December's #avgeek photo gallery A WOW Air Airbus A321neo pulls into the gate at Boston Logan International Airport in October 2018. Birds flock nearby as a United Airlines Airbus A320 lands safely at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport in November 2018. An Alaska Airlines Boeing 737-900 takes off over Mount Rainier from Seattle-Tacoma International Airport in November 2018. JetBlue's MINT seat still dazzles several years after release, seen on a flight between Boston and Seattle in October 2018. Passengers settle into a JetBlue Embraer E190 prior to departing Boston Logan International Airport in October 2018. A WestJet Bombardier Q400 awaits its next flight at Boston Logan International Airport in November 2018. Flyers in United's economy cabin have access to 10-inch seatback entertainment screens on the carrier's new 787-10 Dreamliners. Bearing the airline's new colors, an Air Canada Express Bombardier Q400 takes off from Seattle-Tacoma International Airport in November 2018. A United Airlines Boeing 757-200 takes off for the west coast from Boston Logan International Airport in December 2018. A FedEx Airbus A300F takes off quickly from Seattle-Tacoma International Airport in November 2018. A Christmas tree adds some festive holiday cheer to the Detroit's McNamara terminal in December 2018. The Boston skyline rises up above a Southwest Airlines Boeing 737-800 at Boston Logan International Airport in November 2018. Rarely seen by flyers, this pilot rest area is located rear of the cockpit on United's new Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner. An Alaska Airlines Airbus A320 takes off from Seattle-Tacoma International Airport in November 2018. Passengers check in for a WOW Air flight at Boston Logan International Airport in December 2018. A Delta AIr Lines Boeing 757 takes off from Seattle-Tacoma International Airport in November 2018. A rare American Airlines Embraer E190 taxis into a gate at Terminal B at Boston Logan International Airport in December 2018. United Airlines’ first Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner is seen at Washington Dulles on Nov. 16, 2018. A view of the cockpit on United's first Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner as seen at Washington Dulles on Nov. 16, 2018. A jetBlue Embraer E190 taxies to the gate at Worcester Airport in central Massachusetts after a short flight up from Florida in December, 2018. Turkish Airlines flight attendants wait prior to the official opening ceremony of the first phase of Istanbul's new airport on Oct. 29, 2018 in Istanbul, Turkey. American's specially painted TWA 'retro livery' boards passengers in Bermuda on Nov. 12, 2018. Passengers on a New York JFK-bound American Airlines flight are treated to a view of downtown Washington, D.C., on Nov. 7, 2018. Delta Air Lines jets taxi about at Boston Logan International Airport in December 2018. A Delta Air Lines Boeing 717-200 lifts off Seattle-Tacoma International Airport in November 2018 as a Virgin America A321 slows down after landing. The band for Kenya's Defence Forces band stand in front of a Kenya Airways Boeing 7897 Dreamliner during an event at the Nairobi airport to officially launch the carrier's first ever non-stop flight from Nairobi to New York City. An Alaska Airlines Bombardier Q400 takes off from Seattle-Tacoma International Airport in November 2018. A busy early evening bank fills the ramps between terminals A and B at Boston Logan International Airport in December 2018. The control tower is seen at the Istanbul's new airport is seen on Oct. 6, 6, 2018. A Delta Air Lines Boeing 757-200 receives some attention from mechanics at the gate at Detroit International Airport in December 2018.

Hello Today in the Sky readers! It's time for the December 2018 edition of our "#avgeek photo gallery." For the uninitiated, it's a batch of fun airplane and aviation photos from around the globe.

Our #avgeek gallery first launched in January 2015. Since then, it has become a permanent monthly fixture thanks to popular demand from readers.

As with previous editions, most of this month's the gallery is the handiwork of photographer and Today in the Sky contributor Jeremy Dwyer-Lindgren.

You can see the December 2018 photos in the slideshow above.

November

November's #avgeek photo gallery A Qatar Airways Airbus A380 takes off from London Heathrow on Oct. 2, 2018. Rowers pass in front of a Kenmore Air seaplane in Seattle's Lake Union in October 2018. An Air Astana Boeing 757-200 lands at London's Heathrow International Airport in October 2018. A British Airways Airbus A320 lands at London's Heathrow International Airport in October 2018. The New York City skyline provides a dramatic backdrop as a United Airlines Boeing 737-800 taxies to the gate after landing at Newark Liberty International Airport in October 2018. Washington's Reagan National Airport is seen during the pre-dawn hours of Oct. 26, 2018. Air Tahiti Nui's first Boeing 787 Dreamliner as seen just before the carrier flew it away from Boeing's South Carolina assembly line on Oct. 9, 2018. Bearing a small resemblance to Rudolph, a Hainan Airlines Boeing 787-9 lands at London's Heathrow International Airport in October 2018. A British Airways Airbus A320 lands at London's Heathrow International Airport in October 2018. An SAS Airbus A320neo lands at London's Heathrow International Airport in October 2018. A flight attendant prepares a meal on the world's longest flight, Singapore Airlines Flight 21, between Newark and Singapore on Oct. 12, 2018. Singapore Airlines' business-class seat, seen aboard its Airbus A350-900ULR jet in Newark, New Jersey, on Oct. 12, 2018. A yet-to-be-delivered Delta Air Lines Boeing 737-900 completes a test flight at Seattle's Boeing Field in October 2018. A British Airways Boeing 777-200 lands at London's Heathrow International Airport in October 2018. A Delta Air LInes 757-200 pulls into a gate at New York's JFK Airport in October 2018. JetBlue aircraft at Boston Logan International Airport in October 2018. A British Airways Boeing 777-200 lands at London's Heathrow International Airport in October 2018. A logo for Boeing's South Carolina delivery center, where airline customers take possession of new jets, is seen on Oct. 9, 2018. A Kenmore Air seaplane takes off from Seattle's Lake Union in October 2018. A British Airways Boeing 777 is readied for its next flight abroad at London Heathrow's Terminal 5 in October 2018. The barren ice fields of northern Greenland make for stunning viewing from onboard Singapore Airlines Flight 21, the world's longest flight that flies between Newark and Singapore. The shot was taken from the Newark inaugural on Oct. 12, 2018. A quiet business-class cabin aboard the world's longest flight, Singapore Airlines Flight 21, between Newark and Singapore on Oct. 12, 2018. A Lufthansa Airbus A320 is prepped for its next flight in the early morning hours at the Frankfurt Airport in October 2018. A Gulfstream business jet takes off from Seattle's Boeing Field in October 2018. Workers unload cargo from an arriving Qatar Airways Airbus A350-1000 jet at Frankfurt Airport in October 2018. Runway 22L at New York's JFK International Airport appears out the window of a Singapore Airlines Airbus A380 as it lands at the well-known U.S. airport in October 2018. The grand staircase of the Airbus A380 is seen aboard a Singapore Airlines' version of the jumbo jet at New York's JFK International Airport in October 2018. Aircraft come and go at Boston Logan International Airport in October 2018. Shrouded in heavy fog, an Alaska Airlines-branded Embraer E170 rolls out after landing at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport in October 2018. Passengers await their next flight from London Heathrow's Terminal 5 in October 2018. Air Tahiti Nui showed off its first Boeing 787 Dreamliner before flying it away from Boeing's South Carolina assembly line on Oct. 9, 2018. A jetBlue Airbus A320 takes off from Boston Logan International Airport in October 2018. The German city of Frankfurt blurs by the window of a Singapore Airlines Airbus A380 as it lands in the city following a 13-hour flight from Singapore in October 2018.

October

October's #avgeek photo gallery A Delta Air Lines Boeing 717 takes off from Seattle-Tacoma International Airport in September 2018. Taking in the sheer size of the Airbus A380, a visitor snaps a selfie under the runway approach at Los Angeles International Airport in September 2018. An American Eagle Embraer E170 lands at Los Angeles International Airport in September 2018. A shuttle bus waits at a rainy Pittsburgh International Airport on Sept. 9. 2018. A Condor Boeing 767 takes off over a handful of Prime Air 767s at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport in September 2018. The Pentagon is seen from the window seat of a flight departing Reagan Washington National Airport on Sept. 19, 2018. Seat 14A aboard British Airway's Club World on the Boeing 747-400, seen before take off at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport in October 2018. An Airbus A330 for WOW, an Icelandic low-cost carrier, lands at Los Angeles International Airport in September 2018. An Alaska Airlines Embraer E170 operated by SkyWest lands at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport in September 2018. A Delta Connection Embraer E170 lands at Los Angeles International Airport in September 2018. A FedEx MD-11 lands at Los Angeles International Airport in September 2018. A Virgin Atlantic Boeing 787 Dreamliner lands at Los Angeles International Airport in September 2018. An Aeromexico Boeing 737-800 lands at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport in September 2018. Airbus A380s pass by each other at Los Angeles International Airport in September 2018. Vapor trailing off the wing, a Singapore Airlines Boeing 777-300 takes off from Los Angeles International Airport in September 2018. A Delta Air Lines Boeing 777 lands at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport in September 2018. A Lufthansa Airbus A380 takes off for Frankfurt from Los Angeles International Airport in September 2018. An Alaska Airlines Embraer E170 operated by SkyWest lands at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport in September 2018. An Alaska Airlines Embraer E170 operated by SkyWest lands at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport in September 2018. A Virgin America-branded Airbus A320 takes off from Seattle-Tacoma International Airport in September 2018. An Alaska Airlines Airbus A320 taxis to a gate at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport in September 2018. Plane spotters watch a Boeing 747-8i land at Los Angeles International Airport in September 2018. A Delta Air Lines Boeing 767-300 taxis for takeoff while a business jet lands at Los Angeles International Airport in September 2018. xxx A Qantas Airbus A380 lands at Los Angeles International Airport in September 2018. EVA Air's Hello Kitty Boeing 777-300 lands at Los Angeles International Airport in September 2018. A man watches a British Airways Boeing 747-400 being serviced for its flight back to London from Seattle-Tacoma International Airport in October 2018. The eastern coast of Greenland is lit up in early morning light as seen from British Airways Flight 48, a Boeing 747-400, heads toward London in October 2018. British Airways jets, mostly Boeing 747s, line up outside of maintenance hangers at London Heathrow on Oct. 7, 2018. A Vietnam Airlines Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner takes off from London Heathrow for Hanoi in October 2018. British Airways jets traverse London Heathrow International Airport in October 2018. The Rosslyn neighborhood of Rosslyn, Virginia, is is seen from the window seat of a flight departing Reagan Washington National Airport on Sept. 19, 2018.

September

September's #avgeek photo gallery A Joon Airbus A320 lands at Lisbon Airport in Portugal in June 2018. A Wizz Air Airbus A321 takes off from Lisbon Airport in Portugal in June 2018. A TAP Portugal Airbus A330 rests at the gate at Lisbon Airport in Portugal in June 2018. A Portuguese Air Force Lockheed C130 lands at Lisbon Airport in Portugal in June 2018. A TAAG Angola Boeing 777-300 lands at Lisbon Airport in Portugal in June 2018. Tails pass one another at Lisbon Airport in Portugal in June 2018. An Alaska Airlines Airbus A321 painted in the colors of the San Francisco Giants baseball team rests at a gate in Seattle-Tacoma International Airport in August 2018. TAP Portugal's unique 'throne'-style business-class seat, found on a handful of its Airbus A330s, is seen at the airline's Lisbon hub in June 2018. An Alba Star.es Boeing 737-800 lands at Lisbon Airport in Portugal in June 2018. An Airbus A330 for Portuguese operator Orbest rests before taking on its next load of passengers at a remote stand at Portugal in June 2018. Ryanair jets prepare for takeoff from Lisbon Airport in Portugal in June 2018. A TAP Portugal Express ATR-72 takes off from Lisbon Airport in Portugal in June, 2018. An Icelandair Boeing 757-200 takes off from Lisbon Airport in Portugal in June 2018. A gaggle of mostly TAP Portugal jets rests at remote stands at Lisbon Airport in Portugal in June 2018. A TAP Portugal Airbus A320 takes off from Lisbon Airport in Portugal in June 2018. An Azores International Airbus A320 lands at Lisbon Airport in Portugal in June 2018. TAP Portugal jets pass one another at Lisbon Airport in Portugal in June 2018. A color TAP Portugal Airbus A330 plugs the airline's free stopover program before taking off from Lisbon Airport in Portugal in June 2018. A Hi-Fly Airbus A340-300 lands at Lisbon Airport in Portugal in June 2018. An Alaska Airlines Boeing 737-900 casts a shadow on the runway just before touchdown at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport in August 2018. TAP Portugal jets pass one another at Lisbon Airport in Portugal in June 2018. An Icelandair Boeing 757-200 lands over the city of Lisbon before landing at Lisbon Airport in Portugal in June 2018. A HiFly Airbus A340-300 taxis for takeoff from Lisbon Airport in Portugal in June 2018. A Star Air cargo Boeing 767 taxies for takeoff from Lisbon Airport in Portugal in June 2018. A Royal Air Maroc Cargo Boeing 767 lands at Lisbon Airport in Portugal in June 2018. A TAP Portugal Airbus A320 takes off from Lisbon Airport in Portugal in June 2018. A ASL Airlines Boeing 737 takes off from Lisbon Airport in Portugal in June 2018. A TAP Portugal Airbus A320 takes off from Lisbon Airport in Portugal in June 2018. Passengers stand curbside at Nebraska's Omaha Eppley Field in August, 2018. A Dynamic Airways Boeing 767-300 pulls into a gate at Miami International Airport in June 2018,

August

August's #avgeek gallery: 30 cool aviation photos Painted in a deep TWA red, an MD-80 belonging to the museum soaks in the mid-summer heat at the TWA Museum in Kansas City, Missouri, in July, 2018. The Manhattan skyline rises as United Airlines jets operate at Newark Liberty International Airport in June 2018. Visitors board a restored TWA Lockheed Constellation at the National Airline History Museum in Kansas City in July 2018. A Lockheed Constellation squeaks its nose over the top of a Martin 4-0-4 propliner at the National Airline History Museum in Kansas City in July 2018. Used as a private jet, TWA operated a Lockheed Jetstar. A renovated version is seen at the TWA Museum in Kansas City, Missouri, in July 2018. A Delta Air Lines MD-88 passes under Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport's tower on a warm summer's day in July 2018. Customers grab a drink at United Airlines' new Polaris lounge bar at Newark Liberty International Airport in June 2018. The Manhattan skyline rises behind United Airlines jets at Newark Liberty International Airport in June 2018. Tables at United Airlines' invitation-only Classified restaurant sit waiting for their next customers at Newark Liberty International Airport in June 2018. United Airlines recently installed its latest Polaris Lounge, located in Newark Liberty International Airport in June, 2018. A Boeing 717 takes off from Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport in July 2018. A full size Lockheed L-1011 simulator is in process of being restored at the TWA Museum in Kansas City, Missouri, in July 2018. Former aircraft seats make for an impromptu theatre at the TWA Museum in Kansas City, Missouri, in July 2018. Found inside the front passenger door on most aircraft, a build plate notes the TWA DC-9-83, otherwise known as an MD-80, at the TWA Museum in Kansas City, Missouri, in July, 2018. Giant cutaway models fill the floor of the TWA Museum in Kansas City, Missouri, in July, 2018. The model in the foreground is a Lockheed L-1011, while a Boeing 747 classic in the rear. Rear air stairs welcome visitors aboard one of the few remaining Martin 4-0-4 'propliners.' The one seen here is located at the National Airline History Museum in Kansas City in July 2018. Coach-style seats with first-class legroom fill the cabin of a restored Martin 4-0-4 propliner at the National Airline History Museum in Kansas City in July 2018. The ever-gorgeous Lockheed Constellation, restored in TWA livery at the National Airline History Museum in Kansas City in July 2018. Passengers await their next flights at Newark Liberty International Airport in June 2018. United Airlines jets await their next flights from at the airline's Newark Liberty International Airport hub in June 2018. The rear of a restored Lockheed Constellation held two bathrooms, plus a functional powder room. The set-up is seen here at the National Airline History Museum in Kansas City in July 2018. The unique rear layout of a restored Lockheed Constellation indicates it was converted to a dual purpose passenger/cargo aircraft. The airplane lives at the National Airline History Museum in Kansas City in July 2018. Table-style seating occupies a mini-cabin aboard a restored Lockheed Constellation at the National Airline History Museum in Kansas City in July 2018. The Springfield-Branson National Airport, located near Springfield, Missouri, is relatively empty on a slow Sunday afternoon in July 2018. A Delta Connection Bombardier CRJ-700 pulls up to a gate at Springfield-Branson National Airport in Springfield, Missouri, in July 2018. Passenger seats aboard a restored Lockheed Constellation at the National Airline History Museum in Kansas City in July 2018. The view out the window of a Lockheed Constellation at the National Airline History Museum in Kansas City in July 2018. Nicknamed 'Skyliner Kansas City,' a restored Martin 4-0-4 propliner rests at the National Airline History Museum in Kansas City in July 2018. Clouds above and below made for a pleasing sight aboard a Delta Connection flight between Springfield, Missouri, and Atlanta in July, 2018. A Boeing 767-400 takes off from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport in July, 2018, bound for Europe.

July

July's #avgeek photo gallery An Emirates Airbus A380 taxies out for departure past the FAA tower at Washington Dulles International Airport on June 29, 2018. United Airlines' tails at Washington Dulles International Airport on June 29, 2018. A friendly robot asks for feedback outside of a sports-themed restaurant at Washington Dulles International Airport on June 29, 2018. A United Airlines Boeing 767-300 takes off from Washington Dulles International Airport on June 29, 2018. A ramp worker opens up the front cargo door on an All Nippon Airways Boeing 777-300 after it arrived from Tokyo to Washington Dulles International Airport on June 29, 2018. Tails representing a wide variety of international airlines line a terminal at Washington Dulles International Airport on June 29, 2018. A particularly warn stretch of ramp lists numerous aircraft types at a parking stop at Washington Dulles International Airport on June 29, 2018. Two AeroTrain cars await work at a maintenance facility at Washington Dulles International Airport on June 29, 2018. Hector Murcia spray paints aircraft names onto the parking locations on a terminal A ramp at Washington Dulles International Airport on June 29, 2018. Slips of paper note details on incoming international flights at Washington Dulles International Airport on June 29, 2018. Each will need mobile lounges to take the passengers to immigration control. Passengers queue to board an Air India flight to Delhi at Washington Dulles International Airport on June 29, 2018. The unique architecture of Washington DC's Dulles International Airport, seen on June 29, 2018. Duty Manager Brad Weems, working in operations, takes a phone call during an afternoon shift at Washington Dulles International Airport on June 29, 2018. A business jet taxies out for departure as a United Airlines Boeing 777 heads off into the evening from Washington Dulles International Airport on June 29, 2018. An Air France A380 dwarfs the nearby porter Q400 turboprop at Washington Dulles International Airport on June 29, 2018. United Airlines logo is seen at Washington Dulles International Airport on June 29, 2018. The unique font of Washington's Dulles International Airport frames a ticket agent processing passengers early in the morning on June 29, 2018. Clad in a Star Alliance scheme, an Air India Boeing 777-300 sets out for New Delhi, India, at Washington Dulles International Airport on June 29, 2018. United Airlines' tails at Washington Dulles International Airport on June 29, 2018. Passengers mill about Terminal B in Washington Dulles International Airport on June 29, 2018. Bags take a ride down a conveyor belt after arriving on a Porter Bombardier Q400 from Toronto at Washington Dulles International Airport on June 29, 2018. A Korean Air Boeing 777-300 lands at Washington Dulles International Airport on June 29, 2018 as an Emirates A380 waits to depart for Dubai. A passengers checks on a connecting flight at Washington Dulles International Airport on June 29, 2018. United Airlines jets are readied for their next flight at Washington Dulles International Airport on June 29, 2018. Airport operations escorts the massive Airbus A380 as it taxies out for departure at Washington Dulles International Airport on June 29, 2018. The jet's wingspan is so large it can reach past the taxiway, presenting a risk of damaging equipment. Fire trucks await a call they hope never comes at a remote station at Washington Dulles International Airport on June 29, 2018. A mobile lounge controller directs the unique busses around Washington Dulles International Airport on June 29, 2018. The position is likely the only such in the U.S. An Emirates Airbus A380 taxies out to Runway 30 at Washington Dulles International Airport on June 29, 2018. A Brussels Airlines Airbus A330 takes off from Washington Dulles International Airport on June 29, 2018. Planes line up at their gates at Washington Dulles International Airport on June 29, 2018. Doors slide shut at the Turkish Airlines lounge at Washington Dulles International Airport on June 29, 2018. Tails representing a wide variety of international airlines line the terminal at Washington Dulles International Airport on June 29, 2018. United Airlines jets queue in line to depart Washington Dulles International Airport on June 29, 2018. A Scandinavian Airlines Airbus A330 boards for its flight back to Europe at Washington Dulles International Airport on June 29, 2018. An Austrian Airlines Boeing 767 taxies out for departure as a United Express CRJ takes off from Washington Dulles International Airport on June 29, 2018. United Airlines' tails at Washington Dulles International Airport on June 29, 2018. Aircraft line up for the evening departures bank at Washington Dulles International Airport on June 29, 2018. An Austrian Airlines Boeing 767 departs for Europe at Washington Dulles International Airport on June 29, 2018. A United Airlines Boeing 767-300 takes off from Washington Dulles International Airport on June 29, 2018. A United Airlines Boeing 767-300 takes off from Washington Dulles International Airport on June 29, 2018.

June