As a birthday present, Chrissy Teigen's dad got a tattoo. That's not at all an unusual way to mark the years.

But this tattoo was of Teigen's face on his arm for her 33rd birthday.

The former model and entrepreneur was thrilled. She captioned an Instagram post in all caps, "MY DAD GOT A TATTOO OF ME FOR MY BIRTHDAY." Her father, Ron Teigen Sr., is posing with well-known tattoo artist Mark Mahoney at the Shamrock Social Club.

The photo shows Teigen Sr. with a fresh-inked tattoo on his arm, a picture of his daughter taped directly below it, depicting a remarkable resemblance.

Celebrity friends weighed-in.

Katie Couric and Kim Kardashian West wrote variations of "omg."

Perez Hilton wondered, "How's John (Legend) gonna top this???"

Mindy Kaling wrote: "Literally cannot believe."

But what else would one expect from the man who affectionately called Teigen his "boogernose goober?"

