Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student David Hogg speaks during the March for Our Lives Rally in Washington, D.C. on March 24.

Nicholas Kamm, AFP/Getty Images

Activists including David Hogg — a survivor of the Parkland, Fla., high school shooting — have reached their fundraising goal for a mobile billboard that will take aim at President Donald Trump's support of U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz's reelection campaign.

The planned sign will feature Trump tweets that are critical of Cruz, written during the President's 2016 campaign. At the time, Cruz was a political rival but has since proven to be an ally on most issues.

Cruz is in a competitive race for his seat against Democrat Beto O'Rourke. On Friday, Trump promised to campaign for Cruz in October at "the biggest stadium in Texas we can find."

More: Parkland student activist David Hogg thanks NRA on Twitter. Here's why

More: Parkland survivor David Hogg: Wear #OrangeCaps at graduation for gun control

The tweets are from an era where Trump had nicknamed Cruz "Lyin' Ted." Organizers hope to feature multiple tweets on billboard truck that will drive a yet-to-be-planned route in Texas, the Washington Post reports.

Sign up for the daily 3 Things to Know Newsletter Sign up for the daily 3 Things to Know Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Thank you for signing up for the 3 Things to Know Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

One tweet featured in a mockup billboard: "Why would the people of Texas support Ted Cruz when he has accomplished absolutely nothing for them. He is another all talk, no action pol!"

Antonio Arellano, a Houston activist, organized the crowd-funding campaign to pay for the billboard. The Post reports Arellano cut off the campaign when it reached nearly $10,000, well over its $6,000 goal.

"We are planning to display the presidents own words about Cruz from 2016 on a mobile billboard, to remind Texans of the truth," the campaign's fundraising page says.

Hogg tweeted his support of the campaign and is listed as a co-organizer. On Saturday, he tweeted thanks to the campaign's donors.

We did it!!!!! Thank you to everyone who contributed. https://t.co/e5WykhREsG — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) September 2, 2018

Hogg has become a central figure in the gun-control movement and has been involved in multiple advocacy projects, including calling for a boycott of Fox News' Laura Ingraham.

Hogg survived a Valentine's Day shooting in Parkland, Fla. that left 17 dead.

Contributing: Christal Hayes, USA TODAY; Aileen B. Flores, El Paso Times; John C Moritz, Corpus Christi Caller Times

Follow Joel Shannon on Twitter: @JoelShannon91

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com