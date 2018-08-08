Amazon has 17 tech hubs in North America outside Seattle that employ more than 17,500 corporate, as opposed to warehouse and fulfillment, staff. That number is anticipated to rise to 26,200 by 2023.
Here's where they are — and why.
San Francisco Bay Area
Size: 6,000 staffers
Businesses: Amazon Devices; Amazon Web Services; Amazon Alexa
Why: Silicon Valley is here, in addition to Stanford University, University of California-Berkeley and other universities with strong computer science and engineering programs.
More: Amazon is no longer a Seattle company. Here's what that will mean for future workers and its second headquarters
Vancouver, Canada
Size: 1,000, increasing to 4,000 by 2023.
Businesses: Amazon Alexa; Amazon Web Services; Amazon Fulfillment Technology
Why: Major universities, close to Seattle and it’s easier for highly-educated people to get a work visa in Canada than in the U.S.. It’s also got strong ties with China and Asia, making it attractive to engineers from those areas.
New York City
Size: 1,800, increasing to 3,800 by 2023.
Businesses: Amazon Media Group; Amazon Fashion; Amazon Publishing
Why: New York is the center of the publishing and fashion industries and it has multiple globally-recognized universities.
Boston
Size: 1,200, increasing to 3,200
Businesses: Amazon Alexa; Amazon Robotics; Audible
Why: Boston has the largest cluster of research universities in the nation and is also a strong center for robotics studies.
Washington, D.C./Northern Virginia
Size: 2,500
Businesses: Amazon Web Services; Amazon Global Corporate
Why: Not only is Washington, D.C., a center of political power, it’s also a major source of cybersecurity and network infrastructure talent. That’s in part because of the flow of highly trained security staff into the private sector from the military and government agencies. Loudoun County, in Virginia, is also home to the largest concentration of data centers in the nation.
Los Angeles
Size: 1,300
Businesses: Amazon Studios; Amazon Game Studios; Prime Video; IMDb
Why: Los Angeles is the center of the film industry and an increasingly important center for gaming. Plus, it has multiple highly-regarded universities and colleges nearby.
Austin, Texas
Size: 850
Businesses: Amazon Business; Amazon Fulfillment Technology.
Why: The Austin region has multiple research universities with strong tech departments. It was also home to Dell Computer, founded in 1984, which helped create a tech ecosystem in the city.
Toronto
Size: 600, increasing to 800 by 2023
Businesses: Amazon Fulfillment Technology; Amazon Alexa; Amazon Web Services
Why: Major universities, the most cosmopolitan city in Canada, relatively liberal immigration policies for highly-educated workers. And it's the home of the largest constellation of artificial intelligence research and companies because the godfather of artificial Intelligence, professor Geoffrey Hinton of the University of Toronto, is here.
Dallas
Size: 500
Businesses: Amazon Web Services
Why: Research universities and Dallas was the home of Texas Instruments where the first integrated circuit was commercialized, creating a tech concentration in the area.
Portland, Oregon
Size: 400
Businesses: Amazon Web Services; AWS Elemental
Why: Intel has four campuses in the Portland area and employees over 20,000 workers, making the region a tech-magnet. Multiple other tech companies have put offices here to take advantage of the talent. It also has several highly-rated universities.
Phoenix
Size: 350
Businesses: Amazon Business; Amazon Marketplace
Why: Amazon has long had some of its largest fulfillment centers in the area, as well as a major Customer Service Center, making it a hub for operations and innovations in these areas.
Chicago
Size: 200, increasing to 400 by 2023.
Businesses: Amazon Web Services; Amazon Media Group
Why: Lots of universities, middle of the country. It also has an extremely diversified economy with many national companies headquartered there, making it a good place for Amazon's cloud computing business, AWS.
Minneapolis
Size: 150, increasing to 350 by 2023.
Businesses: Transportation Technology; AWS; Amazon Lockers and Pickup Points
Why: Good universities and Minneapolis is home to both Target and Best Buy, making is a hub for retail innovations.
Atlanta
Size: 275
Businesses: Amazon Fulfillment Technology; Amazon Web Services
Why: Atlanta is a major center of logistics talent and companies because it has been home to UPS since 1991. Plus it's got nearby Emory University and Georgia Tech, among others, pumping out a steady supply of tech talent.
Denver
Size: 200
Businesses: Amazon Devices; Amazon Web Services
Why: Several strong universities and it is increasingly an alternative for tech talent from the San Francisco Bay area looking for a high quality of life and better value-for-money in real estate.
Detroit
Size: 175
Businesses: Amazon Marketplace
Why: Universities, also a burgeoning center for tech entrepreneurs.
Pittsburgh
Size: 65, increasing to 190 by 2023.
Businesses: Amazon Translation Services and Products; Amazon Alexa
Why: Carnegie Mellon University, a hugely important computer and science research center for robotics, machine translation, transportation and self-driving cars.