If you haven’t booked your summer flights yet, don’t despair. There are still some great deals out there to and from popular destinations.

The following roundtrip deals — one domestic, one international — are for travel in August. All were found late last week a search-by-month tool (I link to FareCompare.com’s but your favorite site may have one). As always, prices can change without warning.

Boston

• Los Angeles, $209 (one stop)

• Copenhagen, Denmark, $397 (one stop)

Denver

• Las Vegas, $83 (nonstop)

• Paris, $542 (one stop)

Philadelphia

• San Juan, Puerto Rico, $223 (nonstop)

• Barcelona, Spain, $541 (one stop)

Savannah

• New York City, $109 (nonstop)

• Dublin, Ireland, $780 (one stop)

There are plenty of deals to and from other great cities, and watch for lots more of them once the kids go back to school.

