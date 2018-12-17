Chicken is in, and Chick-fil-A seems to be cashing in on this. According to a recent report, this chicken chain will be the third-largest fast-food chain by sales in the country next year.

As you think about what your New Year’s resolution will be this year, you may want to make one before Dec. 31, too.

Several products are taking their final bows in 2019, so snatch them up while you still can.

Sure, items come and go at the mercy of their makers – remember that breakfast cereal that's no longer manufactured or your favorite lipstick shade, since discontinued? But knowledge is power. Now that you know, watch out for these five things heading to the giant company trash can in the sky.

Cow Calendars

Come Jan. 1, Chick-fil-A fans will have to moooooooove to another method of keeping track of the date.

After 20 years, Chick-fil-A is ending its Cow Calendar.

The fast-food giant is nixing its Cow Calendar, a two-decades-old favorite, after 2018. That means no more wall hanging starring Chick-fil-A's "Eat Mor Chikin" cows and monthly freebies, such as fries, soda and sandwiches. The calendar cost $8, but the value of its free offers is at least $30.

"We have made the difficult decision to retire our annual Cow Calendars," the chain said on its website. "We will continue our commitment to take care of customers and offer new ways for you to interact with Chick-fil-A."

A General Motors half-dozen

The Detroit automaker is axing three Chevrolets from its lineup – the semi-electric Volt, the Cruze compact sedan and the full-size Impala.

Chevrolet Volt driving in an HOV lane in California.

Production in the U.S. of these three road warriors stops in March, though Canada will continue making the Impala until the fourth quarter of 2019.

Also exiting are a trio of luxury models: the Cadillac XTS and the Buick LaCrosse in March and the Cadillac CT6 midyear, though the CT6 will still be available in China.

Of the six, the Volt is probably the one that stops you in your tracks because it was the one often touted as the future. The problem was the Volt is a plug-in hybrid with a gas engine and limited range, and the industry is now all about cars powered solely by battery.

Everything from Henri Bendel

Next month, the iconic luxury store is closing its 23 stores across the U.S., including its flagship location on Manhattan's tony Fifth Avenue.

Shoppers gather outside the Henri Bendel store on Fifth Avenue during Fashion's Night Out in New York on Sept. 8, 2011.

The retailer – known for its jewelry, handbags and other accessories – has been owned by L Brands since 1985. It's been known as an arbiter of style since its founding in 1895 by the eponymous milliner who moved from Louisiana to New York City's Greenwich Village. Carrying one of the store's famed brown-and-white-striped shopping bags or hatboxes has been a shopper's point of pride for decades.

According to Henri Bendel's website, the retailer was the first to sell Coco Chanel's fashions in the U.S. and is credited with discovering Andy Warhol. The future pop art star worked as an in-house illustrator.

Häagen-Dazs flavors

I scream, you scream, we all scream for these flavors that are bowing out.

On the chopping block are Sweet Cream Coffee Caramel, Vanilla Tangerine Shortbread, Pomegranate Dark Chocolate Bar and Chocolate Dark Chocolate Almond Bar.

Production stopped mid-year, but you might still be able to find these four retirees on store shelves for a bit longer, Häagen-Dazs owner Nestle said in an email.

Apple Music's Connect feature

If you're a music buff, you may use Connect on Apple Music to stay abreast of what your favorite artists are doing. But it'll soon be time to say "Bye Bye Bye" to the feature, which lets singers and bands post.

In this file photo taken on September 7, 2016 The Apple logo is seen on the outside of Bill Graham Civic Auditorium before the start of an event in San Francisco, California.

According to the website 9to5Mac, postings stopped on Dec. 13, but already uploaded content will be searchable until May 24.

As an alternative, fans can use Personalized Artist Radio, where performers have their own radio stations.

Follow USA TODAY reporter Zlati Meyer on Twitter: @ZlatiMeyer