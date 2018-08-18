Shanann Watts

Frederick Police

DENVER – The body of a Colorado woman whose husband is suspected of killing her and their two young daughters, was found in a shallow grave, according to court documents obtained Saturday by KUSA-TV.

An earlier court filing suggested the two children may have been strangled and asserted that their bodies had been found in oil holding tanks.

The disclosure that the body of Shanann Watts, 34, of Frederick had been buried in a shallow grave came in a court filing by Weld County District Attorney Michael Rourke in response to earlier motions by attorneys for Watts’ husband, Chris.

More: Court documents: Colorado children found in oil well, may have been strangled

More: Bodies of missing mom, 2 daughters found in Colorado; father arrested

“The body of Defendant’s wife was located earlier this morning after being recovered from a shallow grave near an oil tank,” prosecutor’s wrote in the motion, which was filed late Thursday. “Law enforcement recovered the bodies of Defendant’s two daughters from inside oil tanks located near the grave of their mother.”

Chris Watts’ lawyers asked that specific DNA testing be performed and that they be allowed to have a defense expert present for all scientific testing.

Watts, 33, was being held without bail Saturday on suspicion of three counts of first-degree murder and three counts of tampering with a deceased body in the killings of his wife and daughters.

Formal charges are expected to be filed Monday.

Christopher Watts exits a courtroom in custody at the Weld County Courthouse on Thursday, August 16, 2018. Watts was arrested in connection with the death of his pregnant wife, Shanann, and their two children, Bella and Celeste.

Austin Humphreys/The Coloradoan

Shanann Watts and her daughters Bella, 4, and Celeste, 3, were reported missing Monday.

Chris Watts initially said his family was asleep when he left for work early Monday morning. After a friend stopped by to visit Shanann Watts on Monday and got no answer at the door, they were reported missing.

On Wednesday, police took Chris Watts into custody.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com