Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel didn't have time for critics on Saturday.

After thousands of demonstrators shut down Chicago's Dan Ryan Expressway calling on elected officials to address gun violence in the city, Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner, objected to Emanuel's support of the protests.

In a tweet, Rauner said he was "disappointed" in the mayor for allowing the protests to stop traffic. "I am calling on the Mayor to take swift and decisive action to put an end to this kind of chaos," Rauner tweeted.

Illinois state police told The Associated Press protesters planned to block off two northbound lanes for the march. However, organizers said activists, including the Rev. Jesse Jackson and Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson, wanted police to close the entire roadway, citing that the city often closes major roads for parades and other demonstrations.

Police then announced they would shut down all northbound lanes on the expressway to facilitate the protests.

I’m disappointed in the Mayor. There was an agreement in place. I am calling on the Mayor to take swift and decisive action to put an end to this kind of chaos. I will work with him in good faith and urge him to do his job so that the people of Chicago feel safe. — Governor Rauner (@GovRauner) July 7, 2018

Emanuel responded to the tweet just an hour later, calling the protests peaceful and jokingly asking Rauner to "delete his account."

It was a peaceful protest. Delete your account. https://t.co/QoKyIHmuQj — Mayor Rahm Emanuel (@ChicagosMayor) July 7, 2018

"Delete your account" is a popular phrase on Twitter commonly used to insult the user. The phrase gained traction after Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton used it during the 2016 presidential election.

Emanuel's spokesman Matt McGrath told the Chicago Sun-Times that the mayor's tweet reflected support for expanded gun control measures in Chicago and throughout the state.

“The mayor’s hope is that today’s march may make someone realize they shouldn’t pick up a gun to settle a dispute, and if that happens the peaceful march the governor called ‘chaos’ will unquestionably be worth it,” McGrath said.

Emanuel received swells of approval on Twitter, with over 2,800 retweets by Saturday afternoon. Rauner received less than 1,000 in the same time period.

However, some Twitter users did criticize Emanuel's comment and position on the march.

Rauner tweeted 25 minutes later thanking the law enforcement officials who managed crowds at the march.

Great piece of community police work today by ISP and CPD. Despite the disruption and traffic chaos, they made sure marchers and drivers were safe. Thanks to officers from both forces. — Governor Rauner (@GovRauner) July 7, 2018

