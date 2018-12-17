Behind the scenes at Delta Air Lines Delta Air Lines' first Airbus A321 narrow-body airplane rests outside a company hangar at Atlanta's airport on April 29, 2016. The nose of a Delta Air Lines Airbus A330-300, seen at the airline's Atlanta hub on April 29, 2016. Several Delta Air Lines jets rest outside a hangar at the company's Atlanta hub on April 29, 2016. A Delta One first class seat, seen on April 29, 2016 at Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport. Delta Air Lines jets at the company's Atlanta hub on April 29, 2016. Workers at Delta Air Lines' TechOps facility change an engine out on an MD-88 jet on April 29, 2015, at Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport. Members of the media take photos of Delta Air Lines jets outside a hangar at its Atlanta hub on April 29, 2016, during the company's media day. Delta Air Lines' logo, seen inside an Airbus A330 long-haul jet, at Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport on April 29, 2016. The first class cabin, on board Delta Air Lines' new Airbus A321, is seen during the company's media day at Atlanta's airport on April 29, 2016. The first class cabin, on board Delta Air Lines' new Airbus A321, is seen during the company's media day at Atlanta's airport on April 29, 2016. A member of the media checks out Delta Air Lines' new Airbus A321 aircraft during a tour at the airline's Atlanta hub on April 29, 2016. The economy class cabin, on board Delta Air Lines' new Airbus A321, is seen during the company's media day at Atlanta's airport on April 29, 2016. The first class cabin, on board Delta Air Lines' new Airbus A321, is seen during the company's media day at Atlanta's airport on April 29, 2016. A member of the media checks out Delta Air Lines' new Airbus A321 aircraft during a tour at the airlines' Atlanta hub on April 29, 2016. The economy class cabin of Delta's new Airbus A321 is seen during the company's media day at Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport on April 29, 2016. A Delta crew member serves lunch to members of the media during a tour of the carrier's new Airbus A321 aircraft on April 29, 2016 at Atlanta's airport. Lunch is served to members of the media during a tour of its new Airbus A321 aircraft on April 29, 2016, at Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport. First class seats, seen aboard a Delta Air Lines Boeing 737-900 during the company's annual media day at its Atlanta hub on April 29, 2016. First class seats are seen here on a Delta Boeing 737-900 during the company's media day at its Atlanta hub on April 29, 2016. Coach class seats are seen on a Delta Boeing 737-900 during the company's media day at its Atlanta hub on April 29, 2016. A Delta Air Lines Boeing 737-900, fresh from the factory in Seattle rests outside a hangar at the carrier's Atlanta hub on April 29, 2016. Members of the media find refuge in the shade provided by a Delta Boeing 757-200 outside a hangar at the carrier's Atlanta hub on April 29, 2016. Coach class seats, seen aboard a Delta Air Lines Airbus A330 during the company's annual media day at its Atlanta hub on April 29, 2016. Delta Air Lines' first Airbus A321 narrow-body airplane rests outside a company hanagar at Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport on April 29, 2016. The unique LED nose gear landing lights on Delta Air Lines' first Airbus A321 jet is seen at Atlanta's airport on April 29, 2016. Reporters and bloggers explore Delta's new Airbus A321 jet during a tour at Atlanta's airport on April 29, 2016. Delta's logo is seen on Bombardier's CSeries jet during a visit to Atlanta on April 29, 2016. The companies signed a deal for the jet earlier in the week. Reporters and bloggers explore Bombardier's CSeries jet during Delta's media day in Atlanta on April 29, 2016. The jet was visiting the carrier's hub following an order for at least 75 of the jet earlier in the week. Members of the media explore Bombardier's CSeries jet during Delta's media day in on April 29, 2016. The jet was visiting the carrier's hub following an order for the jet earlier in the week. Moodlighting bathes a Delta Air Lines Boeing 737-900 jet in Atlanta on April 29, 2016. Luggage bins hang down in Bombardier's CSeries jet during a tour in Atlanta on April 29, 2016. The jet was visiting the carrier's hub following an order for the jet earlier in the week. A reporter examines Bombardier's CSeries jet during Delta's media day in Atlanta on April 29, 2016. The jet was visiting the carrier's hub following an order the jet earlier in the week. Members of the media explore Bombardier's CSeries jet during Delta's media day in Atlanta on April 29, 2016. The jet was visiting the carrier's hub following an order for the jet earlier in the week. Bombardier's CSeries jet visits Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport for media tours on April 29, 2016. Bombardier's CSeries jet visits Atlanta's airport for media tours on April 29, 2016. Bombardier pilots show Delta employees around the CSeries jet cockpit during a visit to Atlanta on April 29, 2016. Bombardier's CSeries jet visits Atlanta for media tours on April 29, 2016 following an order from Delta earlier the same week. A polished, bare-metal Douglas DC-3 in Delta livery rests in the Delta Museum adjacent to the Atlanta airport on April 29, 2016. Vintage flight attendant uniforms in a series of displays inside a converted Boeing 767-200 jet at the Delta Museum on April 29, 2016. Technician James Dow works on a Pratt & Whitney 4000 engine at Delta's TechOps facility at its Atlanta hub on April 29, 2016. An engine is readied for testing at Delta's TechOps facility at its Atlanta hub on April 29, 2016. Engines await testing in a cavernous facility at Delta's TechOps at its Atlanta hub on April 29, 2016. Wheels destined for MD-90 jets rest on the floor of at Delta's TechOps facility at its Atlanta hub on April 29, 2016. A unique set of stairs offers access to the top of the giant GE-90 engine, one of the largest in the world, on a Delta Air Lines' Boeing 777-200LR at Delta's TechOps facility in Atlanta on April 29, 2016. A Delta Air Lines' Boeing 777-200LR at Delta's TechOps facility in Atlanta on April 29, 2016. Like rows of teeth, dozens of tiny fan blades cover the exposed inner core of an engine at Delta's TechOps facility in Atlanta on April 29, 2016. A Delta Air Lines Boeing 757-200 receives modifications at Delta's TechOps facility in Atlanta on April 29, 2016. Stickers cover an employee tool box at Delta's TechOps facility in Atlanta on April 29, 2016. The first Boeing 747-400 ever owned by Delta Air Lines is towed across a road to its new home at the Delta Museum adjacent to the Atlanta airport on April 30, 2016. The first Boeing 747-400 ever owned by Delta Air Lines is towed across a road to its new home at the Delta Museum adjacent to the Atlanta airport on April 30, 2016. The first Boeing 747-400 ever owned by Delta Air Lines is towed across a road to its new home at the Delta Museum adjacent to the Atlanta airport on April 30, 2016. The first Boeing 747-400 ever owned by Delta Air Lines is towed across a road to its new home at the Delta Museum adjacent to the Atlanta airport on April 30, 2016. The first Boeing 747-400 ever owned by Delta Air Lines is towed across a road to its new home at the Delta Museum adjacent to the Atlanta airport on April 30, 2016.

Delta Air Lines will add nonstop service to Mexico City from its Minneapolis/St. Paul hub.

Daily service will begin June 8, with Delta offering one daily round-trip flight on 132-seat Airbus A319 aircraft.

Minneapolis/St. Paul will become the sixth city to get nonstop service to Mexico City on Delta. The carrier already flies to the Mexican capital from its hubs in Atlanta, Detroit, Los Angeles, New York JFK and Salt Lake City.

For Mexico City customers, Delta says the Minneapolis/St. Paul option will create connections to “more than a dozen cities in the U.S and Canada not available over other Delta hubs.”

"Delta Air Lines' decision to provide direct service to Mexico City from its hub in Minneapolis/St. Paul is great news for people and businesses throughout Minnesota," Brian Ryks, CEO for the Metropolitan Airports Commission that runs the airport, said in a statement. "Mexico City is the most popular destination in Latin America lacking direct air service from MSP International Airport. On average, 700 people a day travel from MSP to Mexico.”

Delta says the flights will be operated “in conjunction” with joint-venture partner Aeromexico. The carriers are each members of the SkyTeam frequent-flyer alliance and Delta owns a 49 percent stake in Aeromexico, Mexico’s biggest carrier.

As part of the partnership, the airlines can share revenues on certain routes and sell connecting tickets on each other’s flights. A Delta passenger flying from Minneapolis/St. Paul, for example, could fly to Mexico City on Delta and then connect to an Aeromexico flight to one of its other destinations in Mexico or Central America.

Steve Sear, a top Delta executive for international service and sales, touted the new Mexico City service as one of the “most requested destinations” for Minneapolis/St. Paul customers.

"At the same time, it allows for more choice and options for customers in many U.S. and Canadian cities through one convenient, easy connection as well as easy connections to dozens of destinations in Mexico thanks to our partnership with Aeromexico,” Sears added.

Aeromexico flies to Mexico City from four cities, all of which are hubs of Delta. Aeormexico flies alongside Delta from Detroit, Los Angeles and New York JFK. It also flies to Mexico City from Seattle, one of Delta’s newest hub cities.

Delta Air Lines retires its last Boeing 747 to the Arizona 'boneyard' A crew member writes a farewell after the last Boeing 747 flight for Delta Air Lines on Jan. 3, 2018. Newlyweds Gene Peterson and Holly Rick wave after arriving on Delta Air Lines' final Boeing 747 flight, in Marana, Ariz. on Jan. 3, 2018. The couple met working aboard the jumbo jet nine years ago on a military charter. Delta Air Lines' last Boeing 747-400 passenger jet awaits its flight to the scrapyard on Jan. 3, 2018 in Atlanta. With its retirement, no U.S.-based passenger airline operates the Boeing 747 anymore. Pilots Stephen Hanlon (left) and Paul Gallaher speak to reporters before piloting the last Boeing 747 flight for Delta Air Lines on Jan. 3, 2018. The crew for the last Delta Air Lines Boeing 747 flight pose for a group photo before departing Atlanta for a scrapyard in Marana, Ariz., on January 3, 2018. Pilot Paul Gallaher boards the last Boeing 747 flight for Delta Air Lines in Atlanta on Jan. 3, 2018. Gallaher and the jet would both retire at the end of the flight. Pilot Paul Gallaher checks the rooftop escape hatch aboard the last Boeing 747 flight for Delta Air Lines in Atlanta on Jan. 3, 2018. Gallaher and the jet would both retire at the end of the flight. Pilot Stephen Hanlon checks the wheels of a Boeing 747-400 during a pre-flight inspection in Atlanta on Jan. 3, 2018. The flight was the last Boeing 747 flight for Delta Air Lines, the last U.S. passenger airline to fly the jet. A crew member dons a red Boeing 747 tie aboard the last Delta Air Lines 747 flight on Jan. 3, 2018. Pilot Stephen Hanlon checks the avionics hatch on a Boeing 747-400 during a pre-flight inspection in Atlanta on Jan. 3, 2018. The flight was the last Boeing 747 flight for Delta Air Lines, the last U.S. passenger carrier to fly the jet. Pilot Stephen Hanlon checks the wheels of a Boeing 747-400 during a pre-flight inspection in Atlanta on Jan. 3, 2018. The flight was the last Boeing 747 flight for Delta Air Lines, , the last U.S. passenger carrier to fly the jet. Pilots Stephen Hanlon (left) and Paul Gallaher run pre-flight checks in Atlanta aboard the last Boeing 747 flight for Delta Air Lines on Jan. 3, 2018. A goodbye note rotates on an engine spinner aboard Delta Air Lines' last Boeing 747-400 ahead of its final flight in Atlanta on Jan. 3, 2018. A note written on the tires wishes a safe landing to the last Boeing 747 flight for Delta Air Lines. The jet was flown to a scrapyard in Marana, Ariz., on Jan. 3, 2018. A flight attendant attaches flowers to rows of premium economy seating on board the final Boeing 747 flight for Delta Air Lines. The airline celebrated with a wedding aboard the flight. A flight attendant calls a colleague on the last Boeing 747 flight for Delta Air Lines on Jan. 3, 2018. The jet flew its final flight from Delta's Atlanta hub to a scrapyard in Marana, Ariz. The last Boeing 747 for Delta Air Lines lines up on Atlanta's runway 9L for its final flight on Jan. 3, 2018. The jet flew to a scrapyard in Marana, Ariz. The last Boeing 747 for Delta Air Lines lines up on Atlanta's runway 9L for its final flight on Jan. 3, 2018. The jet flew to a scrapyard in Marana, Ariz. The last Boeing 747 for Delta Air Lines flies over the U.S. Southeast during its final flight on Jan. 3, 2018. The jet flew to a scrapyard in Marana, Ariz. A note scrawled on a bulkhead of Delta Air Lines' last Boeing 747 flight congratulates the Buffalo Bills on their playoff berth. The jet had carried the team days earlier on a sports charter before making its final flight on Jan. 3, 2018 to a scrapyard in Marana, Ariz. The last Boeing 747 for Delta Air Lines climbs out of Atlanta's runway 9L for its final flight on Jan. 3, 2018. The jet flew to a scrapyard in Marana, Ariz. A crew member watches out the window aboard the last Boeing 747 flight for Delta Air Lines on Jan. 3, 2018. Newlyweds Gene Peterson and Holly Rick kiss after tying the knot aboard Delta Air Lines' final Boeing 747 flight, in Marana, Ariz., on Jan. 3, 2018. The couple met working aboard a 747 nine years ago on a military charter. Newlyweds Gene Peterson and Holly Rick kiss after tying the knot aboard Delta Air Lines' final Boeing 747 flight, in Marana, Ariz., on Jan. 3, 2018. The couple met working aboard a 747 nine years ago on a military charter. Flight attendants serve cupcakes after a wedding onboard Delta's final Boeing 747 flight on Jan. 3, 2018. Newlyweds Gene Peterson and Holly Rick kiss after tying the knot aboard Delta Air Lines' final Boeing 747 flight, in Marana, Ariz., on Jan. 3, 2018. The couple met working aboard a 747 nine years ago on a military charter. Passengers aboard the last Delta Air Lines Boeing 747 flight share champagne to celebrate while en route to a scrapyard in Arizona on Jan. 3, 2018. Former Boeing 747 pilot Mike Vetter relaxes in business class aboard the last flight of the jumbo jet for Delta Air Lines while en route to the scrapyard on Jan. 3, 2018. A crew member writes a missive to the 747 aboard the last Boeing 747 flight for Delta Air Lines on Jan. 3, 2018. A missive is written on a wall inside Delta Air Lines' last Boeing 747 jumbo jet on Jan. 3, 2018. The jet was retired for good in Marana, Ariz. Delta Air Lines' last Boeing 747 flies over the Southwest en route to its retirement in a scrapyard in Marana, Ariz., on Jan. 3, 2018. A flight attendant phone lists all the possible call options aboard a Delta Air Lines Boeing 747-400. The jet was retired to a scrapyard in Marana, Ariz., on Jan. 3, 2018. Delta Air Lines' last Boeing 747 flies over the Southwest en route to its retirement in a scrapyard in Marana, Arizona on Jan. 3, 2018. A crew member watches out the window aboard the last Boeing 747 flight for Delta Air Lines on Jan. 3, 2018. Delta Air Lines' last Boeing 747 flies over the Southwest en route to its retirement in a scrapyard in Marana, Ariz., on Jan. 3, 2018. Delta Air Lines' last Boeing 747 flies over the Southwest en route to its retirement in a scrapyard in Marana, Ariz., on Jan. 3, 2018. A TV screen in business class displays the rough course for Delta Air Lines' final Boeing 747 flight on Jan. 3, 2018. Delta Air Lines' last Boeing 747 completes its final flight, performing a low pass over Pinal Airpark in Marana, Ariz., on Jan. 3, 2018. Delta Air Lines' last Boeing 747 completes its final flight, performing a low pass over Pinal Airpark in Marana, Ariz., on Jan. 3, 2018. Numerous other recently retired Delta 747s can be seen in the background. A missive is written on a wall inside Delta Air Lines' last Boeing 747 jumbo jet on Jan. 3, 2018. The jet was retired for good in Marana, Ariz. Pilots Stephen Hanlon (left) and Paul Gallaher shake hands after landing the last Boeing 747 flight for Delta Air Lines in Marana, Ariz. on Jan. 3, 2018. Flight attendants pose for a selfie under the wing of Delta Air Lines' last Boeing 747 jumbo jet. It had just completed its retirement flight to a scrapyard in Marana, Ariz on Jan. 3, 2018 Mike and Anne Vetter, both Delta employees based in Detroit, pose in the engine of Delta Air Lines' last Boeing 747 jumbo jet after its retirement flight to a scrapyard in Marana, Ariz on Jan. 3, 2018 Delta Air Lines' last Boeing 747 jumbo jet rests under blue skies after its retirement flight to a scrapyard in Marana, Ariz on Jan. 3, 2018 The cabin crew aboard Delta Air Lines' last Boeing 747 jumbo jet pose in the engine after its retirement flight to a scrapyard in Marana, Ariz on Jan. 3, 2018 Pilots of the Boeing 747, all of whom flew with Delta and/or Northwest over the years, pose in front of Delta Air Lines' last Boeing 747 jumbo jet . The plane had just completed its retirement flight to a scrapyard in Marana, Ariz on Jan. 3, 2018 Signatures cover the underbelly of the nose of Delta Air Lines' last Boeing 747 jumbo jet after its retirement flight to a scrapyard in Marana, Ariz., on Jan. 3, 2018. Delta Air Lines' last Boeing 747 flies over the Southwest en route to its retirement in a scrapyard in Marana, Ariz., on Jan. 3, 2018. Already at the Arizona boneyard, a former Delta Air Lines Boeing 747 awaits being completely torn apart at the scrapyard in Pinal Airpark in Marana, Ariz.,on Jan. 3, 2018.

