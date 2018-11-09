SALT LAKE CITY – A woman convicted of helping a former street preacher kidnap Elizabeth Smart in 2002 will be freed from prison more than five years earlier than expected, a surprise decision that Smart called “incomprehensible” on Tuesday.

Wanda Barzee, 72, will be released Sept. 19 after the Utah Board of Pardons and Parole determined it had miscalculated the time she was required to serve in prison, board spokesman Greg Johnson said.

Barzee pleaded guilty to kidnapping Smart and helping keep her captive for nine months before the then-teenager was found and rescued.

Smart, now 30, said in a statement she was “surprised and disappointed” to learn that Barzee will be freed next week. She said she’s exploring her options and plans to speak publicly in the coming days.

“It is incomprehensible how someone who has not cooperated with her mental health evaluations or risk assessments and someone who did not show up to her own parole hearing can be released into our community,” Smart said.

More: #BookmarkThis: Kidnap victim Elizabeth Smart says she's proud to be a survivor

The board said previously that Barzee would be released in January 2024 after it denied her an early parole following a hearing that she chose not to attend. At that June hearing, the board said Barzee had refused to take a psychological exam.

At the same hearing, her attorney questioned the calculation of her release date. Lawyer Scott Williams said Tuesday he appreciates that the board reviewed it and agreed with his assessment.

Williams said he’s not concerned about Barzee being a danger to the community, but declined to say why. Williams has said Barzee has been diagnosed with several mental illnesses.

Smart’s abduction from her Salt Lake City bedroom at knifepoint by a man who came in through an open kitchen window triggered waves of fear around the country.

Smart was found while walking with Barzee and Mitchell on a street in the suburb of Sandy, Utah, by people who recognized the couple from media reports.

Mitchell is serving a life sentence after being convicted of kidnapping and raping Smart. He and Barzee were married at one point.

Barzee has been in custody for a total of 15 years from the time she was arrested in March 2003. She was convicted of both state and federal crimes. She was transferred to the Utah state prison in April 2016 after finishing a federal sentence in Texas.

Smart, now married with two children, has written a book about the ordeal and helped make a Lifetime movie and documentary. She is now a child safety activist who regularly gives speeches.

She said in her statement she appreciates the support she’s receiving and vowed to work to address the issue of Barzee’s release so the same thing doesn’t happen again.

Barzee will be under federal supervision for five years.

Escaping her past, kidnapping survivor Elizabeth Smart moves forward
01 / 15
Activist Elizabeth Smart, 30 poses for a portrait, on March 27, 2018, following an interview with USA TODAY, in New York. After being kidnapped from her home at age 14 and rescued nine months later, Smart has used her ordeal to become a champion for child safety.
02 / 15
Smart recently released her new book "Where There's Hope: Healing, Moving Forward, and Never Giving Up."
03 / 15
Actor Skeet Ulrich, left, narrator/producer Elizabeth Smart, actor Alana Boden and executive producer Allison Berkley of 'I Am Elizabeth Smart' speak onstage during the A+E Networks portion of the 2017 Summer Television Critics Association Press Tour.
04 / 15
Kidnapping survivor, Elizabeth Smart looks on as Sen. Orrin Hatch, R-Utah, speaks to reporters while touring the state crime lab, in Taylorsville, Utah. Smart supports Hatch's proposal that would speed up DNA testing at crime labs a measure she said would help ensure people guilty of kidnapping and sexual assault are locked up before they can harm others while diminishing the time victims have to wait on investigations to conclude.
05 / 15
Smart authored another book, "My Story."
06 / 15
Melissa Baum, who's 10 year-old daughter Lindsey disappeared from their McCleary home in June 2009, wipes a tear from her eye after being introduced to kidnap survivor Elizabeth Smart, who was set to speak to a joint meeting of the Rotary Clubs of Thurston County in Lacey, Wash. A kidnapping survivor, Elizabeth Smart told the harrowing story her 2002 Utah abduction and nine-month ordeal.
07 / 15
In 2010, Elizabeth Smart addresses the media outside the federal court house following the guilty verdict in the Brian David Mitchell trail in Salt Lake City. Mitchell was found guilty of the June 5, 2002 kidnapping of Smart.
08 / 15
Elizabeth Smart walks with her mother Louis Smart after testifying, for the first time, in a competency hearing for her kidnapper Brian David Mitchell in Salt Lake City, Utah.
09 / 15
Brian David Mitchell, in shackles, sings a hymn during his competency hearing on Feb. 16, 2005. He was later removed from the Salt Lake City courtroom. Mitchell is charged with the kidnapping of Elizabeth Smart.
10 / 15
Brian David Mitchell, aka Emmanuel, walks in front of ZCMI Mall on Main Street in Salt Lake City in the spring of 2002. Mitchell is being held in connection with the kidnapping of Elizabeth Smart last June. Mitchell, 49, who roamed the streets as an itinerant preacher, grew up in Salt Lake City.
11 / 15
Utah prosecutors delayed kidnapping charges against self-proclaimed prophet Brian Mitchell, left, and his wife, Wanda Ilene Barzee, right, in the abduction of Elizabeth Smart. But as questions swirled about whether the girl was abused during the nine-month ordeal, Mitchell's father says any punishment should be tempered by Elizabeth's survival. The couple are seen here in police booking mugs taken March 12, 2003.
12 / 15
Witnesses reported seeing Elizabeth Smart wearing a disguise in public with self-proclaimed prophet Brian Mitchell and his wife, Wanda Ilene Barzee. A person suspected of being Elizabeth Smart in disguise (left). This photo was displayed on the FOX News channel. Man to the right is unidentified.
13 / 15
A group of more than 100 volunteers comb the fields at This Is The Place State Park for clues to missing 14-year-old Elizabeth Smart in Salt Lake City. Smart was taken by gunpoint from the bedroom she shares with her 9-year-old sister June 5, 2002.
14 / 15
Brett Parkinson directs volunteers to an orientation meeting before they join other groups searching for missing Elizabeth Smart, June 9, 2002, in Salt Lake City.
15 / 15
Ed and Lois Smart, parents of Elizabeth Smart, look at a poster of their daughter Elizabeth at a city-wide event celebrating her return, on March 14, 2003, in Salt Lake City. She was abducted last June and was found alive in Sandy, Utah.
Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com