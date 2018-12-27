TripAdvisor's best burgers in every state TripAdvisor has named the top-rated burger restaurants in every state, based on their site reviews. The list accounts for ratio and quality of the burger reviews compared to overall ratings, as well as quality and quantity of reviews received in the past year (ending May 2018). Featured restaurants have a minimum of 4 out of 5 bubbles, 100 reviews and 10 locations or less as of June 2018. Alabama, Birmingham - Jack Browns Burger & Beer Joint (https://www.tripadvisor.com/Restaurant_Review-g30375-d6772768-Reviews-Jack_Browns_Burger_Beer_Joint-Birmingham_Alabama.html) Alaska, Kenai - Burger Bus (https://www.tripadvisor.com/Restaurant_Review-g31029-d3173325-Reviews-Burger_Bus-Kenai_Alaska.html) Arizona, Cornville - G's Burgers (https://www.tripadvisor.com/Restaurant_Review-g31202-d8397776-Reviews-G_s_Burgers-Cornville_Arizona.html) Arkansas, Hope - Tailgaters Burger Co. (https://www.tripadvisor.com/Restaurant_Review-g31675-d3547456-Reviews-Tailgaters_Burger_Co-Hope_Arkansas.html) California, San Francisco - Pearl's Deluxe Burgers (https://www.tripadvisor.com/Restaurant_Review-g60713-d1013186-Reviews-Pearl_s_Deluxe_Burgers-San_Francisco_California.html) Colorado, Steamboat Springs - Back Door Grill (https://www.tripadvisor.com/Restaurant_Review-g33657-d6705948-Reviews-Back_Door_Grill-Steamboat_Springs_Colorado.html) Connecticut, Newington - GoldBurgers (https://www.tripadvisor.com/Restaurant_Review-g33855-d1999865-Reviews-GoldBurgers-Newington_Connecticut.html) Delaware, Rehoboth - Summer House (https://www.tripadvisor.com/Restaurant_Review-g34048-d396022-Reviews-Summer_House-Rehoboth_Beach_Delaware.html) Florida, Naples - Brooks Gourmet Burgers & Dogs (https://www.tripadvisor.com/Restaurant_Review-g34467-d467131-Reviews-Brooks_Gourmet_Burgers_Dogs-Naples_Florida.html) Georgia, Clarkesville - Midtown Grill (https://www.tripadvisor.com/Restaurant_Review-g34840-d2462623-Reviews-Midtown_Grill-Clarkesville_Georgia.html) Hawaii, Maui - Stewz Maui Burgers (https://www.tripadvisor.com/Restaurant_Review-g60632-d3853335-Reviews-Stewz_Maui_Burgers-Kihei_Maui_Hawaii.html) Idaho, Victor - The Brakeman American Grill (https://www.tripadvisor.com/Restaurant_Review-g35627-d1844248-Reviews-The_Brakeman_American_Grill-Victor_Idaho.html) Illinois, Champaign - Farren's Pub & Eatery (https://www.tripadvisor.com/Restaurant_Review-g35790-d544869-Reviews-Farren_s_Pub_Eatery-Champaign_Champaign_Urbana_Illinois.html) Indiana, Valparaiso - Burger Haus (https://www.tripadvisor.com/Restaurant_Review-g37594-d3677131-Reviews-Burger_Haus-Valparaiso_Indiana.html) Iowa, Iowa City - Shorts Burger & Shine (https://www.tripadvisor.com/Restaurant_Review-g38020-d2186427-Reviews-Shorts_Burger_Shine-Iowa_City_Iowa.html) Kansas, Shawnee - Big Bam's Burgers (https://www.tripadvisor.com/Restaurant_Review-g39061-d3771499-Reviews-Big_Bam_s_Burgers-Shawnee_Kansas.html) Kentucky, Newport - Mad Mike's Burgers and Fries (https://www.tripadvisor.com/Restaurant_Review-g39707-d3812643-Reviews-Mad_Mike_s_Burgers_and_Fries-Newport_Kentucky.html) Louisiana, Baton Rouge - Burgersmith (https://www.tripadvisor.com/Restaurant_Review-g40024-d2420307-Reviews-Burgersmith-Baton_Rouge_Louisiana.html) Maine, York - Wild Willy's Burgers (https://www.tripadvisor.com/Restaurant_Review-g40989-d413150-Reviews-Wild_Willy_s_Burgers-York_Maine.html) Maryland, Baltimore - Kooper's Tavern (https://www.tripadvisor.com/Restaurant_Review-g60811-d1494357-Reviews-Kooper_s_Tavern-Baltimore_Maryland.html) Massachusetts, Plymouth - KKatie's Burger Bar (https://www.tripadvisor.com/Restaurant_Review-g41773-d2229922-Reviews-KKatie_s_Burger_Bar-Plymouth_Massachusetts.html) Michigan, Traverse City - Slabtown Cafe and Burgers (https://www.tripadvisor.com/Restaurant_Review-g42758-d1986674-Reviews-Slabtown_Cafe_and_Burgers-Traverse_City_Grand_Traverse_County_Michigan.html) Minnesota, Miesville - King's Bar and Grill (https://www.tripadvisor.com/Restaurant_Review-g4274741-d2261530-Reviews-King_s_Bar_and_Grill-Miesville_Minnesota.html) Mississippi, Hattiesburg - Ed's Burger Joint (https://www.tripadvisor.com/Restaurant_Review-g43810-d9758257-Reviews-Ed_s_Burger_Joint-Hattiesburg_Mississippi.html) Missouri, Saint Louis - Stacked STL (https://www.tripadvisor.com/Restaurant_Review-g44881-d5810569-Reviews-Stacked_STL-Saint_Louis_Missouri.html) Montana, Billings - The Burger Dive (https://www.tripadvisor.com/Restaurant_Review-g45086-d2416385-Reviews-The_Burger_Dive-Billings_Montana.html) Nebraska, Lincoln - Honest Abe's Burgers & Freedom (https://www.tripadvisor.com/Restaurant_Review-g45667-d3598665-Reviews-Honest_Abe_s_Burgers_Freedom-Lincoln_Nebraska.html) Nevada, Las Vegas - Holsteins Shakes and Buns (https://www.tripadvisor.com/Restaurant_Review-g45963-d1994486-Reviews-Holsteins_Shakes_and_Buns-Las_Vegas_Nevada.html) New Hampshire, Rochester - Wild Willy's Burgers (https://www.tripadvisor.com/Restaurant_Review-g46213-d860417-Reviews-Wild_Willy_s_Burgers-Rochester_New_Hampshire.html) New Jersey, Atlantic City - Gallagher's Burger Bar (https://www.tripadvisor.com/Restaurant_Review-g29750-d3504525-Reviews-Gallagher_s_Burger_Bar-Atlantic_City_New_Jersey.html) New Mexico, Ruidoso - Hall of Flame Burgers (https://www.tripadvisor.com/Restaurant_Review-g47185-d2556216-Reviews-Hall_of_Flame_Burgers-Ruidoso_New_Mexico.html) New York, New York City - Black Iron Burger (https://www.tripadvisor.com/Restaurant_Review-g60763-d8153582-Reviews-Black_Iron_Burger-New_York_City_New_York.html) North Carolina, Chapel Hill - Al's Burger Shack (https://www.tripadvisor.com/Restaurant_Review-g49021-d4963426-Reviews-Al_s_burger_shack-Chapel_Hill_North_Carolina.html) North Dakota, Fargo - Sickies Garage Burgers & Brews (https://www.tripadvisor.com/Restaurant_Review-g49785-d3225308-Reviews-Sickies_Garage_Burgers_Brews-Fargo_North_Dakota.html) Ohio, Columbus - Flip Side (https://www.tripadvisor.com/Restaurant_Review-g50226-d3243706-Reviews-Flip_Side-Columbus_Ohio.html) Oklahoma, Oklahoma City - Nic's Grill (https://www.tripadvisor.com/Restaurant_Review-g51560-d400354-Reviews-Nic_s_Grill-Oklahoma_City_Oklahoma.html) Oregon, North Bend - Yeong's Place (https://www.tripadvisor.com/Restaurant_Review-g51993-d3344441-Reviews-Yeong_s_Place-North_Bend_Oregon.html) Pennsylvania, Pittsburgh - Burgatory (https://www.tripadvisor.com/Restaurant_Review-g53449-d8732474-Reviews-Burgatory-Pittsburgh_Pennsylvania.html) Rhode Island, Newport - Mission (https://www.tripadvisor.com/Restaurant_Review-g60978-d5890162-Reviews-Mission-Newport_Rhode_Island.html) South Carolina, Myrtle Beach - River City Cafe (https://www.tripadvisor.com/Restaurant_Review-g54359-d572485-Reviews-River_City_Cafe-Myrtle_Beach_South_Carolina.html) South Dakota, Custer - Black Hills Burger and Bun Co. (https://www.tripadvisor.com/Restaurant_Review-g60865-d3396222-Reviews-Black_Hills_Burger_and_Bun_Co-Custer_South_Dakota.html) Tennessee, Nashville - Burger Republic (https://www.tripadvisor.com/Restaurant_Review-g55229-d3567454-Reviews-Burger_Republic-Nashville_Davidson_County_Tennessee.html) Texas, Granbury - Grumps Burgers (https://www.tripadvisor.com/Restaurant_Review-g55921-d2077039-Reviews-Grumps_Burgers-Granbury_Texas.html) Utah, Morgan - Taggarts (https://www.tripadvisor.com/Restaurant_Review-g57073-d538274-Reviews-Taggarts-Morgan_Utah.html) Vermont, Shelburne - Archie's Grill (https://www.tripadvisor.com/Restaurant_Review-g57394-d2227406-Reviews-Archie_s_Grill-Shelburne_Vermont.html) Virginia, Purcellville - Market Burger Fries & Shakes (https://www.tripadvisor.com/Restaurant_Review-g58095-d4093606-Reviews-Market_Burger_Fries_Shakes-Purcellville_Loudoun_County_Virginia.html) Washington, Packwood - Cliff Droppers (https://www.tripadvisor.com/Restaurant_Review-g58668-d2232555-Reviews-Cliff_Droppers-Packwood_Washington.html) West Virginia, Morgantown - Tailpipes (https://www.tripadvisor.com/Restaurant_Review-g59335-d3295976-Reviews-Tailpipes-Morgantown_West_Virginia.html) Wisconsin, Weston - Brews Brothers Pub (https://www.tripadvisor.com/Restaurant_Review-g783985-d4106969-Reviews-Brews_Brothers_Pub-Weston_Wisconsin.html) Wyoming, Jackson - MacPhail's Burgers (https://www.tripadvisor.com/Restaurant_Review-g60491-d2302684-Reviews-MacPhail_s_Burgers-Jackson_Jackson_Hole_Wyoming.html)

The cheeseburger stands alone.

Or, at least, the Cheeseburger in Paradise in Secaucus, New Jersey, stands alone as the last remaining location of the chain.

At the height of its popularity, there were 18 Cheeseburger in Paradises across the country, but they've been slowly closing for years. In July, there were three. Then, in August, fans of the beach-themed, burger-slinging, margarita-mixing brand lamented the closure of the location in Indianapolis, Ind. Cheeseburger in Paradise was down to two. In early October, the location in Omaha, Neb. shut its doors. That means the sole remaining Cheeseburger in Paradise is in Secaucus.

The first Cheeseburger in Paradise opened in 2002 in Indianapolis (the same that closed in August). Named after the Jimmy Buffett song, the restaurant was owned by Margaritaville Holdings LLC, Buffett’s company, and OSI Restaurant Partners. In 2009, the chain passed hands to Paradise Restaurant Group, LLC, and Buffett’s holdings in the company shrunk. In 2012, Luby’s, Inc., the company that owns restaurant brands Luby’s, Fuddruckers and Koo Koo Roo, bought the slowly sinking chain. Now, only one remains.

"Unfortunately, it was already challenged when we purchased it in 2012 and continued to face headwinds since," said Lisa Lee, vice president of brand and marketing strategy for Luby's Fuddruckers Restaurants. "We had to make a tough decision to close underperforming locations. We also converted a few locations into Fuddruckers.”

So, will the Secaucus location go down with the ship? According to Lee, no. “Secaucus is a very special place. It has long been a top performing location.”

Cheeseburger in Paradise is located at 700 Plaza Dr., Secaucus; 201-392-0500, cheeseburgerinparadise.com.