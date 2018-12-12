2018 Usat Dec 21
A Christmas tree adds some festive holiday cheer to the Detroit's McNamara terminal in December 2018.
Jeremy Dwyer-Lindgren, special to USA TODAY

U.S. airlines expect a 5.2 percent increase in air travel during the Christmas and New Year’s break, to more than 2.5 million people a day.

The busiest day is expected to be the Friday before Christmas.

The trade group Airlines for America said Tuesday it forecasts that 45.7 million passengers will fly on a U.S. airline during the 18-day stretch that starts Thursday, Dec. 20, and runs through Jan. 6, the Sunday after New Year’s Day.

The group says that since last Christmas, airlines have added 143,000 seats per day on domestic and international flights. They are hoping that’s enough to handle the expected increase of 126,000 passengers a day.

Travelers looking for relative calm, take note: The least-busy days are expected to be Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Best public Christmas trees to visit across the USA
A forest of nearly 100 Christmas trees transforms the South Dakota State Capitol in Pierre every holiday season. The trees, each decorated by a different organization or company, attract crowds to the 1910 neoclassical building throughout the holiday season.
In New York City, Rockefeller Center's famous Christmas tree attracts hundreds of thousands of visitors every year. This year’s tree, a 72-foot, 12-ton Norway spruce, grew about 75 miles away in Wallkill, New York. It’s draped with about 50,000 LED lights, and topped with a 900-pound star made from 3 million Swarovski crystals.
In recent years, botanical gardens and zoos have launched flashy holiday exhibitions, but few equal the show in Toledo, Ohio, where the zoo grounds are festooned with more than 1 million lights, including 35,000 alone on an 85-foot spruce.
Citadel Outlets in Commerce, California, is home to what has been called the world’s largest live-cut Christmas tree. The white fir tree from northern California’s Shasta-Trinity National Forest is 110 feet tall.
The National Christmas Tree Association's grand champion grower provides the White House Christmas tree every year. This year's honor goes to a 19.5-foot Fraser fir from Newland, North Carolina.
The Mayor's Christmas Tree in Kansas City, Missouri, lords over the city’s Crown Center, an entertainment center that’s home to an ice-skating rink, a gingerbread village and holiday train.
For a sure return on Christmas cheer, find your way to the Nugget Casino in Sparks, Nevada, where a 70-foot-tall tree anchors the town’s Victorian Square.
Perkasie Borough, Pennsylvania, claims to be home of the country’s oldest community tree lighting ceremony, a tradition it started in 1909.