Federal terrorism charges were unsealed Monday against a 21-year-old Ohio man accused in a planned attack against a Toledo synagogue that was allegedly inspired by the Islamic State terror group.

Damon M. Joseph, charged with one count of attempting to provide material support to the Islamic State, was arrested late Friday after allegedly praising the October attack on a Pittsburgh synagogue and taking possession of two semi-automatic rifles from an undercover FBI agent.

As part of the sting operation, the rifles had been rendered inoperable before they were allegedly turned over to Joseph and presented no threat, federal authorities said.

Investigators were drawn to Joseph earlier this year, according to court documents, when the suspect began posting pro-Islamic State messages and a photograph from the group's propaganda wing on his personal social media accounts.

In his subsequent communications with undercover agents, Joseph allegedly expressed his support for "martyrdom operations," and the October attack on the Pittsburgh synagogue, which left 11 dead.

Sign up for the daily 3 Things to Know Newsletter Sign up for the daily 3 Things to Know Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Thank you for signing up for the 3 Things to Know Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

"I admire what the guy did with the shooting actually," Joseph allegedly told agents, referring to the Pittsburgh gunman. "I can see myself carrying out this type of oepration..."

More: Pittsburgh synagogue rampage spotlights rising anti-Semitism in America

From his early initial communications with undercover agents in September through earlier this month, Joseph allegedly discussed possible targets and a desire to inflict mass casualties.

"He stated the choice would depend on 'which one will have the most people, what time and what day. Go big or go home,' " prosecutors asserted, referring to Joseph's alleged statements.

Assistant Attorney General John Demers said Joseph hoped the assault "would lead to the deaths of many and spread fear."

"His alleged actions would be an assault on the liberties and respect for humanity we hold so dear," Demers said.

Jeff Fortunato, chief of the FBI's Cleveland Division, said it took only months for Joseph to progress from radicalized jihadist to "attack planner."

A federal magistrate Monday ordered that Joseph be held without bail.