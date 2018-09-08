A close race in Kansas just got way closer.

Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach's 191 vote lead over Gov. Jeff Colyer in the Republican primary for governor has been but in half, thanks to a "clerical error."

Thomas County Clerk Shelly Harms told USA TODAY she faxed over the tabulations for both Kobach and Colyer Tuesday evening but somehow the numbers were inputted incorrectly by the Secretary of State's office, cutting 100 votes cast for Colyer.

She said the document she sent in listed Colyer receiving 522 votes in the county but it was inputted as 422 at the Secretary of State's office.

"It was a clerical error," she said, adding she hadn't seen something like this happen since she's held the position since 2005.

Harms said she noticed the discrepancy when she was sent a verification form by the state. "I emailed them and told them to look at the report again," she said.

The Secretary of State's office did not immediately respond to questions from USA TODAY.

The race has been too close to call since thousands of provisional ballots are still outstanding across the state. The ballots could help widen the gap between the pair, though some experts told the Kansas City Star that a recount is most likely.

Kobach has said he did not have plans to recuse himself from any possible recount, even though his agency would be the one charged with coordinating the effort. Colyer, on Thursday, officially requested he step aside in a letter that also accused Kobach of giving local county election officials information that was "inconsistent with Kansas law."

While appearing on CNN, Colyer was asked whether he believed the mishap could have been intentional since the error apparently happened in Kobach's office and helped him slightly.

He told CNN he didn't think it was intentional and added the primary focus right now is counting the additional ballots and making sure those already counted are correct.

Experts say errors on election night are fairly common. Under the rush, voting precinct officials nationwide often misplace ballots or send them to the wrong office. And those ballots are just as often discovered via audits or recounts, analysts said.

"It's not unusual," said Fred Wertheimer, founder and president of Democracy 21, a watchdog organization based in Washington, D.C. "It's one of the reasons people do recounts in close races."

The error in Kansas isn't the first flub that caused a stir after Tuesday's elections.

In Ohio, hundreds of previously uncounted votes made the highly watched congressional race even tighter.

Democrat Danny O'Connor and Republican Troy Balderson just got tighter.

Election officials in Franklin County found 588 previously uncounted votes in a Columbus suburb. The result: Democrat Danny O'Connor had a net gain of 190 votes.

Republican Troy Balderson leads the race now by 1,564 votes.

A recount is also possible in Ohio but officials are waiting for results of more than 8,000 provisional and absentee ballots.

Contributing: David Jackson, USA TODAY; Jessie Balmert, Cincinnati Enquirer

