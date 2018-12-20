HoneyTrek: This couple is on the world's longest honeymoon Mike and Anne Howard have been on their honeymoon since 2012. They visited Pamukkale in Turkey. Pamukkale means "cotton castle" in Turkish. Mike and Anne Howard stopped at Salmon Glacier in British Columbia, Canada, as part of their more than 2,500-day honeymoon. Mike and Anne Howard went as far as Ibo Island in the Indian Ocean off the coast of Mozambique. The couple went scuba diving in the Great Barrier Reef of Australia. Fenghuang is a county in Hunan Province, China. Mike and Anne Howard stopped there on their 2,500-day honeymoon. The Howards encountered a cheetah in Kenya. Cappadocia is one of the most visited spots in Turkey. The Howards made a stop their on their honeymoon. The couple danced in Achoma, Peru. The couple visited Annapurna Sanctuary, a high glacial basin, in Nepal. The Howards saw penguins in Antarctica. Mike and Anne Howard chronicle their honeymoon on HoneyTrek.com. They have visited Komodo National Park in Indonesia. The Howards have visited European capital cities such as Lisbon, Portugal. The Mountain of Seven Colors is located in Purmamarca, Argentina. The Howards made a stop there on their honeymoon. North Cape is located far above the Arctic Circle in Norway. Mike and Anne Howard stopped there on their HoneyTrek honeymoon. Mike and Anne Howard have traveled to U.S. national parks as well, including North Cascades National Park in Washington. Mike and Anne Howard visited Palawan in the Philippines. Mike and Anne Howard traveled to Pyin Oo Lwin, a town in Myanmar. Mike and Anne Howard enjoyed Carnival in Rio de Janeiro on their HoneyTrek honeymoon. Mike and Anne Howard did some adventure travel in the less-visited Samaná Peninsula on the Dominican Republic’s northeastern shore. The Howards spent time in San Miguel de Allende in Mexico as part of their long honeymoon. Mike and Anne Howard have also explored the USA, including a stay in Savannah, Georgia. The Howards have visited 50 countries. Here they are in Tabua, Portugal. The couple traveled to Torres del Paine National Park in southern Chilean Patagonia as part of their HoneyTrek honeymoon. The couple visited the Sacred Valley of the Incas, or the Urubamba Valley, about 12 miles from Cusco in Peru. Mike and Anne Howard have been on their honeymoon for more than 2,500 days. Here they are in Tulum, Mexico. The Howards visited Victoria Falls in Zambia. Mike and Anne Howard have been on their honeymoon since Jan. 22, 2012. They have been to 50 countries and chronicle their journey on HoneyTrek.com. They call it the world's longest honeymoon. The Howards have visited more than 50 countries. Here they are in Chiang Mai, Thailand. Mike and Anne Howard visited Kelimutu volcano in Indonesia on their more than 2,500-day honeymoon. Mike and Anne Howard explored Kauai in Hawaii on their multi-year honeymoon.

Mike and Anne Howard got married in 2012. On Jan. 22 of that year, they boarded a one-way flight to Brazil for their honeymoon. They haven’t stopped honeymooning since.

They have now been on their honeymoon, or “HoneyTrek” as they call it, for more than 2,500 days. They have been to seven continents and 53 countries.

“When we were planning our honeymoon, we realized how many places we wanted to explore, all the experiences we hoped to have in our lives, and that a 10-day trip just wasn't going to cut it,” Mike Howard says. “Life is short, the world is big, and the value of travel is too great to wait until retirement.”

They earn their living by blogging about their adventures on HoneyTrek.com. They have also just published a National Geographic book on couples adventure travel, Ultimate Journeys for Two.

When they embarked on their journey, they hit the highlights first: Machu Picchu in Peru, the Great Barrier Reef in Australia, a safari in the Serengeti.

After ticking off their bucket list items over six months, they decided to explore more obscure places. At the moment, they are housesitting for two months on the island of Roatan in Honduras.

“By not staying on the hotel strip, having actual neighbors, shopping in local markets, and making Honduran friends, we’re truly experiencing this destination,” Howard says.

The Howards say it’s possible to travel without having a trust fund. They saved and planned for a year before they left. They budgeted for 16 months of travel at $40 per person per day.

They learned how to be “travel hackers.” Now, they spend $20 per person per day. They learned how to fly for free. They read blogs, attended meet-ups, and signed up for a course to maximize their miles.

They have figured out how to get free accommodations through the sharing economy.

“There are a lots of ways to get free lodging and, moreover, find truly unique experiences,” Howard says.

In Japan, they volunteered via WWOFF, or World Wide Opportunities on Organic Farms, on a farm in Honshu. They harvested vegetables for four hours a day, which left them time to explore the hot springs, volcanoes and villages.

Through Couchsurfing.com, they connected with a couple in Mexico City, who let them spend three nights in their spare bedroom and showed them around during the day.

They’ve stayed in five-star hotels and zero-star hovels. One time, while hitchhiking from Mozambique to Tanzania, their driver said he would only take them as far as his cousin’s village. They stayed in the cousin’s hut, crammed together on a thatch cot with mice scurrying around.

“It sounds horrible, and it was, but to this day we have some of our best belly laughs about that night,” Howard says.

They’ve been all over the USA and the world. They’ve explored the mountains of Nepal, eaten all kinds of food in Thailand, gone scuba diving in Indonesia, and visited temples in Myanmar.

Their last official address was in Hoboken, New Jersey, in December 2011. They’ve been to 823 towns since.

They recently settled down in the only way they know how to these days. They bought a vintage Toyota Sunrader, which has a bed, closet, kitchen, and bathroom with a shower.

“Buddy the Camper and a two-person kayak on the roof have enabled us to spontaneously explore 45 states and three Canadian provinces at our own speed,” Howard says.

But they have no plans to stop traveling.

“We’ve owned a home, worked the 9-to-5, and started a 401k,” Howard says. “But it took this trip around the world to realize there are so many more ways to find success and happiness. Every day we travel, we learn something new, create a memory, or make a friend.”

