Members of the Chicago police department scuffle with an angry crowd at the scene of a police-involved shooting in Chicago, on Saturday, July 14, 2018.

Nuccio DiNuzzo/AP

CHICAGO – Video from nearby surveillance cameras and body cameras worn by Chicago officers indicates that a man fatally shot by police Saturday night was armed with a handgun, police said Sunday.

The man was identified Sunday as Harith Augustus, 37, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office. An autopsy was pending.

Department spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said officers found two magazines of bullets and a semiautomatic gun at the site.

The shooting on the city's South Side sparked angry protests. Officers were struck by rocks and bottles, and several protesters were arrested. Fred Waller, chief of the department's patrol division, said some officers were injured and two squad cars were damaged.

More protests were planned Sunday evening.

Augustus worked as a barber in the South Shore neighborhood and had a 5-year-old daughter who often accompanied him to work, according to civil rights leader Jesse Jackson.

“The loss of this young father’s life is a tragedy. No amount of inquiry or pursuit of justice will bring the little girl’s daddy back,” Jackson said. “My heart is broken for the child and her family, my soul is sick for the city.”

Guglielmi said Augustus had no gang connections or a recent arrest history.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability, which investigates officer-involved shootings, said it was analyzing the video.

Police said in a statement that officers on foot tried to question a man “exhibiting characteristics of an armed person" – in this case a bulge in the man's waistband they suspected was a weapon. The man pushed the officers away and was shot when he appeared to reach for his weapon as he fled, Waller said.

Jackson demanded a thorough and transparent investigation. He said trust has been destroyed in minority communities by "bullies with badges" in Chicago and across the nation.

“I’m not talking about all police officers. Most officers do their jobs – and risk their lives – everyday to protect the public to the best of their abilities," he said.

But he said that too often good officers allow bad ones to "poison the barrel" by looking the other way and staying silent when they see other officers brutalizing members of the public.

Bacon reported from McLean, Va. Contributing: The Associated Press

