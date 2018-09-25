A Dunkin' Donuts logo is pictured on a shop in Mount Lebanon, Pennsylvania.

It's official: Dunkin' is dropping Donuts – in name only.

The food chain announced Tuesday it will rebrand as simply Dunkin', with the new branding making appearances at locations and on merchandise starting in January.

However, it's not dropping the breakfast staple that helped make the chain famous. The top retailer of donuts in the U.S. sells 2.9 billion of the sweet treats – along with donut holes called Munchkins' – a year worldwide.

"While donuts may no longer appear in our logo, we remain committed to serving our signature donuts and will continue to offer new and seasonal varieties to delight donut lovers everywhere," Tony Weisman, U.S. chief marketing officer at Dunkin', said in a statement.

Dunkin' Donuts started testing the name change last year with a location it opened in Pasadena, Calif.

In recent years, Dunkin' has moved beyond just donuts into the beverage market with coffee and iced teas. Earlier this year, the chain introduced cold brew coffee.

The company is also diversifying its food selection. In June, Dunkin' rolled out donut fries, made with croissant-style doughnut dough and tossed in cinnamon sugar.

"By simplifying and modernizing our name, while still paying homage to our heritage, we have an opportunity to create an incredible new energy for Dunkin’, both in and outside our stores,” Weisman said.

