An image grab taken from a video broadcast in Morocco's news channel 2M on December 18, 2018 shows police officers and locals at the scene of a crime where the bodies of two Scandinavian women were found the day before in an isolated mountainous area 10 kilometres (six miles) from the tourist village of Imlil in the High Atlas range.

-, AFP/Getty Images

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Authorities in Denmark and Norway have warned their citizens from hiking alone without local guides in Morocco after the bodies of two female Scandinavian tourists were found in the Atlas Mountains, a popular hiking destination.

Danish police said Wednesday it had sent an officer to Morocco to assist in the investigation. The bodies were found in a remote mountainous region, 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) from the village of Imlil — often the starting point for treks to Mount Toubkal, North Africa’s highest peak.

Moroccan authorities say at least one man has been arrested after the two victims in their 20s from Denmark and Norway were discovered Monday.

Local media report that investigators have video surveillance showing three suspects putting up a tent near the victims’ tent and leaving the area after the slaying.