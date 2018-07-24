BEIJING (AP) — China says there will be "no room for negotiation" in its demand that U.S. airlines describe self-ruled Taiwan as part of China ahead of a deadline this week.

Beijing has insisted that carriers change references to Taiwan on their websites to "Taiwan, China" by Wednesday. Taiwan separated from China amid civil war in 1949 but Beijing continues to claim it as its own territory.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said Tuesday that China hopes the U.S. government will urge businesses to follow China's requirements. He did not specify how China would punish defiant carriers, saying only that it will "wait and see."

The White House has previously criticized the Chinese demand as "Orwellian nonsense."

MORE: Airlines caving to China's demands despite White House protest | China threatens U.S. airlines; White House calls it 'Orwellian nonsense'

33 COOL AVIATION PICS: Photos from Hong Kong and Taipei

#avgeek photo gallery: Cool airplane pics from Hong Kong and Taipei An HK Express Airbus A321 lands in Hong Kong in August 2017. 01 / 33 An HK Express Airbus A321 lands in Hong Kong in August 2017. 01 / 33

IN PHOTOS: 33 cool aviation pics, from Antonovs to 747s

#avgeek photo gallery: 33 cool aviation pics, from Antonovs to 747s A new Japan Airlines Boeing 787-9 holds short of the runway while a massive Volga Dnepr Antonov 124 cargo plane lands at Paine Field in Everett, Wash., on Aug. 14, 2016. 01 / 33 A new Japan Airlines Boeing 787-9 holds short of the runway while a massive Volga Dnepr Antonov 124 cargo plane lands at Paine Field in Everett, Wash., on Aug. 14, 2016. 01 / 33

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com