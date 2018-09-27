WASHINGTON – Psychology researcher and professor Christine Blasey Ford mentioned the "sequelae" of her alleged sexual assault by Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh during her testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing Thursday, prompting a surge of people searching for the meaning of the word.
According to Merriam-Webster's dictionary, "sequelae" is the plural of the word "sequela," which means "an aftereffect of a disease, condition or injury."
The use of the word by a professional in psychology like Ford is not unsurprising. The Latin word can be found in the titles of a number of articles in medical journals and appears frequently in psychological articles about survivors of trauma, particularly the trauma of sexual assault.
A number of Twitter users applauded Ford's use of the word and shared the definitions they were able to track down.