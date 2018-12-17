A California woman claims she was forced to give her beloved pet fish to a stranger at the airport after Southwest Airlines wouldn't let it on the plane and refused to temporarily hold onto it either.

Lanice Powless, a student at the University of Colorado, was trying to bring her pink beta fish, Cassie, onto a flight from California to Denver when a Southwest Airlines employee stopped her, according to San Diego news station KGTV.

She told the TV station Southwest staff refused to let her leave Cassie at the counter for a friend to pick up in 30 minutes, so she had to frantically find a passenger on another airline to take the fish. But, she reportedly never even had the chance to get the person's name. It's unclear where the fish is now.

A National City woman says she flies with her travel buddy, Cassie, all the time. But this time, she says Southwest Airlines unfairly ripped them apart at the... https://t.co/DQ7CGuZpvV — Rina Nakano (@RinaNakanoTV) December 15, 2018

According to Southwest Airlines' website, only small cats and dogs are allowed to travel as pets. And, they have to be stowed in carriers under the traveler's seat.

Fish are allowed on some other airlines. The Transportation Security Administration says live fish can travel in carry-on bags, just not checked luggage. The TSA requires the fish be in clear containers, which are subject to inspection.

Fox News reports Powless has brought Cassie onto planes before without a problem.

In a statement to the USA TODAY Network, a Southwest representative said, "A Customer attempted to bring a pet fish onboard their flight from Denver to San Diego. Our Customer Service Agents informed the Customer about Southwest’s pets policy which does not allow for live fish to travel in the passenger cabin. Our Team offered to re-book the Customer for a later flight to allow them to make arrangements for their pet but the Customer refused that option. The Customer eventually traveled on their originally scheduled flight."

Contributing: David Oliver, USA TODAY

More: Human heart with 'no intended recipient' found on Southwest flight