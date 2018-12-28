WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump threatened Friday to close the U.S. border with Mexico if Democrats refused to compromise on funding for his proposed wall but he did not spell out how he would carry out such a policy or what it would mean.

"We will be forced to close the Southern Border entirely if the Obstructionist Democrats do not give us the money to finish the Wall & also change the ridiculous immigration laws that our Country is saddled with," Trump tweeted.

Trump has made the threat before but has not offered details. Illegal crossings are at the heart of his dispute with congressional Democrats over funding for a proposed all along the U.S.-Mexico border.

The partial government shutdown began after Trump refused to endorse a temporary spending bill because it lacked full funding for the wall. Senate Democrats, meanwhile, blocked a revised plan that included wall money, describing Trump's barrier as an unnecessary waste of money.

Trump tweeted amid signs that the partial government shutdown that began a week ago will likely go on into the new year and the new Congress.

House and Senate leaders have said no votes are scheduled in the near term.

The new Congress is scheduled to convene Jan. 3, including a new Democratic majority.