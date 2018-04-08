Duchess Meghan isn't spending her birthday inside – she's attending a wedding!

The royal, previously known as actress Meghan Markle, turns 37 Saturday but that hasn't kept her from celebrating the marriage of Daisy Jenks and Charlie Van Straubenzee in Frensham, United Kingdom.

Prince Harry attended the same prep school as Van Straubenzee and have been good friends ever since.

Meghan stepped out in a black collared dress with a pleated, multi-colored skirt by Club Monaco for the event.

She paired the look with a black Philip Treacy fascinator, black cut-out heels from Aquazzura and a belt. 

Duchess Meghan Style Diary
01 / 14
Welcome to your new life, Duchess Meghan of Sussex. The job of being royal means participation in lots of colorful ceremonies, such as Trooping the Colour, the annual parade to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II's official birthday. Duchess Meghan participated in her first, in London on June 9, 2018, a few weeks after she married Prince Harry.
02 / 14
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, shows his bride, Duchess Meghan of Sussex, the ropes during the traditional royal carriage parade during Trooping the Colour ceremony in London, June 9, 2018.
03 / 14
Duchess Meghan wore a pale pink Carolina Herrera off-the shoulder portrait collar top and midi pencil skirt paired with a Philip Treacy saucer-shaped fascinator hat.
04 / 14
Duchess Meghan was positioned right behind Queen Elizabeth II on the Buckingham Palace balcony for the Trooping The Colour parade and traditional air force fly-past.
05 / 14
Duchess Meghan is getting her royal wave right as she rides in a carriage with Prince Harry during the Trooping the Colour ceremonies on June 9, 2018.
06 / 14
Duchess Meghan joined her new sister-in-law, Duchess Kate of Cambridge, on the balcony.
07 / 14
The entire royal family gathers on Buckingham Palace balcony after the Trooping the Colour parade. In this picture, Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan are seen with the queen, her son, Prince Andrew of York, Duchess Camilla of Cornwall, Prince Charles, Duchess Kate of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte and Prince George, Prince William, and one of the queen's great-granddaughters, Savannah Phillips. LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 09: Princess Anne, Princess Royal, Princess Beatrice, Lady Louise Windsor, Prince Andrew, Duke of York, Queen Elizabeth II, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte of Cambridge, Savannah Phillips, Prince George of Cambridge and Isla Phillips watch the flypast on the balcony of Buckingham Palace during Trooping The Colour on June 9, 2018 in London, England. The annual ceremony involving over 1400 guardsmen and cavalry, is believed to have first been performed during the reign of King Charles II. The parade marks the official birthday of the Sovereign, even though the Queen's actual birthday is on April 21st. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 775171454 ORIG FILE ID: 970405304
08 / 14
Duchess Meghan smiles as she attends her first royal garden party at Buckingham Palace, May 22, 2018. It was her first royal engagement since her wedding to Prince Harry on May 19.
09 / 14
Prince Harry and his bride, Duchess Meghan, make their royal debut as a couple at their first engagement, a garden party at Buckingham Palace, to celebrate his father, Prince Charles, and his charitable endeavors. in London on May 22, 2018.
10 / 14
Duchess Meghan wore a blush pink frock with sheer shoulders by Goat, plus the saucer-shaped hat by Philip Treacy, for the garden party.
11 / 14
Duchess Meghan was all smiles as she posed with her new father-in-law, Prince Charles, and his wife, Duchess Camilla of Cornwall, on the palace porch before descending to the garden party.
12 / 14
Duchess Meghan, an American former actress, holds on to her hat at the garden party. She's getting used to the proper wearing of hats, a crucial royal accessory.
13 / 14
Prince Harry, dressed in a morning coat, and his bride, Duchess Meghan, hold on to each other as they greet guests at the palace garden party, Mary 22, 2018.
14 / 14
At the end of the garden party, a reassuring back pat from Duchess Meghan for her new husband, Prince Harry.
