ZeniMax Media announced it has settled its lawsuit against Facebook disputing how the Oculus Rift virtual reality headset was created.
Last year, a jury in Dallas ruled Facebook owed ZeniMax $500 million after the gaming company alleged much of the technology used to power the VR headset included their intellectual property.
The damage was later reduced to $250 million. As an appeal was pending, both sides agreed to an undisclosed settlement, ZeniMax said in a statement.
"We are pleased that a settlement has been reached and are fully satisfied by the outcome," said Robert Altman, chairman and CEO of ZeniMax, in a statement.
"We’re pleased to put this behind us and continue building the future of VR," said Facebook in a statement to multiple outlets.
The Maryland-based gaming company, which owns Bethesda Softworks and id Software, initially sought $4 billion from Facebook, which acquired Oculus for nearly $3 billion in 2014.
When the lawsuit was filed in 2014, ZeniMax alleged founder Palmer Luckey used their technology created "after years of research and investment."
At the time, Oculus released a statement saying the lawsuit had no merit.
At issue was Luckey's work with John Carmack, the co-founder of games studio id Software who helped with the Oculus headset. Carmack eventually left ZeniMax to go work full-time for Oculus.
