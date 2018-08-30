What would a Star Wars land be without a cantina?

Disney has just announced that Oga's Cantina will be opening within Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at Disneyland and Disney's Hollywood Studios when each new lands arrives.

Just like the cantinas seen in "Star Wars: A New Hope" and "Star Wars: The Force Awakens," Oga's Cantina will feature music, exotic drinks (of both the alcoholic and non-alcoholic variety) served in a variety of extraterrestrial vessels, and be a safe haven for smugglers and bounty hunters alike.

“You never know who you might meet in a Star Wars Cantina," says Ken Whiting, a member of the International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions board of directors. "Now you can find out.”

Music will be provided by a familiar face: RX-24, the former droid pilot featured in the Star Tours attraction before its 2011 update, has taken on a new role as the cantina's DJ.

This is the first time alcoholic beverages will be sold in Disneyland park since it opened in 1955, though they've been available at Disney's California Adventure, and are served in each of the four parks at Disney World.

Oga's Cantina and Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge will be opening in summer 2019 in Disneyland, and late fall 2019 in Disney World.

