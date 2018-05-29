SAN FRANCISCO — Amazon's annual shareholders meeting began at 9 a.m. in Seattle’s funky Fremont neighborhood today, with about 150 people inside and another 150 outside protesting.

After the shareholders entered the building, drag queens outside prepared to stage a flash dance as they agitated for Amazon to only consider states with strong gay rights laws for its second headquarters, while busloads of pilots for Amazon freight flights arrived to protest low staffing levels.

The event is generally fairly low-key on the inside, with CEO Jeff Bezos giving an overview of the previous year to around 100 shareholders.

The protests are expected to be raucous enough that the Washington State Department of Transportation listed two potential traffic issues in the region in its Wednesday morning tweet — the Amazon demonstrations in Seattle and band Maroon 5 performing in Tacoma.

This year the No Gay, No Way group, which is pushing the company to only place its second headquarters in states with strong gay rights laws, has local drag queens strutting outside while airplane-drawn banners float through the sky above the meeting.

Pilots for Amazon Air cargo, who fly Amazon cargo jets for Atlas Air and ABX Air, are attending to protest inadequate staffing levels, which they say makes for difficult working conditions.

An activist group called SumOfUs is also waging a campaign in support of a proposal to separate the roles of CEO and chairman of the board at Amazon. Jeff Bezos holds both positions.

More: How to listen to what Amazon's Alexa has recorded in your home

It plans to hire a plane to fly over the meeting trailing a banner that reads, “Bezos Needs a Boss.”

The Service Employees International Union, SumOfUs, climate justice group 350 Seattle, the Socialist Alternative socialist political party and community members angry at the negative impacts they say Amazon has had on their communities also plan to demonstrate.

The view from Amazon's Day 1 headquarters in downtown Seattle.

Elizabeth Weise

Another proposal being put forward at the meeting asks that Amazon commit to a version of the Rooney Rule and include women and minorities when it interviews for open board positions. Currently Amazon’s board is made up of seven men and three women, all white.

Amazon had originally opposed the measure but two weeks ago the board shifted course, adopting as policy the inclusion of a diverse slate of candidates for director openings.

Jesse Jackson was in Seattle for the board meeting. Reached by USA TODAY, he said, "leadership comes from the top down," and that he was eager for Amazon to make sure its board wasn't all white.

Amazon declined to comment on the protests.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com