Kim Kardashian, center, arrives with her attorney Shawn Chapman Holley at the security entrance of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, May 30.

Pablo Martinez Monsivais, AP

Kim Kardashian West made waves at the White House Wednesday.

The reality TV star personally met with President Trump, who tweeted out a smiling photo with Kardashian West in the Oval Office.

"Great meeting with @KimKardashian today, talked about prison reform and sentencing," wrote the president.

Dressed in all black with bright yellow pumps, Kardashian West arrived at a security entrance with her lawyer, attorney Shawn Chapman Holley, late Wednesday afternoon.

Great meeting with @KimKardashian today, talked about prison reform and sentencing. pic.twitter.com/uOy4UJ41JF — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 30, 2018

During the meeting, which was set to include senior advisor Jared Kushner, Kardashian West was expected to advocate for the release of 62-year-old Alice Marie Johnson, who is serving a life sentence for a first-time, nonviolent drug offense. She has shared her support of Johnson on social media, calling the sentencing "so unfair" on Twitter in October.

Kardashian West tweeted a birthday message for Johnson Wednesday.

"Happy Birthday Alice Marie Johnson," she wrote. "Today is for you."

Happy Birthday Alice Marie Johnson. Today is for you 🙏🏼✨ — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 30, 2018

Johnson's story went viral thanks in part to a Mic video interview that reached over 4.1 million views. A change.org petition asking President Trump to grant Johnson clemency has also almost reached it's goal of 300,000 supporter signatures as of Wednesday.

Kardashian West, who cites Mic's video as how she discovered Johnson, has also helped the case reach a wider audience.

Kushner has focused on prison reform since joining the administration. He was involved with the First Step Act, which plans to expand programs for prisoners and allow for more home confinement. The act was approved by the House of Representatives earlier this month.

A pardon or commutation for Johnson is unlikely today, though the president has not made a decision.

Kardashian West supported Hillary Clinton during the 2016 presidential race, but recently, her husband Kanye West has tweeted his support for Trump.

The rapper met with Trump in December 2016 during a visit to the Trump Tower in New York. Trump posed with West after their meeting, calling him a "good man" with whom he talked about "life."

Kanye had previously declared his allegiance to Trump onstage the month prior.

Contributing: Andrea Mandell

