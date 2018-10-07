Fresh from a day of royal and military celebrations in London, Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan of Sussex arrived in Ireland Tuesday evening for the start of their first official foreign trip as a couple.

The prince and his new American wife, the former Meghan Markle, arrived in Dublin shortly after 5 p.m. local time.

Meghan was dressed in a dark green top and matching mid-length skirt with pockets by Givenchy. Her hair was pulled back in an off-center low chignon and she carried a large cognac-colored bag by Strathberry.

Harry had changed from his military uniform into a smart suit with an olive green tie.

The palace tweeted a picture of their arrival in both English and Irish.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrive in Dublin for their first official visit to Ireland #RoyalVisitIreland 🇮🇪



Tá an Diúc agus an Bandiúc Sussex i mBaile Átha Cliath ar a gcéad chuairt oifigiúil go hÉirinn. #CuairtRíogaArÉirinn 🇮🇪 pic.twitter.com/TJdiJWgx1u — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) July 10, 2018

Meghan wasn't wearing a hat or fascinator when she arrived at the airport but she was wearing nude suede high heels. They were similar or the same ones she wore earlier in the day with a fit-and-flared dark Dior dress during celebrations of the centenary of the Royal Air Force.

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan of Sussex are greeted by officials as they arrive at Dublin airport on their official royal visit to Ireland on July 10, 2018 in Dublin.

Charles McQuillan/Getty Images

The couple were headed first to a meeting with Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar and later to what Kensington Palace called a "Summer Party" at the residence of the British ambassador to Ireland, where Harry was due to deliver a speech.

Sign up for the daily 3 Things to Know Newsletter Sign up for the daily 3 Things to Know Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Thank you for signing up for the 3 Things to Know Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

The weather looked good, according to a British Embassy tweet.

All set for the Royal couple to arrive! Fabulous occasion and fabulous weather! #RoyalVisitIreland pic.twitter.com/rW3QSuoIX9 — British Embassy (@BritEmbDublin) July 10, 2018

Their itinerary over the next 24 hours includes receptions, sports and meetings with Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar and President Michael Higgins.

They are scheduled to see the historic Book of Kells in Trinity College's famed Old Library, pay respects at the nearby memorial to the Irish Famine and explore the Irish Emigration Museum.

The palace has described their visit as an opportunity for the couple to meet the people of Dublin and visit organizations "central to Irish life."

Since their May 19 wedding at Windsor Castle, Harry, 33, and Meghan, 36, a former actress, have appeared in public, solo and together, multiple times in Britain but this quick trip marks their international debut as representatives of his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, and at the request of her government.

Duchess Meghan Style Diary Welcome to your new life, Duchess Meghan of Sussex. The job of being royal means participation in lots of colorful ceremonies, such as Trooping the Colour, the annual parade to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II's official birthday. Duchess Meghan participated in her first, in London on June 9, 2018, a few weeks after she married Prince Harry. 01 / 14 Welcome to your new life, Duchess Meghan of Sussex. The job of being royal means participation in lots of colorful ceremonies, such as Trooping the Colour, the annual parade to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II's official birthday. Duchess Meghan participated in her first, in London on June 9, 2018, a few weeks after she married Prince Harry. 01 / 14

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com