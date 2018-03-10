Behind the scenes at Delta Air Lines
01 / 53
Delta Air Lines' first Airbus A321 narrow-body airplane rests outside a company hangar at Atlanta's airport on April 29, 2016.
02 / 53
The nose of a Delta Air Lines Airbus A330-300, seen at the airline's Atlanta hub on April 29, 2016.
03 / 53
Several Delta Air Lines jets rest outside a hangar at the company's Atlanta hub on April 29, 2016.
04 / 53
A Delta One first class seat, seen on April 29, 2016 at Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.
05 / 53
Delta Air Lines jets at the company's Atlanta hub on April 29, 2016.
06 / 53
Workers at Delta Air Lines' TechOps facility change an engine out on an MD-88 jet on April 29, 2015, at Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.
07 / 53
Members of the media take photos of Delta Air Lines jets outside a hangar at its Atlanta hub on April 29, 2016, during the company's media day.
08 / 53
Delta Air Lines' logo, seen inside an Airbus A330 long-haul jet, at Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport on April 29, 2016.
09 / 53
The first class cabin, on board Delta Air Lines' new Airbus A321, is seen during the company's media day at Atlanta's airport on April 29, 2016.
10 / 53
The first class cabin, on board Delta Air Lines' new Airbus A321, is seen during the company's media day at Atlanta's airport on April 29, 2016.
11 / 53
A member of the media checks out Delta Air Lines' new Airbus A321 aircraft during a tour at the airline's Atlanta hub on April 29, 2016.
12 / 53
The economy class cabin, on board Delta Air Lines' new Airbus A321, is seen during the company's media day at Atlanta's airport on April 29, 2016.
13 / 53
The first class cabin, on board Delta Air Lines' new Airbus A321, is seen during the company's media day at Atlanta's airport on April 29, 2016.
14 / 53
A member of the media checks out Delta Air Lines' new Airbus A321 aircraft during a tour at the airlines' Atlanta hub on April 29, 2016.
15 / 53
The economy class cabin of Delta's new Airbus A321 is seen during the company's media day at Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport on April 29, 2016.
16 / 53
A Delta crew member serves lunch to members of the media during a tour of the carrier's new Airbus A321 aircraft on April 29, 2016 at Atlanta's airport.
17 / 53
Lunch is served to members of the media during a tour of its new Airbus A321 aircraft on April 29, 2016, at Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.
18 / 53
First class seats, seen aboard a Delta Air Lines Boeing 737-900 during the company's annual media day at its Atlanta hub on April 29, 2016.
19 / 53
First class seats are seen here on a Delta Boeing 737-900 during the company's media day at its Atlanta hub on April 29, 2016.
20 / 53
Coach class seats are seen on a Delta Boeing 737-900 during the company's media day at its Atlanta hub on April 29, 2016.
21 / 53
A Delta Air Lines Boeing 737-900, fresh from the factory in Seattle rests outside a hangar at the carrier's Atlanta hub on April 29, 2016.
22 / 53
Members of the media find refuge in the shade provided by a Delta Boeing 757-200 outside a hangar at the carrier's Atlanta hub on April 29, 2016.
23 / 53
Coach class seats, seen aboard a Delta Air Lines Airbus A330 during the company's annual media day at its Atlanta hub on April 29, 2016.
24 / 53
Delta Air Lines' first Airbus A321 narrow-body airplane rests outside a company hanagar at Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport on April 29, 2016.
25 / 53
The unique LED nose gear landing lights on Delta Air Lines' first Airbus A321 jet is seen at Atlanta's airport on April 29, 2016.
26 / 53
Reporters and bloggers explore Delta's new Airbus A321 jet during a tour at Atlanta's airport on April 29, 2016.
27 / 53
Delta's logo is seen on Bombardier's CSeries jet during a visit to Atlanta on April 29, 2016. The companies signed a deal for the jet earlier in the week.
28 / 53
Reporters and bloggers explore Bombardier's CSeries jet during Delta's media day in Atlanta on April 29, 2016. The jet was visiting the carrier's hub following an order for at least 75 of the jet earlier in the week.
29 / 53
Members of the media explore Bombardier's CSeries jet during Delta's media day in on April 29, 2016. The jet was visiting the carrier's hub following an order for the jet earlier in the week.
30 / 53
Moodlighting bathes a Delta Air Lines Boeing 737-900 jet in Atlanta on April 29, 2016.
31 / 53
Luggage bins hang down in Bombardier's CSeries jet during a tour in Atlanta on April 29, 2016. The jet was visiting the carrier's hub following an order for the jet earlier in the week.
32 / 53
A reporter examines Bombardier's CSeries jet during Delta's media day in Atlanta on April 29, 2016. The jet was visiting the carrier's hub following an order the jet earlier in the week.
33 / 53
Members of the media explore Bombardier's CSeries jet during Delta's media day in Atlanta on April 29, 2016. The jet was visiting the carrier's hub following an order for the jet earlier in the week.
34 / 53
Bombardier's CSeries jet visits Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport for media tours on April 29, 2016.
35 / 53
Bombardier's CSeries jet visits Atlanta's airport for media tours on April 29, 2016.
36 / 53
Bombardier pilots show Delta employees around the CSeries jet cockpit during a visit to Atlanta on April 29, 2016.
37 / 53
Bombardier's CSeries jet visits Atlanta for media tours on April 29, 2016 following an order from Delta earlier the same week.
38 / 53
A polished, bare-metal Douglas DC-3 in Delta livery rests in the Delta Museum adjacent to the Atlanta airport on April 29, 2016.
39 / 53
Vintage flight attendant uniforms in a series of displays inside a converted Boeing 767-200 jet at the Delta Museum on April 29, 2016.
40 / 53
Technician James Dow works on a Pratt & Whitney 4000 engine at Delta's TechOps facility at its Atlanta hub on April 29, 2016.
41 / 53
An engine is readied for testing at Delta's TechOps facility at its Atlanta hub on April 29, 2016.
42 / 53
Engines await testing in a cavernous facility at Delta's TechOps at its Atlanta hub on April 29, 2016.
43 / 53
Wheels destined for MD-90 jets rest on the floor of at Delta's TechOps facility at its Atlanta hub on April 29, 2016.
44 / 53
A unique set of stairs offers access to the top of the giant GE-90 engine, one of the largest in the world, on a Delta Air Lines' Boeing 777-200LR at Delta's TechOps facility in Atlanta on April 29, 2016.
45 / 53
A Delta Air Lines' Boeing 777-200LR at Delta's TechOps facility in Atlanta on April 29, 2016.
46 / 53
Like rows of teeth, dozens of tiny fan blades cover the exposed inner core of an engine at Delta's TechOps facility in Atlanta on April 29, 2016.
47 / 53
A Delta Air Lines Boeing 757-200 receives modifications at Delta's TechOps facility in Atlanta on April 29, 2016.
48 / 53
Stickers cover an employee tool box at Delta's TechOps facility in Atlanta on April 29, 2016.
49 / 53
The first Boeing 747-400 ever owned by Delta Air Lines is towed across a road to its new home at the Delta Museum adjacent to the Atlanta airport on April 30, 2016.
50 / 53
The first Boeing 747-400 ever owned by Delta Air Lines is towed across a road to its new home at the Delta Museum adjacent to the Atlanta airport on April 30, 2016.
51 / 53
The first Boeing 747-400 ever owned by Delta Air Lines is towed across a road to its new home at the Delta Museum adjacent to the Atlanta airport on April 30, 2016.
52 / 53
The first Boeing 747-400 ever owned by Delta Air Lines is towed across a road to its new home at the Delta Museum adjacent to the Atlanta airport on April 30, 2016.
53 / 53
The first Boeing 747-400 ever owned by Delta Air Lines is towed across a road to its new home at the Delta Museum adjacent to the Atlanta airport on April 30, 2016.

ATLANTA (AP) — Delta's stock fell 3.4 percent on Tuesday after the airline said it took a $30 million hit from Hurricane Florence and is paying more for fuel.

Last month's hurricane caused at least 3,500 flight cancellations, mostly in the Carolinas. Delta said on Sept. 17 that it canceled 275 to that point and was still dealing with disruptions at two airports. The company did not give a figure in a regulatory update on Tuesday.

TODAY IN THE SKYDelta says Atlanta airport will feature USA's 'first biometric terminal'

Delta Air Lines said that third-quarter revenue for every seat flown one mile rose between 4 and 4.5 percent, a sign of rising prices.

It said the extra revenue will help "partially offset" a 35 percent increase in spot fuel prices in the past year.

The Atlanta-based airline expects to report adjusted profit of $1.70 to $1.80 per share for the third quarter. Analysts expected $1.78.

TODAY IN THE SKYDelta shows off first Boeing 777 retrofitted with new cabin interior

Delta Air Lines reveals its first retrofitted Boeing 777 cabin
01 / 65
The Delta One 'suites' cabin as seen onboard Delta's first Boeing 777 to be retrofitted with the airline’s latest cabin interior. Delta showed off the interior in Atlanta on June 15, 2018.
02 / 65
The Delta One 'suites' cabin as seen onboard Delta's first Boeing 777 to be retrofitted with the airline’s latest cabin interior. Delta showed off the interior in Atlanta on June 15, 2018.
03 / 65
Noise-canceling headphones are among the amenities customers can use in-flight when they book a seat in the Delta One business-class cabin. Delta showed off its first 777 to be retrofitted with a new interior in Atlanta on June 15, 2018.
04 / 65
The sliding privacy doors at a Delta One 'suite' as seen onboard Delta's first Boeing 777 to be retrofitted with the airline’s latest cabin interior. Delta showed off the interior in Atlanta on June 15, 2018.
05 / 65
Delta One 'suites' seats as seen onboard the carrier’s first Boeing 777 to be retrofitted with an updated cabin interior in Atlanta on June 15, 2018.
06 / 65
A Delta One seat -- seen here in lie-flat mode -- is seen onboard Delta's first Boeing 777 to be retrofitted with the airline’s latest cabin interior. Delta showed off the interior in Atlanta on June 15, 2018.
07 / 65
This undated file photo shows one of Delta's Boeing 777 aircraft.
08 / 65
A control panel for the Delta One 'suites' seats as seen onboard Delta's first Boeing 777 to be retrofitted with an updated cabin interior. Delta showed off the interior in Atlanta on June 15, 2018.
09 / 65
A control panel for the Delta One 'suites' seats as seen onboard Delta's first Boeing 777 to be retrofitted with an updated cabin interior. Delta showed off the interior in Atlanta on June 15, 2018.
10 / 65
A Delta employee shows the features of the Delta One 'suites' seats as seen onboard the carrier’s first Boeing 777 to be retrofitted with an updated cabin interior in Atlanta on June 15, 2018. Delta showed off the interior in Atlanta on June 15, 2018.
11 / 65
A control panel for the Delta One 'suites' seats as seen onboard Delta's first Boeing 777 to be retrofitted with an updated cabin interior. Delta showed off the interior in Atlanta on June 15, 2018.
12 / 65
A Delta employee shows the features of the Delta One 'suites' seats as seen onboard the carrier’s first Boeing 777 to be retrofitted with an updated cabin interior in Atlanta on June 15, 2018. Delta showed off the interior in Atlanta on June 15, 2018.
13 / 65
A close-up of the wall light in a Delta One seat as seen onboard the carrier’s first Boeing 777 to be retrofitted with an updated cabin interior in Atlanta on June 15, 2018. Delta showed off the interior in Atlanta on June 15, 2018.
14 / 65
There’s lots of legroom in the Delta One ‘suites’ cabin on Delta’s retrofitted Boeing 777 jets. Delta showed off the first 777 to get the new interior in Atlanta on June 15, 2018.
15 / 65
A Delta employee shows the features of the Delta One 'suites' seats as seen onboard the carrier’s first Boeing 777 to be retrofitted with an updated cabin interior in Atlanta on June 15, 2018. Delta showed off the interior in Atlanta on June 15, 2018.
16 / 65
A control panel for the Delta One 'suites' seats as seen onboard Delta's first Boeing 777 to be retrofitted with an updated cabin interior. Delta showed off the interior in Atlanta on June 15, 2018.
17 / 65
A control panel for the Delta One 'suites' seats as seen onboard Delta's first Boeing 777 to be retrofitted with an updated cabin interior. Delta showed off the interior in Atlanta on June 15, 2018.
18 / 65
Customers sitting in the Delta One ‘suites’ seats can use storage compartments like this one. Delta showed off its first 777 to get the new interior in Atlanta on June 15, 2018.
19 / 65
A Delta employee shows the features of the Delta One 'suites' seats as seen onboard the carrier’s first Boeing 777 to be retrofitted with an updated cabin interior in Atlanta on June 15, 2018. Delta showed off the interior in Atlanta on June 15, 2018.
20 / 65
This undated file photo shows one of Delta's Boeing 777 aircraft.
21 / 65
An up-close look of the wall-mounted lighting fixture in a Delta One seat as seen onboard the carrier’s first Boeing 777 to be retrofitted with an updated cabin interior in Atlanta on June 15, 2018. Delta showed off the interior in Atlanta on June 15, 2018.
22 / 65
An up-close look of the wall-mounted lighting fixture in a Delta One seat as seen onboard the carrier’s first Boeing 777 to be retrofitted with an updated cabin interior in Atlanta on June 15, 2018. Delta showed off the interior in Atlanta on June 15, 2018.
23 / 65
A Delta One seat as seen onboard the carrier’s first Boeing 777 to be retrofitted with an updated cabin interior in Atlanta on June 15, 2018. Delta showed off the interior in Atlanta on June 15, 2018.
24 / 65
Delta One customers can watch in-flight entertainment on 18-inch, high-resolution screens. Delta showed off its first 777 to get the new interior in Atlanta on June 15, 2018.
25 / 65
A Delta One seat as seen onboard the carrier’s first Boeing 777 to be retrofitted with an updated cabin interior in Atlanta on June 15, 2018. Delta showed off the interior in Atlanta on June 15, 2018.
26 / 65
Delta’s international-style premium economy cabin – branded Delta Premium Select – is seen on Delta's first Boeing 777 to be retrofitted with its latest cabin interior. Delta showed off the interior in Atlanta on June 15, 2018.
27 / 65
Delta’s international-style premium economy cabin – branded Delta Premium Select – is seen on Delta's first Boeing 777 to be retrofitted with its latest cabin interior. Delta showed off the interior in Atlanta on June 15, 2018.
28 / 65
Delta’s international-style premium economy cabin – branded Delta Premium Select – is seen on Delta's first Boeing 777 to be retrofitted with its latest cabin interior. Delta showed off the interior in Atlanta on June 15, 2018.
29 / 65
Control panels for Delta’s new international-style premium economy cabin – branded Delta Premium Select – are seen on Delta's first Boeing 777 to be retrofitted with its latest cabin interior. Delta showed off the interior in Atlanta on June 15, 2018.
30 / 65
Delta’s international-style premium economy cabin – branded Delta Premium Select – is seen on Delta's first Boeing 777 to be retrofitted with its latest cabin interior. Delta showed off the interior in Atlanta on June 15, 2018.
31 / 65
Control panels for Delta’s new international-style premium economy cabin – branded Delta Premium Select – are seen on Delta's first Boeing 777 to be retrofitted with its latest cabin interior. Delta showed off the interior in Atlanta on June 15, 2018.
32 / 65
Seatback screens in Delta’s international-style premium economy cabin – branded Delta Premium Select – are larger than in standard economy. Delta showed off its first 777 to get its latest cabin interior in Atlanta on June 15, 2018.
33 / 65
Delta’s international-style premium economy cabin – branded Delta Premium Select – is seen on Delta's first Boeing 777 to be retrofitted with its latest cabin interior. Delta showed off the interior in Atlanta on June 15, 2018.
34 / 65
Delta’s international-style premium economy cabin – branded Delta Premium Select – is seen on Delta's first Boeing 777 to be retrofitted with its latest cabin interior. Delta showed off the interior in Atlanta on June 15, 2018.
35 / 65
Delta’s ‘Main Cabin’ economy seats are seen on Delta's first Boeing 777 to be retrofitted with its latest cabin interior. Delta showed off the interior in Atlanta on June 15, 2018.
36 / 65
Delta’s ‘Main Cabin’ economy seats are seen on Delta's first Boeing 777 to be retrofitted with its latest cabin interior. Delta showed off the interior in Atlanta on June 15, 2018.
37 / 65
Delta’s ‘Main Cabin’ economy seats are seen on Delta's first Boeing 777 to be retrofitted with its latest cabin interior. Delta showed off the interior in Atlanta on June 15, 2018.
38 / 65
Delta’s ‘Main Cabin’ economy seats are seen on Delta's first Boeing 777 to be retrofitted with its latest cabin interior. Delta showed off the interior in Atlanta on June 15, 2018.
39 / 65
A seat in Delta’s international-style premium economy cabin – branded Delta Premium Select – is seen on Delta's first Boeing 777 to be retrofitted with its latest cabin interior. Delta showed off the interior in Atlanta on June 15, 2018.
40 / 65
Footrests are a feature for Delta’s international-style premium economy seats, branded Delta Premium’ Select.’. Delta showed off its first 777 to get its latest cabin interior in Atlanta on June 15, 2018.
41 / 65
Footrests are a feature for Delta’s international-style premium economy seats, branded Delta Premium’ Select.’. Delta showed off its first 777 to get its latest cabin interior in Atlanta on June 15, 2018.
42 / 65
Footrests are a feature for Delta’s international-style premium economy seats, branded Delta Premium’ Select.’. Delta showed off its first 777 to get its latest cabin interior in Atlanta on June 15, 2018.
43 / 65
Control panels for Delta’s new international-style premium economy cabin – branded ‘Delta Premium Select’ – are seen on Delta's first Boeing 777 to be retrofitted with its latest cabin interior. Delta showed off the interior in Atlanta on June 15, 2018.
44 / 65
Delta’s international-style premium economy cabin – branded Delta Premium Select – is seen on Delta's first Boeing 777 to be retrofitted with its latest cabin interior. Delta showed off the interior in Atlanta on June 15, 2018.
45 / 65
Delta’s international-style premium economy cabin – branded Delta Premium Select – is seen on Delta's first Boeing 777 to be retrofitted with its latest cabin interior. Delta showed off the interior in Atlanta on June 15, 2018.
46 / 65
Delta’s international-style premium economy cabin – branded Delta Premium Select – is seen on Delta's first Boeing 777 to be retrofitted with its latest cabin interior. Delta showed off the interior in Atlanta on June 15, 2018.
47 / 65
Tray tables for Delta’s new international-style premium economy cabin – branded ‘Delta Premium Select’ – are seen on Delta's first Boeing 777 to be retrofitted with its latest cabin interior. Delta showed off the interior in Atlanta on June 15, 2018.
48 / 65
There’s lots of legroom in the Delta One ‘suites’ cabin on Delta’s retrofitted Boeing 777 jets. Here is a well where fliers can rest their feet as they recline toward the lie-flat position.
49 / 65
Delta One 'suites' seats as seen onboard the carrier’s first Boeing 777 to be retrofitted with an updated cabin interior in Atlanta on June 15, 2018.
50 / 65
Delta One 'suites' seats as seen onboard the carrier’s first Boeing 777 to be retrofitted with an updated cabin interior in Atlanta on June 15, 2018. Here, the sliding privacy door is partially open.
51 / 65
Power outlets and earphone jacks as seen on Delta's first Boeing 777 to get its new Delta One business-class cabin.
52 / 65
A control panel for Delta’s 'Delta One' business-class cabin is seen on the company's first Boeing 777 to be retrofitted with its latest cabin interior. Delta showed off the interior in Atlanta on June 15, 2018.
53 / 65
Delta One 'suites' seats as seen onboard the carrier’s first Boeing 777 to be retrofitted with an updated cabin interior in Atlanta on June 15, 2018.
54 / 65
A control panel in the Delta One 'suites' cabin as seen onboard Delta's first Boeing 777 to be retrofitted with the airline’s latest cabin interior. Delta showed off the interior in Atlanta on June 15, 2018.
55 / 65
A Delta One seat -- seen here in lie-flat mode -- is seen onboard Delta's first Boeing 777 to be retrofitted with the airline’s latest cabin interior. Delta showed off the interior in Atlanta on June 15, 2018.
56 / 65
Seat 7B in the Delta One 'suites' cabin as seen onboard Delta's first Boeing 777 to be retrofitted with the airline’s latest cabin interior. Delta showed off the interior in Atlanta on June 15, 2018.
57 / 65
A Delta One seat -- seen here in lie-flat mode -- is seen onboard Delta's first Boeing 777 to be retrofitted with the airline’s latest cabin interior. Delta showed off the interior in Atlanta on June 15, 2018.
58 / 65
The Delta One 'suites' cabin as seen onboard Delta's first Boeing 777 to be retrofitted with the airline’s latest cabin interior. Delta showed off the interior in Atlanta on June 15, 2018.
59 / 65
A control panel at a Delta One 'suite' as seen onboard Delta's first Boeing 777 to be retrofitted with the airline’s latest cabin interior. Delta showed off the interior in Atlanta on June 15, 2018.
60 / 65
A Delta One seat as seen onboard Delta's first Boeing 777 to be retrofitted with the airline’s latest cabin interior. Delta showed off the interior in Atlanta on June 15, 2018.
61 / 65
Power outlets at a Delta One 'suite' as seen onboard Delta's first Boeing 777 to be retrofitted with the airline’s latest cabin interior. Delta showed off the interior in Atlanta on June 15, 2018.
62 / 65
The Delta One 'suites' cabin as seen onboard Delta's first Boeing 777 to be retrofitted with the airline’s latest cabin interior. Delta showed off the interior in Atlanta on June 15, 2018.
63 / 65
The Delta One 'suites' cabin as seen onboard Delta's first Boeing 777 to be retrofitted with the airline’s latest cabin interior. Delta showed off the interior in Atlanta on June 15, 2018.
64 / 65
A storage area at a Delta One 'suite' as seen onboard Delta's first Boeing 777 to be retrofitted with the airline’s latest cabin interior. Delta showed off the interior in Atlanta on June 15, 2018.
65 / 65
a
Ap Earns Delta Air Lines F File A Usa Ga
This file photo from Oct. 13, 2016, shows a Delta Air Lines sign overlooking the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.
David Goldman, AP
Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com