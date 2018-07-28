An image using the hammer and sickle is being used to replace the 'O' in GOP on billboards in Grand Junction, Colo.,

Courtesy: Anne Landman

Soviet-era communism symbols could be on full display in one Colorado city until the November elections thanks to one frustrated resident.

An image using the hammer and sickle is being used to replace the 'O' in GOP on billboards in Grand Junction, Colo. The scheme is the work of resident Anne Landman, who said she's upset with the Trump administration's actions on Russia, immigration, and tariffs.

"I mean, I’m tearing my hair out over this stuff!" Landman told the USA TODAY via email. "How much are we as citizens supposed to take?"

Landman said she received funding help for several billboards throughout the area but the billboard company has received "blowback." Her plan is to keep the billboards up until the fall elections — an important midterm race for Republicans who are hoping to keep control of Congress.

"Several people have walked cash right up to my front door — one guy dropping off enough in cash to buy a whole week of the board," she said.

Grand Junction sits squarely in Trump country. Mesa County, where the city is located, gave Trump 64 percent of the votes during the 2016 presidential election.

Landman said local businesses displayed anti-Obama banners and signs when he was president. But she's noticing a small shift in the local political tide.

"It seems like the billboard really hit a nerve with people," she said. "Even Republicans have emailed me to say they are outraged at this administration and don’t want to belong to this party anymore."

Landman said she got permission to use the image from Mad Dog Pac, the organization that owns it.

