President Donald Trump speaks to the press aboard Air Force One in flight as he travels from Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, to Bedminster, New Jersey, June 29, 2018.

SAUL LOEB, AFP/Getty Images

President Donald Trump said he thinks Democrats will lose future elections if they run on a platform of abolishing U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, as more liberals join the progressive call to dismantle the agency.

In an interview with Fox News set to air Sunday, Trump said Democrats will be "beaten so badly" if the party rallies around the "abolish ICE" movement that has picked up steam in recent weeks.

"Well I hope they keep thinking about it. Because they’re going to get beaten so badly," Trump said, according to Fox News. "You know ICE, these are the guys that go in and take MS-13, and they take them out. Because they’re much tougher than MS-13, like by a factor of 10. And these are the ones — you get rid of ICE you’re going to have a country that you’re going to be afraid to walk out of your house."

Trump's comments come as another senator, Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., expressed her support for replacing the agency at a Saturday rally protesting Trump's "zero tolerance" immigration policy.

"The president's deeply immoral actions have made it obvious: We need to rebuild our immigration system from top to bottom, starting by replacing ICE with something that reflects our morality and that works," Warren said.

Hundreds of thousands rallied around the USA Saturday to protest the immigration policy that resulted in more than 2,000 children separated from their parents at the U.S.-Mexico border.

ICE has been in the center of the backlash over Trump's strict policy, which had the agency arresting undocumented immigrants entering the country without using legal entry points.

Trump signed an executive order earlier this month that aims to end the family separations while still enforcing a "zero tolerance" policy.

Two prominent New York Democrats — Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio — echoed the "abolish ICE" calls this week.

Gillibrand and de Blasio's comments came in reference to Tuesday's primary win by progressive, Democratic Socialist candidate Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who is one of many on the left who believe the agency should be dismantled.

"If we are to uphold civic justice, we must abolish ICE and see to it that our undocumented neighbors are treated with the dignity and respect owed to all people, regardless of citizenship status," Ocasio-Cortez wrote in her campaign platform.

ICE spokeswoman Liz Johnson condemned calls to abolish the agency as "dangerously misguided" in a statement Friday.

"Instead of being insulted with politically-motivated attacks, the men and women of ICE should be praised for risking life and limb every day in the name of national security and public safety," Johnson said.

Trump tweeted his support of the agency Saturday morning and said there was a "zero chance" the agency would be abolished.

"To the great and brave men and women of ICE, do not worry or lose your spirit. You are doing a fantastic job of keeping us safe by eradicating the worst criminal elements. So brave!' Trump tweeted. "The radical left Dems want you out. Next it will be all police. Zero chance, It will never happen!"

Contributing: John Bacon and Doug Stanglin. Follow Ryan Miller on Twitter @RyanW_Miller

