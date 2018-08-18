Demi Moore and Bruce Willis

Demi Moore and Bruce Willis are coming together to celebrate the birth of their eldest daughter, Rumer.

The former couple were captured taking photos at a birthday celebration for the 30-year-old this weekend.

Moore and Willis were married from 1987 to 2000 and share three daughters together. Willis also shares two daughters with his current wife, model Emma Heming.

"Thanks for making me," Rumer captioned a photo of her parents giving her a kiss on each cheek.

Thanks for making me. 👶🏼 A post shared by Rumer Willis (@rumerwillis) on Aug 18, 2018 at 10:19am PDT

Younger sister Tallulah, 24, also shared a photo with mom and dad to her Instagram.

👪 A post shared by tallulah (@buuski) on Aug 16, 2018 at 5:48pm PDT

And of course, the night wouldn't be complete without a family photo! Rumer also shared an image of the whole gang posing for a photo, including middle daughter Scout, 27.

Family A post shared by Rumer Willis (@rumerwillis) on Aug 18, 2018 at 10:42am PDT

Looks like the former couple like to keep things fun. Willis even got roasted by Moore when she made a surprise appearance at his Comedy Central Roast in Los Angeles last month.

