicer, "Spygate: The Attempted Sabotage of Donald J. Trump" by Dan Bongino and D.C. McAllister and "The Case Against Impeaching Trump," by Alan Dershowitz. 

A look at Barack Obama's post-presidential life
01 / 26
Obama joins fellow former presidents Jimmy Carter, George H.W. Bush, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton to address the audience during a hurricane relief concert at Texas A&M University on Oct. 21, 2017, in College Station, Texas.
02 / 26
Obama delivers a speech with Democratic gubernatorial candidate Ralph Northam during a rally in Richmond, Va., on Oct. 19, 2017.
03 / 26
Obama stands on stage with Democratic candidate Phil Murphy, who is running against Republican Lt. Gov. Kim Guadagno for the governor of New Jersey, on Oct. 19, 2017, in Newark, N.J.
04 / 26
Argentinian President Mauricio Macri speaks with Obama during their meeting in Bella Vista, Argentina, on Oct. 7, 2017.
05 / 26
Obama delivers a speech during the Green Economy Summit in Argentina on Oct. 6, 2017.
06 / 26
Obama and Prince Harry watch wheelchair basketball at the Invictus Games in Toronto on Sept. 29, 2017.
07 / 26
Obama meets competitors from Team USA on day 7 of the Invictus Games 2017 on Sept. 29, 2017, in Toronto.
08 / 26
Former presidents Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Obama pose with a group of golfers' wives and girlfriends during opening ceremonies for the 2017 Presidents Cup at Liberty National Golf Club in Jersey City, N.J., on Sept. 28, 2017.
09 / 26
Obama speaks at Goalkeepers 2017 on Sept. 20, 2017, in New York City.
10 / 26
In this July 3, 2017, photo provided by Jolene Jackinsky, Obama holds Jackinsky's 6-month-old baby girl while posing for a selfie with the pair at a waiting area at Anchorage International Airport, in Anchorage, Alaska.
11 / 26
Obama gives a speech during the 4th Congress of the Indonesian Diaspora in Jakarta, Indonesia, on July 1, 2017.
12 / 26
This handout picture released by the Indonesian Presidential Palace on June 30, 2017, shows Indonesian President Joko Widodo chatting with Obama on the lawn of the presidential palace in Bogor.
13 / 26
Obama waves to reporters as he walks with Indonesian President Joko Widodo, left, upon arrival for their meeting at the Bogor Presidential Palace in Bogor, West Java, Indonesia, on June 30, 2017.
14 / 26
Obama walks with his daughter Malia, left, during his visit to Prambanan Temple in Yogyakarta, Indonesia, on June 29, 2017.
15 / 26
Obama and his family raft at the Ayung River during a family holiday in Bali, Indonesia, on June 26, 2017.
16 / 26
Obama speaks at the convention center in Montreal, Quebec, on June 6, 2017.
17 / 26
Obama and German Chancellor Angela Merkel arrive for a discussion on democracy at Church Congress on May 25, 2017, in Berlin, Germany.
18 / 26
Obama waves before he is awarded the German Media Prize in Baden-Baden, Germany, on May 25, 2017.
19 / 26
Obama speaks with Sam Kass, food entrepreneur and former White House chef, during the third edition of "Seed & Chips: The Global Food Innovation Summit," focusing on new technologies for feeding the globe, in Milan on May 9, 2017.
20 / 26
Obama is presented with the 2017 John F. Kennedy Profile In Courage Award by Caroline Kennedy at the John F. Kennedy Library in Boston on May 7, 2017.
21 / 26
Obama speaks at a community event on the Presidential Center at the South Shore Cultural Center on May 3, 2017, in Chicago. The Obama Foundation unveiled plans for the former president's lakefront presidential center, showcasing renderings and a model.
22 / 26
Obama and former attorney general Eric Holder leave the funeral mass for longtime Pittsburgh Steelers chairman, Pro Football Hall of Famer and former U.S. ambassador to Ireland Dan Rooney on April 18, 2017.
23 / 26
Obama, accompanied by former first lady Michelle Obama, waves as they leave the National Gallery of Art in Washington on March 5, 2017.
24 / 26
Obama vacations off the coast of Moskito Island in the British Virgin Islands in on Feb. 7, 2017.
25 / 26
Obama is pictured with British billionaire Richard Branson off the coast of Moskito Island in the British Virgin Islands on Feb. 7, 2017.
26 / 26
Obama waves as he boards a Marine helicopter during a departure ceremony on the East Front of the U.S. Capitol after President Trump's inauguration on Jan. 20, 2017.
Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com