Delta's firs Airbus A220 (CSeries) rolls out of Montreal paintshop
01 / 07
Delta's first Airbus A220 (formerly known as the Bombardier CSeries) rolled out of the paint shop in Mirabel, Quebec, on Sept. 13, 2018.
02 / 07
Delta's first Airbus A220 (formerly known as the Bombardier CSeries) rolled out of the paint shop in Mirabel, Quebec, on Sept. 13, 2018.
03 / 07
Delta's first Airbus A220 (formerly known as the Bombardier CSeries) rolled out of the paint shop in Mirabel, Quebec, on Sept. 13, 2018.
04 / 07
Delta's first Airbus A220 (formerly known as the Bombardier CSeries) rolled out of the paint shop in Mirabel, Quebec, on Sept. 13, 2018.
05 / 07
Delta's first Airbus A220 (formerly known as the Bombardier CSeries) rolled out of the paint shop in Mirabel, Quebec, on Sept. 13, 2018.
06 / 07
Delta's first Airbus A220 (formerly known as the Bombardier CSeries) rolled out of the paint shop in Mirabel, Quebec, on Sept. 13, 2018.
07 / 07
Delta's first Airbus A220 (formerly known as the Bombardier CSeries) rolled out of the paint shop in Mirabel, Quebec, on Sept. 13, 2018.
XXX MUTZABAUGH-20160526-082749.JPG
A Delta Air Lines Boeing 757-200 taxies to the gate after arriving at Atlanta-Hartsfield Jackson International Airport on April 30, 2016.
Jeremy Dwyer-Lindgren, special for USA TODAY

Delta Air Lines plans to add nonstop flights from Boston to Lisbon, Portugal, in May and is ending its service between Atlanta and Lisbon.

The new summer service between Boston and Lisbon, on a Boeing 757, will be Delta's fifth international destination from Boston Logan International Airport. The other cities: London, Amsterdam, Paris and Dublin.

Delta will have competition on the route. TAP Portugal already offers nonstop flights between Boston and Lisbon.

636728746776584820-2018-USAT-Sept-25.jpg
A TAP Portugal Airbus A320 takes off from Lisbon Airport in Portugal in June 2018.
Jeremy Dwyer-Lindgren, special to USA TODAY

Delta's Boston-Lisbon flights begin May 23 and run through Sept. 3. The airline said the Boeing 757s will have 20 seats in Delta Premium Select, 29 seats in Delta Comfort Plus and 150 seats in the main cabin.

Delta said flights between its Atlanta hub and Lisbon will not return in summer 2019. The seasonal flights on a Boeing 767 began in May 2018 and ended in early September. The airline did not say why the Atlanta flight is being scrapped.

Dream homes for sale in Lisbon, Portugal
01 / 30
The Lifestyle Capuchos building in Lisbon is equidistant between Rossio Square, Marquês do Pombal and Avenida Almirante Reis. It is on the market for 535,000 Euros or about $622.3 million.
02 / 30
The Lifestyle Capuchos building in Lisbon is equidistant between Rossio Square, Marquês do Pombal and Avenida Almirante Reis. It is on the market for 535,000 Euros or about $622.3 million.
03 / 30
The Lifestyle Capuchos building in Lisbon is equidistant between Rossio Square, Marquês do Pombal and Avenida Almirante Reis. It is on the market for 535,000 Euros or about $622.3 million.
04 / 30
The Lifestyle Capuchos building in Lisbon is equidistant between Rossio Square, Marquês do Pombal and Avenida Almirante Reis, within walking distance of Avenida da Liberdade and Avenida de Lisboa.
05 / 30
The Lifestyle Capuchos building in Lisbon is equidistant between Rossio Square, Marquês do Pombal and Avenida Almirante Reis, within walking distance of Avenida da Liberdade and Avenida de Lisboa.
06 / 30
The Lifestyle Capuchos building in Lisbon is equidistant between Rossio Square, Marquês do Pombal and Avenida Almirante Reis, within walking distance of Avenida da Liberdade and Avenida de Lisboa.
07 / 30
Marquês (Marquesa) de Ficalho in Lisbon is located in a corner between Luz Soriano Street and the Travessa dos Fiéis a Deus, Ficalho Palace. It is on the market for 505,000 euros or about $587.500.
08 / 30
Ficalho Palace consists of six floors with 16 units.
09 / 30
The old Palace of the Marqueses de Ficalhoin is in the heart of Bairro Alto.
10 / 30
The old Palace of the Marqueses de Ficalhoin is in the heart of Bairro Alto.
11 / 30
The old Palace of the Marqueses de Ficalhoin is in the heart of Bairro Alto.
12 / 30
The Baronesa Luxury Hotel Apartments occupies a former palace in the historic heart of Lisbon. Apartments are on the market for 430,000 euros, or $500,700.
13 / 30
The Baronesa Luxury Hotel Apartments occupies a former palace in the historic heart of Lisbon. The Alvito Bar and Restaurant offers room service and breakfast to residents.
14 / 30
The Baronesa Luxury Hotel Apartments occupies a former palace in the historic heart of Lisbon. The facilities include a spa and gym overlooking the landscaped garden with a large heated swimming pool, reception, guest lobby, restaurant and bar.
15 / 30
The Baronesa Luxury Hotel Apartments occupies a former palace in the historic heart of Lisbon. The facilities include a spa and gym overlooking the landscaped garden with a large heated swimming pool, reception, guest lobby, restaurant and bar.
16 / 30
The Baronesa Luxury Hotel Apartments occupies a former palace in the historic heart of Lisbon. The facilities include a spa and gym overlooking the landscaped garden with a large heated swimming pool, reception, guest lobby, restaurant and bar.
17 / 30
The Baronesa Luxury Hotel Apartments occupies a former palace in the historic heart of Lisbon. The facilities include a spa and gym overlooking the landscaped garden with a large heated swimming pool, reception, guest lobby, restaurant and bar.
18 / 30
The Baronesa Luxury Hotel Apartments occupies a former palace in the historic heart of Lisbon. The facilities include a spa and gym overlooking the landscaped garden with a large heated swimming pool, reception, guest lobby, restaurant and bar.
19 / 30
The Baronesa Luxury Hotel Apartments occupies a former palace in the historic heart of Lisbon. The facilities include a spa and gym overlooking the landscaped garden with a large heated swimming pool, reception, guest lobby, restaurant and bar.
20 / 30
The Promenade building is located on the banks of the Tagus River. Apartments are on the marker for 600,000 euros or about $698,596.
21 / 30
The Promenade building is located on the banks of the Tagus River. Apartments are on the marker for 600,000 euros or about $698,596.
22 / 30
The Promenade building is located on the banks of the Tagus River. Apartments are on the marker for 600,000 euros or about $698,596.
23 / 30
The Promenade building is located on the banks of the Tagus River. Apartments are on the marker for 600,000 euros or about $698,596.
24 / 30
The Promenade building is located on the banks of the Tagus River. Apartments are on the marker for 600,000 euros or about $698,596.
25 / 30
The Promenade building is located on the banks of the Tagus River. Apartments are on the marker for 600,000 euros or about $698,596.
26 / 30
Prata Living Concept is located in the old industrial area of Braço de Prata. It is on the market for $1.195 million euros or about $1.4 million.
27 / 30
Prata Living Concept has views over the Tagus River. Residents get to enjoy gardens, sunny terraces and balconies.
28 / 30
Prata Living Concept has views over the Tagus River. Residents get to enjoy gardens, sunny terraces and balconies.
29 / 30
Prata Living Concept has views over the Tagus River. Residents get to enjoy gardens, sunny terraces and balconies.
30 / 30
Prata Living Concept has views over the Tagus River. Residents get to enjoy gardens, sunny terraces and balconies.
Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com