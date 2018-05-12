When it comes to workplace issues, some companies are putting gender equality at the top of their priority lists.
Facebook, Chick-fil-A and Salesforce are among the best large companies for women, according to compensation, culture and career monitoring website Comparably.
Women's roles in companies have helped them rank highly on Comparably's list, Comparably CEO Jason Nazar said. For example, insurance agency technology firm Vertaforce and social and dating app Bumble both have female chief executive officers in Amy Zupon and Whitney Wolfe Herd, respectively.
“The single biggest thing that’s driving inclusiveness for women is having more women in positions of management and leadership," Nazar said.
Another main focus of companies on the list is compensation for women, as "they spend the time and effort to make sure they are closing the gender pay gap," according to Nazar. Women earned 82 percent of what men earned in 2017, according to a Pew Research Center analysis of median hourly earnings of both full- and part-time workers in the United States.
The lists represent the best companies for women, as rated by their employees on Comparably.com and listed in alphabetical order. Large companies are organizations with more than 500 employees. Small-to-medium companies are organizations with fewer than 500 employees.
Best large companies for women
Top 50, in alphabetical order
1. Accenture U.S., New York
2. Acquia, Boston
3. Adobe, San Jose, Calif.
4. ADP, Roseland, N.J.
5. Aflac, Columbus, Ga.
6. Anthem, Inc., Indianapolis
7. Chick-fil-A, Atlanta
8. Costco, Issaquah, Wash.
9. Deloitte, New York
10. Delta Air Lines, Atlanta
11. eBay, San Jose, Calif.
12. Edifics, Bellevue, Wash.
13. Facebook, Menlo Park, Calif.
14. FedEx, Memphis, Tenn.
15. Gartner, Stamford, Conn.
16. General Mills, Inc., Minneapolis
17. Google, Mountain View, Calif.
18. HCA Holdings, Nashville, Tenn.
19. HEB, San Antonio
20. Hubspot, Cambridge, Mass.
21. Hyatt, Chicago
22. Insight Global, Atlanta
23. International Flavors & Fragrances, New York
24. Intuit, Mountain View, Calif.
25. LogMeIn, Boston
26. Nevro, Redwood City, Calif.
27. Northside Hospital, Atlanta
28. Overstock.com, Midvale, Utah
29. PepsiCo, Purchase, N.Y.
30. Prudential, Newark, N.J.
31. Publix Super Markets, Lakeland, Fla.
32. Qualtrics, Provo, Utah
33. Salesforce, San Francisco
34. Schneider Electric, North Andover, Mass.
35. Shipt, Birmingham, Ala.
36. SmileDirectClub, Nashville, Tenn.
37. Sport Clips, Georgetown, Texas
38. Starbucks, Seattle
39. Sunrun,San Francisco
40. Sysco, Houston
41. T-Mobile, Bellevue, Wash.
42. TaskUs, Santa Monica, Calif.
43. The Home Depot, Atlanta
44. U.S. Bank, Minneapolis
45. UiPath, New York
46. Ulta Beauty, Bolingbrook, Ill.
47. United Health Group, Minnetonka, Minn.
48. USA Truck, Van Buren, Ark.
49. Vertafore, Denver
50. Workfront, Lehi, Utah
Best small- to mid-sized companies for women
Top 25, in alphabetical order
1. Barry’s Bootcamp, Los Angeles
2. Bumble, Austin, Texas
3. Celtra, Inc., Boston
4. Chrome River Technologies, Los Angeles
5. Climb Credit, New York
6. Code.org, Seattle
7. CultureIQ, New York
8. Day Translations, Tampa, Fla.
9. Diverse Lynx, Princeton, N.J.
10. Eargo, San Jose, Calif.
11. Greenhouse Software, Inc., New York
12. HelpScout, Boston
13. Highspot, Seattle
14. Impact, Santa Barbara, Calif.
15. Juniper Systems, Logan, Utah
16. Mobilewalla, New York
17. Periscope Data, San Francisco
18. Pipedrive, New York
19. Pramata, Brisbane, Calif.
20. RealSelf, Seattle
21. Red Dot Storage, Louisville, Colo.
22. Revenue River Marketing, Golden, Colo.
23. TripActions, Palo Alto, Calif.
24. WhiteSouce, New York
25. Wibbitz, New York
Methodology
Comparably’s "Best Of" lists are derived from sentiment ratings provided by employees who anonymously rated their employers on Comparably.com during the period of Nov. 26, 2017 to Nov. 28, 2018. There were no fees or costs associated with participating, nor was nomination required.
