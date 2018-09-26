Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, right, shakes hands with Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Ia., left, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, July 10, 2018.

Chairman Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley left open the possibility that the committee may not vote Friday to advance the nomination of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh as previously planned.

Grassley, an Iowa Republican, was asked Wednesday during a weekly teleconference call with Iowa reporters whether he was considering pulling the plug on Kavanaugh's nomination in the wake of continued accusations of sexual assault.

"Well you are asking me to speculate. But here is where we are: You take this one step at a time," Grassley said. He promised to provide Christine Blasey Ford, the first woman to publicly accuse Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct, as well as the nominee, a "fair and respectful venue" at a confirmation hearing scheduled for Thursday. He added he will make no decisions until the hearing is concluded.

The senator added that he had to provide a three-day notice for a committee vote on Kavanaugh. He said many people have been asking him if the vote will take place Friday.

"It could take place Friday, or it could not. That kind of depends upon what happens tomorrow," Grassley said.

