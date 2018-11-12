When you have more than 10 million followers, Twitter can serve as a genie. Tweet your wish, and it might be granted.
At least things are looking promising for Chrissy Teigen, the cookbook author and model who just shared a series of tweets about bad plane food that ended with this one:
"this seems like a good time for me to share my dream of curating an airline menu."
Less than 12 hours later, Delta Air Lines had a reply for the social media maven.
"Would love to show you around our kitchen," they tweeted. "Let's chat."
Her quick reply: "OKAY!!!"
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Glamour
Teigen has already begun brainstorming, starting with "a super gooey biscoff brownie with cinnamon gelato."
Of course, Delta is loving it.