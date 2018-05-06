Joseph Hattey, right, 51, of Holt, faces Magistrate Mark Blumer, Monday, June 4, 2018 in 55th District Court. He faces up to 15 years in prison if convicted. He has been charged with two counts of sodomy for committing a crime against nature (bestiality). Seated next to him is his attornety, Alex Rusek.

MATTHEW DAE SMITH/Lansing State Journal

MASON, Mich. — A dog seized from a Michigan State University health physicist who police believe penetrated the animal with both his hand and penis has been adopted into "a loving home," said Ingham County Animal Control Director John Dinon.

The seven-year-old male basset hound was seized from its owner, Joseph Hattey, 51, of Holt, on March 8, Dinon said, as part of an ongoing investigation by Ingham County Animal Control in conjunction with the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office.

Hattey was arrested and arraigned Monday on two counts of sodomy for committing a crime against nature (bestiality). He would face up to 15 years in prison if convicted. A preliminary hearing, which will determine if there's enough evidence for Hattey to stand trial, has been set for June 21.

Dinon on Tuesday declined to comment on the criminal investigation. He said he can't discuss the specifics of the dog's condition when it was placed with Ingham County Animal Control.

More: Michigan State University physicist charged with bestiality

The dog was given a physical and behavioral evaluation by a veterinarian, he said, and Hattey signed over ownership of the animal to the county.

Dinon said he did not know how long Hattey owned the dog.

Dinon said he didn't observe any abnormal behavior by the dog to indicate it couldn't be adopted. He said the dog was placed in a foster home before being adopted on April 12. The dog's new owner is aware of the animal's situation, he said.

"I can tell you the dog is safe now and being spoiled in a loving home," Dinon said. "I spoke with his adopted owner last night. She said he's doing great."

More: Bestiality conviction reinstated in sexual assault of roommate's dog

More: Florida man arrested on bestiality charges

Judge tosses video from 'hidden camera' from Strampel's office

Guns seized, man arrested after welfare check on Leslie student

According to Michigan State University's website, Hattey is a health physicist within MSU's Environmental Health and Safety office. He has previously been assigned duties within the university's Veterinarian Diagnostic Laboratory. University officials have not returned messages left seeking comment.

Dinon said in the three years that he's been employed with the county, this is the second case involving bestiality that the department's seen.

"It's not the most common thing that we see but it goes on," Dinon said.

More: Horse molestation case provides puzzle for legal, psychiatric communities

More: Missouri man accused of shooting dog, hitting it with hammer

Follow Rachel Greco on Twitter @GrecoatLSJ

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com