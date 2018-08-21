LOS ANGELES — At least no one can ever accuse Elon Musk of leading a dull life.

The ex-PayPal billionaire is busy engineering an electric car revolution (Tesla), leading a rocket company (SpaceX) and tunneling toward a high-speed mobility future (The Boring Company).

But now he's in a soap opera that could have consequences for a reported Securities and Exchange Commission inquiry into Musk's recent tweets about taking Tesla private.

It goes like this:

Musk had been on the town of late with Grimes, the Canadian singer whose real name is Claire Boucher.

The pair appeared together earlier this year at the fancy Met Gala ball in New York, and she allegedly was at his Los Angeles home when her friend, rapper Azealia Banks, visited to work on a planned music collaboration during the weekend starting Friday, August 10. But there had been a mix-up: Grimes and Musk were leaving for part of the weekend (Musk spoke at the DefCon cybersecurity conference in Las Vegas Friday night) while Banks was invited to stay on at the house.

That's when things got, well, strange. In a series of posts on Instagram a few days later, Banks described waiting around for Grimes to emerge at the Musk compound, likening it to being in the movie Get Out, which is about an African-American man who is attacked by whites.

The rapper then wrapped a new accusation into her gripes about being stood up: that Musk had been dropping acid, or the psychedelic drug LSD.

“I waited around all weekend while grimes coddled her boyfriend for being too stupid to know not to go on Twitter while on acid,” Banks was quoted by The New York Times as having written in a post that appears to have since been deleted.

That's of interest largely because only days earlier, on Aug. 7, Musk shocked the markets and Tesla's stock price with a tweet that suggested he was considering taking his public car company private, and that he had the funding to do so.

That unorthodox public trial balloon is what caught the attention of the SEC, which doesn't take lightly even the slightest hint of stock price manipulation. Tesla stock initially jumped on the tweet, but then dropped 9 percent Friday in its tumultuous wake. It has since regained some of those losses.

On August 13, Banks told Business Insider that she saw Musk "in the kitchen tucking his tail in between his legs scrounging for investors” after his tweet about taking Tesla private, adding, “He was stressed and red in the face.”

Musk told tech website Gizmodo that he had never met Banks or “communicated with her in any way.”

In a separate interview with the Times, he denied that the $420 target price to take Tesla private was chosen because of its link to the marijuana world — a nod to April 20 being Weed Day. Instead, he said a 20 percent premium to the price of Tesla stock at the time was $419, and he simply rounded up.

"It seemed like better karma at $420 than at $419," he said. He denied drugs were involved when he sent the tweet, but he did admit he had seen Banks -- at a distance.

Banks is no stranger to public feuds. She's dueled with everyone from Russell Crowe and Rihanna to Cardi B and Sarah Palin.

One casualty of this ongoing feud could be Musk's new relationship. He and Grimes have unfollowed each other on social media and he's deleted his Instagram account.

Contributing: Andrea Mandell, Marco della Cava

