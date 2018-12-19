Detour-worthy burgers at GoldBurgers in Newington, Connecticut GoldBurgers occupies a simple storefront on the main street in downtown Newington, Connecticut. GoldBurgers is all about toppings and options and creative combinations of burgers, chicken burgers, veggie burgers, hot dogs and sausages – the permutations are endless. If you venture beyond the many elaborate pre-selected specialty burgers, you still face a slew of choices of meats, sauces and endless toppings. To further complicate choices, GoldBurgers also does daily special creations. Whimsical food- and burger-inspired art is the essential décor at GoldBurgers. Whimsical food- and burger-inspired art is the essential décor at GoldBurgers. There is a small amount of seating in the front of the shop, including a ledge for eating at the window, but most of the business is takeout. There is a bit more seating in the back, including this cozy booth. Many patrons draw original art on brown paper napkins, which are then displayed on a bulletin board for all to see. Burgers, hot dogs and sides are the trifecta that is the backbone of the GoldBurgers offerings. The restaurant itself is small and simple: a few seats in front, a few more in back, a counter in the middle, and burger art all over. The burgers all come on standout buns, large, soft and covered with sesame seeds. This is the Twice Roasted, one of many specialty burgers combos on the menu. One of the house specialty versions, the Twice Roasted burger is a double (two patties) with bacon, provolone, roasted red peppers and roasted garlic. There are lots of sides, and they do a great job with anything fried. One really nice touch is the half-and-half combo option of any two sides, like this sweet potato fries and onion rings basket. This is a small, and it is enough for two to share. The most special of the many house signature burgers, and a top seller, is the MacPatty burger. The MacPatty is a single burger on a big crab cake-style disc of breaded, fried mac and cheese topped with nacho cheese, pepperjack cheese, jalapenos and mac sauce. It’s really good. The specialty hot dog selection is as extensive as the burgers, but the standout topping here is the meaty, thick, slightly spicy chili, far better than most chili sauce toppings. You can get it on customized burgers or dogs or specialty combos like the New England dog shown here, also with onions, mustard and celery salt.

The scene: GoldBurgers occupies a storefront on the charming main street in the heart of downtown Newington, Connecticut, a little slice of quaintness hidden just minutes off some of the busiest highways in the nation, I-95, I-84 and the Merritt Parkway. Millions of motorists pass within takeout range of GoldBurgers every week without knowing it is there, but locals have passionately embraced the creative burger spot since it opened in 2009.

It has a basic fast-food floor plan, with a few tables in front along with stools at a ledge in the front window, with elaborate menu boards hung behind the counter where you order. The quirkiness comes in the form of custom commissioned burger art hanging throughout; aspiring burger-loving artists also have been encouraged to do drawings on the brown paper napkins and hang them on one of the boards. Because of the funky food and youngish staff, there is a hipster undercurrent, and the service is friendly, which is especially important since most first-timers have lots of questions and need some explanations.

Sign up for the daily 3 Things to Know Newsletter Sign up for the daily 3 Things to Know Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Thank you for signing up for the 3 Things to Know Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

Reason to visit: MacPatty burger, chili topping, Mac Squares, your ultimate customization

The food: Burgers, dogs and sides are the stars here, and the place has the underlying DNA of the many classic roadside burger and dog stands that once proliferated in southern New England, some of which still exist and have been visited by this column (Blackie’s Hot Dogs, Ted’s, Danny’s Drive-In). But while those places are stuck in time, GoldBurgers is the 21st-century version, with creative toppings and a focus on the local or curated sourcing and from-scratch cooking Great American Bites loves. Meats and veggies come from local purveyors like Bogner Quality Meats and Eddy Farm, beef and chicken for the patties is ground fresh daily at a local butcher, and the extensive array of sauces are made in-house. All of this adds up to a better burger – even the buns are standout, large, tender and topped with sesame seeds.

TripAdvisor's best burgers in every state TripAdvisor has named the top-rated burger restaurants in every state, based on their site reviews. The list accounts for ratio and quality of the burger reviews compared to overall ratings, as well as quality and quantity of reviews received in the past year (ending May 2018). Featured restaurants have a minimum of 4 out of 5 bubbles, 100 reviews and 10 locations or less as of June 2018. Alabama, Birmingham - Jack Browns Burger & Beer Joint (https://www.tripadvisor.com/Restaurant_Review-g30375-d6772768-Reviews-Jack_Browns_Burger_Beer_Joint-Birmingham_Alabama.html) Alaska, Kenai - Burger Bus (https://www.tripadvisor.com/Restaurant_Review-g31029-d3173325-Reviews-Burger_Bus-Kenai_Alaska.html) Arizona, Cornville - G's Burgers (https://www.tripadvisor.com/Restaurant_Review-g31202-d8397776-Reviews-G_s_Burgers-Cornville_Arizona.html) Arkansas, Hope - Tailgaters Burger Co. (https://www.tripadvisor.com/Restaurant_Review-g31675-d3547456-Reviews-Tailgaters_Burger_Co-Hope_Arkansas.html) California, San Francisco - Pearl's Deluxe Burgers (https://www.tripadvisor.com/Restaurant_Review-g60713-d1013186-Reviews-Pearl_s_Deluxe_Burgers-San_Francisco_California.html) Colorado, Steamboat Springs - Back Door Grill (https://www.tripadvisor.com/Restaurant_Review-g33657-d6705948-Reviews-Back_Door_Grill-Steamboat_Springs_Colorado.html) Connecticut, Newington - GoldBurgers (https://www.tripadvisor.com/Restaurant_Review-g33855-d1999865-Reviews-GoldBurgers-Newington_Connecticut.html) Delaware, Rehoboth - Summer House (https://www.tripadvisor.com/Restaurant_Review-g34048-d396022-Reviews-Summer_House-Rehoboth_Beach_Delaware.html) Florida, Naples - Brooks Gourmet Burgers & Dogs (https://www.tripadvisor.com/Restaurant_Review-g34467-d467131-Reviews-Brooks_Gourmet_Burgers_Dogs-Naples_Florida.html) Georgia, Clarkesville - Midtown Grill (https://www.tripadvisor.com/Restaurant_Review-g34840-d2462623-Reviews-Midtown_Grill-Clarkesville_Georgia.html) Hawaii, Maui - Stewz Maui Burgers (https://www.tripadvisor.com/Restaurant_Review-g60632-d3853335-Reviews-Stewz_Maui_Burgers-Kihei_Maui_Hawaii.html) Idaho, Victor - The Brakeman American Grill (https://www.tripadvisor.com/Restaurant_Review-g35627-d1844248-Reviews-The_Brakeman_American_Grill-Victor_Idaho.html) Illinois, Champaign - Farren's Pub & Eatery (https://www.tripadvisor.com/Restaurant_Review-g35790-d544869-Reviews-Farren_s_Pub_Eatery-Champaign_Champaign_Urbana_Illinois.html) Indiana, Valparaiso - Burger Haus (https://www.tripadvisor.com/Restaurant_Review-g37594-d3677131-Reviews-Burger_Haus-Valparaiso_Indiana.html) Iowa, Iowa City - Shorts Burger & Shine (https://www.tripadvisor.com/Restaurant_Review-g38020-d2186427-Reviews-Shorts_Burger_Shine-Iowa_City_Iowa.html) Kansas, Shawnee - Big Bam's Burgers (https://www.tripadvisor.com/Restaurant_Review-g39061-d3771499-Reviews-Big_Bam_s_Burgers-Shawnee_Kansas.html) Kentucky, Newport - Mad Mike's Burgers and Fries (https://www.tripadvisor.com/Restaurant_Review-g39707-d3812643-Reviews-Mad_Mike_s_Burgers_and_Fries-Newport_Kentucky.html) Louisiana, Baton Rouge - Burgersmith (https://www.tripadvisor.com/Restaurant_Review-g40024-d2420307-Reviews-Burgersmith-Baton_Rouge_Louisiana.html) Maine, York - Wild Willy's Burgers (https://www.tripadvisor.com/Restaurant_Review-g40989-d413150-Reviews-Wild_Willy_s_Burgers-York_Maine.html) Maryland, Baltimore - Kooper's Tavern (https://www.tripadvisor.com/Restaurant_Review-g60811-d1494357-Reviews-Kooper_s_Tavern-Baltimore_Maryland.html) Massachusetts, Plymouth - KKatie's Burger Bar (https://www.tripadvisor.com/Restaurant_Review-g41773-d2229922-Reviews-KKatie_s_Burger_Bar-Plymouth_Massachusetts.html) Michigan, Traverse City - Slabtown Cafe and Burgers (https://www.tripadvisor.com/Restaurant_Review-g42758-d1986674-Reviews-Slabtown_Cafe_and_Burgers-Traverse_City_Grand_Traverse_County_Michigan.html) Minnesota, Miesville - King's Bar and Grill (https://www.tripadvisor.com/Restaurant_Review-g4274741-d2261530-Reviews-King_s_Bar_and_Grill-Miesville_Minnesota.html) Mississippi, Hattiesburg - Ed's Burger Joint (https://www.tripadvisor.com/Restaurant_Review-g43810-d9758257-Reviews-Ed_s_Burger_Joint-Hattiesburg_Mississippi.html) Missouri, Saint Louis - Stacked STL (https://www.tripadvisor.com/Restaurant_Review-g44881-d5810569-Reviews-Stacked_STL-Saint_Louis_Missouri.html) Montana, Billings - The Burger Dive (https://www.tripadvisor.com/Restaurant_Review-g45086-d2416385-Reviews-The_Burger_Dive-Billings_Montana.html) Nebraska, Lincoln - Honest Abe's Burgers & Freedom (https://www.tripadvisor.com/Restaurant_Review-g45667-d3598665-Reviews-Honest_Abe_s_Burgers_Freedom-Lincoln_Nebraska.html) Nevada, Las Vegas - Holsteins Shakes and Buns (https://www.tripadvisor.com/Restaurant_Review-g45963-d1994486-Reviews-Holsteins_Shakes_and_Buns-Las_Vegas_Nevada.html) New Hampshire, Rochester - Wild Willy's Burgers (https://www.tripadvisor.com/Restaurant_Review-g46213-d860417-Reviews-Wild_Willy_s_Burgers-Rochester_New_Hampshire.html) New Jersey, Atlantic City - Gallagher's Burger Bar (https://www.tripadvisor.com/Restaurant_Review-g29750-d3504525-Reviews-Gallagher_s_Burger_Bar-Atlantic_City_New_Jersey.html) New Mexico, Ruidoso - Hall of Flame Burgers (https://www.tripadvisor.com/Restaurant_Review-g47185-d2556216-Reviews-Hall_of_Flame_Burgers-Ruidoso_New_Mexico.html) New York, New York City - Black Iron Burger (https://www.tripadvisor.com/Restaurant_Review-g60763-d8153582-Reviews-Black_Iron_Burger-New_York_City_New_York.html) North Carolina, Chapel Hill - Al's Burger Shack (https://www.tripadvisor.com/Restaurant_Review-g49021-d4963426-Reviews-Al_s_burger_shack-Chapel_Hill_North_Carolina.html) North Dakota, Fargo - Sickies Garage Burgers & Brews (https://www.tripadvisor.com/Restaurant_Review-g49785-d3225308-Reviews-Sickies_Garage_Burgers_Brews-Fargo_North_Dakota.html) Ohio, Columbus - Flip Side (https://www.tripadvisor.com/Restaurant_Review-g50226-d3243706-Reviews-Flip_Side-Columbus_Ohio.html) Oklahoma, Oklahoma City - Nic's Grill (https://www.tripadvisor.com/Restaurant_Review-g51560-d400354-Reviews-Nic_s_Grill-Oklahoma_City_Oklahoma.html) Oregon, North Bend - Yeong's Place (https://www.tripadvisor.com/Restaurant_Review-g51993-d3344441-Reviews-Yeong_s_Place-North_Bend_Oregon.html) Pennsylvania, Pittsburgh - Burgatory (https://www.tripadvisor.com/Restaurant_Review-g53449-d8732474-Reviews-Burgatory-Pittsburgh_Pennsylvania.html) Rhode Island, Newport - Mission (https://www.tripadvisor.com/Restaurant_Review-g60978-d5890162-Reviews-Mission-Newport_Rhode_Island.html) South Carolina, Myrtle Beach - River City Cafe (https://www.tripadvisor.com/Restaurant_Review-g54359-d572485-Reviews-River_City_Cafe-Myrtle_Beach_South_Carolina.html) South Dakota, Custer - Black Hills Burger and Bun Co. (https://www.tripadvisor.com/Restaurant_Review-g60865-d3396222-Reviews-Black_Hills_Burger_and_Bun_Co-Custer_South_Dakota.html) Tennessee, Nashville - Burger Republic (https://www.tripadvisor.com/Restaurant_Review-g55229-d3567454-Reviews-Burger_Republic-Nashville_Davidson_County_Tennessee.html) Texas, Granbury - Grumps Burgers (https://www.tripadvisor.com/Restaurant_Review-g55921-d2077039-Reviews-Grumps_Burgers-Granbury_Texas.html) Utah, Morgan - Taggarts (https://www.tripadvisor.com/Restaurant_Review-g57073-d538274-Reviews-Taggarts-Morgan_Utah.html) Vermont, Shelburne - Archie's Grill (https://www.tripadvisor.com/Restaurant_Review-g57394-d2227406-Reviews-Archie_s_Grill-Shelburne_Vermont.html) Virginia, Purcellville - Market Burger Fries & Shakes (https://www.tripadvisor.com/Restaurant_Review-g58095-d4093606-Reviews-Market_Burger_Fries_Shakes-Purcellville_Loudoun_County_Virginia.html) Washington, Packwood - Cliff Droppers (https://www.tripadvisor.com/Restaurant_Review-g58668-d2232555-Reviews-Cliff_Droppers-Packwood_Washington.html) West Virginia, Morgantown - Tailpipes (https://www.tripadvisor.com/Restaurant_Review-g59335-d3295976-Reviews-Tailpipes-Morgantown_West_Virginia.html) Wisconsin, Weston - Brews Brothers Pub (https://www.tripadvisor.com/Restaurant_Review-g783985-d4106969-Reviews-Brews_Brothers_Pub-Weston_Wisconsin.html) Wyoming, Jackson - MacPhail's Burgers (https://www.tripadvisor.com/Restaurant_Review-g60491-d2302684-Reviews-MacPhail_s_Burgers-Jackson_Jackson_Hole_Wyoming.html)

What really sets GoldBurgers apart is the insane variety its menu offers. Most of the specialty burgers come standard as doubles with two patties, but all of them can be downsized to singles, and likewise, the singles can be upsized. There are 26 optional toppings, all at no extra cost, and these run the gamut from basics like lettuce, tomato and onion to sport peppers, cherry pepper mayo, tahini ranch, cucumber dill sauce and more. The house specialty, GoldBurger sauce, is tomato-based, a sort of fancified ketchup with relish and spices, quite good. There are also many more surcharge toppings, from pastrami to hummus to half a dozen cheeses.

The "simplest" way to go is to start with one of the signatures. The bestsellers include the Twice Roasted with bacon, provolone, roasted red peppers and roasted garlic; the Southern, a single patty topped with coleslaw, cheddar and pulled pork barbecue; and the standout, the MacPatty, a single with a “patty” of macaroni and cheese, nacho cheese, pepperjack cheese, jalapenos and mac sauce. It’s almost too cheesy but the mac patty itself is exceptional, a big fried disc of mac and cheese done in a crab cake style. It’s bigger than the burger patty, and the result is more of a fried mac and cheese sandwich topped with a burger plus all the other stuff. Several signature burgers come with chips on them for extra crunch, a nice textural touch. The standard GoldBurger is a classic double with American cheese, lettuce, onion, pickle and the signature sauce, and is also available as a mini slider version.

There are myriad other specialty burgers that feature everything from a runny egg to blue cheese, Buffalo hot wing sauce to fried onion straws, whole onion rings to grilled mushrooms, even honey. It’s really hard to choose.

America’s unique burger styles, and where to try them The lamb burger at Park in in Cambridge, Massachusetts, has a Greek spin, topped with lamb bacon and Kalamata olive relish, while underneath the patty is feta cheese. The main event – the award-winning Park Patty Melt on unusual square rye bread, served with excellent crispy thin fries. A close-up of the patty melt, which comes with signature “Cholula onions.” Louis’ Lunch in New Haven, Connecticut, makes a pretty good claim to being the birthplace of the hamburger, now one of the most popular foods on earth, 120 years ago. The menu hasn’t changed much in over a century at Louis’ Lunch, which still just makes burgers. Ever since it opened more than 12 decades ago, Louis’ Lunch has cooked its burgers in upright custom gas grills. A close-up of the ancient gas grills at Louis' Lunch, which operate a bit like waffle irons. The prototype for America’s favorite dish, the burger, as invented at Louis' Lunch. The cheeseburger version of the original at Louis' Lunch. The Weber Grill restaurant is instantly recognizable thanks to the use of Weber’s most iconic grill on the sign. Burgers, all cooked over charcoal on backyard-style kettle grills, are a favorite at the eateries. The kitchen at Weber Grill is unlike any restaurant you will ever see. Photos of the chef and images of flames are everywhere at Gordon Ramsay’s BurGR in Las Vegas. The Britannia burger, with mango chutney, cheddar and arugula, cut in half. The Farm Burger, two patties with cheddar, fried egg and duck breast bacon. Farm Burger cut in half. The nation’s oldest fast food burger chain, White Castle started with the steamed slider – once the most common burger style in America. White Castle is unique in that its burgers are steamed on a bed of onions in a way that makes the soggy bun stick to the patty. Regular (front) and double (back) slider-style cheeseburgers from White Castle, where all the sandwiches are square. Whataburger’s founder imagined a big burger so good that when people ate it they would exclaim “What a burger!”, and every one is cooked to order while you wait. Whataburger is one of the few fast food chains offering a patty melt. Whataburger was the first fast food chin to offer a larger burger, designed so you need to use both hands. The Whataburger chain was launched in 1950 and always uses a distinctive A-frame architecture. Whataburger and White Castle are two of the four oldest fast food burger chains in the world, and both are usually open 24/7. Hopdoddy Burger Bar started in Austin, Texas, and has quickly spread across the Southwest. The Buffalo Bill tops a bison patty with two cheeses, bacon and Frank’s Red Hot sauce, the classic Buffalo-wing dressing. The Greek (left) tops a ground lamb patty with feta cheese and tzatziki sauce, while the Llano Poblano (right) is beef with Applewood smoked bacon, pepperjack cheese, seared poblano peppers, chipotle mayo and lettuce, tomato and onion. The Continental Club, named for Austin’s moist famous live music venue, is a turkey burger with provolone, bacon, pesto and arugula served on a multi-grain bun. Toppings are generous, with four strips of bacon and basil pesto on the Continental Club. Interiors are sleek, modern, and always accented with the chain’s signature green. Smashburger’s Classic Smash assembled - all the burgers are served on a high-quality egg bun. Avocado is one of the more unusual – and popular – of the myriad toppings available at Smashburger, seen here on the Avocado Club burger. The Classic Smash at Smashburger: All burgers are made from high-quality 100% Certified Angus Beef and always fresh, never frozen. Staff at Off-Site Kitchen is very friendly, and lots of hamburger buns – from Dallas’ Village Bun Company – show what the main dishes are all about here. The popular Double Double burger, with two patties, cheese, bacon, secret sauce and fixings. The basic bacon cheeseburger at Dallas’ Off-Site Kitchen, on a Village Bun Company roll. Even the basic cheeseburger is a delicious choice at burger specialist Off-Site Kitchen. A cross section of the Double Double at Off-Site Kitchen cut in half, and cooked perfectly medium rare. If not for the Jucy Lucy, Matt’s Bar in Minnesota would probably cater exclusively to nearby residents, but folks come from all over for the messy burger – and are not disappointed. The menu at Matt’s is simple, but the choice is even simpler – everyone comes here for the Jucy Lucy. Every single burger is cooked on small and well-used flat-top grill behind the bar, in plain sight. The Jucy Lucy, served on a simple packaged roll, doesn’t look like much – at first. The Jucy Lucy is griddled until quite crispy on the outside, but it is the cheesy surprise inside that sets it apart. After the first bite, the Jucy Lucy reveals its secret – molten cheese! The Jucy Lucy is popular all across the Twin Cities today, but it was invented at Matt’s Bar.

It gets harder when you add in the chicken burger variations (five more elaborate specialties), the sausage sandwiches (three creative versions), the veggie burgers (made in-house), the falafel, and especially the second signature section of the menu, hot dogs. Southern Connecticut is the hot dog epicenter of the United States, and GoldBurgers keeps pace with an extensive slate of both classic (a pretty authentic Chicago dog with tomato, pickles, sport peppers, relish, onion, mustard and the all-important celery salt) to wacky takes like “Crouching Hot Dog, Hidden Jalapeno" with cheddar, sauerkraut, spicy jalapenos and GoldBurger sauce. The hot dog itself is just so-so, but the toppings are so good they overwhelm it anyway, and the totality is a winner. I especially liked the chili here, one of the best I’ve tried as a topping – it tastes much fresher and more homemade than the thin saucy stuff you usually get on dogs. It comes on both the very similar New England dog and the Detroit-style Coney dog, the main differences being celery salt on the former and nacho cheese on the latter. You get a choice of skinless all-beef frank or beef and pork combo with natural casing.

Finally, there are the sides, nearly as confusing as the main events. You have every riff on potatoes – regular fries, waffle fries, sweet potato fries, chips, cheese fries and fully loaded nacho-style fries – plus onion rings, but one really nice twist is the half-and-half option where you can combine two styles, and the portions are so large that a small is enough for two to share. They do a great job with the fryer here, and all are well above average, but I especially liked the onion rings and sweet potato fries.

Last but not least is the signature side dish, the Mac Squares. GoldBurgers is justifiably proud of its creative use of mac and cheese, and these are delicious, very similar to the disc on the MacPatty burger but cut into squares, breaded and deep-fried.

The burgers and dogs are good, but at the end of the day it is the toppings and sauces and creativity that makes GoldBurgers worth a detour. It doesn’t hurt that the prices are quite reasonable.

Pilgrimage-worthy?: No, but justifies a detour for burger and hot dog fans.

Rating: Yum! (Scale: Blah, OK, Mmmm, Yum!, OMG!)

Price: $-$$ ($ cheap, $$ moderate, $$$ expensive)

Details: 1096 Main Street, Newington; 860-665-0478; goldburgers.com