Comcast just made its move.

The cable and internet provider, which owns NBC Universal, has offered $35 a share, or $65 billion, in cash for 21st Century Fox film and TV studio assets, topping the $52 billion Walt Disney Co. made.

Comcast's offer, representing a 19 percent premium to Disney's all-stock bid, launches a bidding war for Fox studios and networks that both companies see as integral to becoming stronger competitors in a rapidly changing media landscape.

"We firmly believe that the truly great media companies of the next century will be large, integrated entities with multiple growth engines across a wide swath of the global entertainment industry," Comcast CEO Brian L. Roberts said.

Comcast also offered to reimburse Disney for the $1.525 billion breakup fee Disney would have to pay for ending its contract with Fox.

Fox (FOX) shares were up by more than 7% and Disney (DIS) shares rose nearly 2%, while Comcast (CMCSA) slipped 0.19%.

Fox shareholders have scheduled a meeting for July 10 to vote on the Disney merger, but Comcast said it is seeking to reach an agreement before that time.

Philadelphia-based Comcast was in talks to make an offer for Fox last year, and last month said it planned to make an all-cash bid.

A court ruling in favor of AT&T's $85 billion acquisition of Time Warner on Tuesday in a Justice Department antitrust case was seen as a green light to more media mergers, starting with Comcast.

Despite their grip on the nation's internet, phone and pay-TV needs, companies such as Comcast, Verizon and AT&T are aggressively seeking to add new businesses. An entertainment library, such as shows produced by Fox's studios and its regional sports networks, has emerged as a coveted alternative to the core subscription business now characterized by tepid wireless revenue growth and a shift by households to cut the cable cord.

For both Comcast and Disney, a merger with Fox would allow them to increase their reach and scale to better compete with prominent streaming services offered by the likes of Netflix, Google and Amazon, according to Forrester principal analyst Jim Nail.

The 21st Century Fox assets up for grabs include the historic 20th Century Fox movie studio, which has produced such classics as "Miracle on 34th Street," "Alien," "Titanic" and the original "Star Wars" film, plus Fox's television studio ("The Simpsons," "Empire") and FX and National Geographic channels. They also include a one-third stake in Hulu, Fox's 22 regional sports networks and its stake in U.K.-based satellite TV and Internet provider Sky.

Disney, Comcast and Fox each currently hold 30 percent stakes in Hulu.

A successful Comcast deal would be a blow to Disney and CEO Bob Iger, who has pinned Disney's future to hit movies and TV shows it could gain with Fox that could bolster Disney's own streaming services.

A Comcast win would spell disappointment for Marvel fans who may have looked forward to an X-Men mash-up film with ​​​​Marvel's ​​​"The Avengers" and Fox's "X-Men," "Deadpool" and "Fantastic Four."

And Disney's hopes to secure the complete rights to "Star Wars" would also be thwarted by a Comcast deal.

