Ap James Comey In Conversation At 92y A Ent Usa Ny
Former FBI Director James Comey poses backstage before his conversation with Nicolle Wallace at the 92nd Street Y on Dec. 9, 2018, in New York.
Andy Kropa, Invision/AP

Former FBI Director James Comey said Sunday that he hopes President Donald Trump is not impeached, but instead held accountable by American voters in the 2020 election.

Comey made the remarks during a wide-ranging interview with MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace at the 92nd Street Young Men and Young Women's Hebrew Association in New York.

"All of us should use every breath we have to make sure the lies stop on January 20, 2021," Comey said, advocating the electoral removal of the man who fired him from the FBI. 

Comey said Democrats "have to win" in 2020. 

"We need a moment of inflection where we all get off the couch and say, 'That is not who we are,' and, in a landslide, rid ourselves of this attack on our values," Comey said.

He said he hopes the president is not impeached before the election because it would "let the country off the hook" and leave a third of the country believing Trump had been the victim of a coup. 

When asked about Trump's tweets attacking him, Comey said he is most disturbed by how he had become used to such invectives from an American president. 

"We have to remind ourselves, the president of the United States of America is publicly announcing that people are committing crimes, that they should be in jail. Private citizens. That's not OK, and if we become numb to it, we risk surrendering the norm," Comey said. 

He said it is the job of the American voters to hold the president accountable for outlandish behavior, such as arbitrarily accusing his political opponents of felonies. 

"The people who can hold him accountable for that is us. That's not the Department of Justice's job. That's our job: not to become numb to it and to stand up and participate in holding him accountable to those norms," he said.  

"We're going to have an election in, now less than two years. We must hold him accountable. And it's not a Republican thing or a Democratic thing, it's an American thing because this is unacceptable behavior for the leader of our country." 

Wallace asked Comey if, based on a Friday court filing by prosecutors from the Southern District of New York, he believed that Trump is now an unindicted co-conspirator in a felonious campaign finance violation by his former attorney Michael Cohen. 

"Not in the formal sense that he's been named in an indictment," Comey said. "But if he's not there, he's certainly close given the language in the filing that the crimes were committed at his direction." 

Comey would not go so far as to say Trump's tweets attacking potential Mueller witnesses amounts to witness tampering, but he said if he was prosecuting a case "and a prominent person started attacking my witnesses, I'd want to know so what's going on there." 

