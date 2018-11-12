When you have more than 10 million followers, Twitter can serve as a genie. Tweet your wish, and it might be granted.

At least things are looking promising for Chrissy Teigen, the cookbook author and model who just shared a series of tweets about bad plane food that ended with this one:

"this seems like a good time for me to share my dream of curating an airline menu."

Less than 12 hours later, Delta Air Lines had a reply for the social media maven.

"Would love to show you around our kitchen," they tweeted. "Let's chat."

Her quick reply: "OKAY!!!"

Chrissy Teigen and hubby John Legend attend the Glamour Women of The Year Awards: Women Rise.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Glamour

OKAY!!! — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 11, 2018

Teigen has already begun brainstorming, starting with "a super gooey biscoff brownie with cinnamon gelato."

Of course, Delta is loving it.