WASHINGTON – John Lewis was the youngest speaker at the March on Washington in 1963.

Since that time the words of the civil rights icon have echoed through battles over human rights for dozens of years.

On Saturday, that voice may never have thundered louder as Lewis spoke before thousands gathered at the start of an immigration rally in Atlanta.

"We are one people ... one family, we all live in the same house," the Georgia Democrat said to wild cheers. "It doesn't matter if you are black or white, Asian American or Native American."

The Atlanta rally was one of more than 600 across the country for "Families Belong Together," a day-long protest of the Trump administration's "zero tolerance" immigration police that has left more than 2,000 children separated from their parents at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Lewis, who released a letter in June condemning immigration policy as a "shame, a disgrace and an outrage," has said that Atlanta is among the worst places to be undocumented in the U.S.

"There is no such thing as an illegal human being," he told the crowd. "We are all humans."

Lewis, whose name is synonymous with non-violent protests, urged the crowd to stay passionate, but peaceful. "Never, ever, ever hate."

