WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump’s embrace of Russian President Vladimir Putin has raised alarms with U.S. election experts who worry the exchange will empower Moscow’s effort to sway voters ahead of the midterm elections.

"Trump’s behavior has likely emboldened Putin and the interference efforts,” said John Wonderlich, executive director at the Sunlight Foundation. “It’s stunning to have the president of the United States essentially hang out a welcome sign” for hackers.

Standing next to Putin at a press conference in Helsinki on Monday, Trump questioned U.S. intelligence assessments that Russia tried to influence the 2016 U.S. presidential election and blasted a Justice Department probe of that effort that led to 12 indictments last week.

While I had a great meeting with NATO, raising vast amounts of money, I had an even better meeting with Vladimir Putin of Russia. Sadly, it is not being reported that way - the Fake News is going Crazy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 17, 2018

Cybersecurity and election analysts who followed Russia's information and hacking strategy in 2016 worry the lack of public rebuke will send a message to Russia and other countries that they will not be punished or called out for similar attacks.

Matthew Waxman, a professor and expert in national security law at Columbia Law School, blamed both President Barack Obama and Trump for not taking steps to deter Russian cyber attacks, which included an extensive information campaign on social media as well as efforts to access and publicize private Democratic emails.

Hopefully a lesson for future politicians campaigning 2018 and beyond that leveraging/willingness to embrace foreign influence during an election makes a later elected official extremely weak in negotiations with foreign influencers — Clint Watts (@selectedwisdom) July 16, 2018

But Trump's acceptance of Putin's denial in Helsinki, which also drew bipartisan criticism on Capitol Hill on Monday, did little to improve that situation, he said.

"Trump's performance with Putin will only embolden Russia in its efforts to undermine democracy, not just here, but among our allies," Waxman said.

A White House spokesman did not respond to a request for comment.

In a series of posts on Twitter after the meeting with Putin, Trump said he is working to establish a better relationship with Moscow rather than antagonizing its president.

Putin, a former KGB agent, said Trump raised election meddling during private meetings on Monday but he denied his government had interfered with "internal American affairs."

Waxman said Russia is already achieving its objectives by sowing political divisions within the United States and undermining trust in democratic institutions. The House Intelligence Committee has released thousands of Kremlin-linked advertisements purchased on Facebook in the run up to the 2016 election, and federal officials last year notified nearly two dozen states of Russian efforts to hack their election systems.

Last week, DOJ investigators indicted 12 Russian military intelligence officers in a wide-ranging hacking scheme. The 11-count indictment — a result of the ongoing investigation by special counsel Robert Mueller — alleges Russians "engaged in a sustained effort'' to penetrate Democratic data.

Analysts say the influence campaign has continued as the United States heads toward what is sure to be another contentious election this year. Control of Congress, Trump's legislative agenda and governors races in 36 states are in play in November.

But Trump brushed aside concerns from his intelligence officials on Monday and blamed the ongoing probe of the issue for souring U.S.-Russian relations.

"So I have great confidence in my intelligence people," Trump said, "but I will tell you that President Putin was extremely strong and powerful in his denial."

Clint Watts, a cyber and homeland security expert and a senior fellow at the Foreign Policy Research Institute, said the back-and-forth with Putin sent a signal not just to Russia but to other countries — allies and foes alike — who feel they have a stake in the outcome of U.S. elections.

"Why shouldn’t we try to influence the Americans?" Watts said, describing that message.

"Why not?"

