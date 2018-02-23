Charming main streets across the USA Alabama: Fairhope Avenue in Fairhope, Ala., is dotted with charming boutiques, cafes, and restaurants. It is surrounded by a lively artistic community and leads directly to the pier of the beautiful Mobile Bay. 01 / 50 Alabama: Fairhope Avenue in Fairhope, Ala., is dotted with charming boutiques, cafes, and restaurants. It is surrounded by a lively artistic community and leads directly to the pier of the beautiful Mobile Bay. 01 / 50

Illinois: The signs on this historic and quaint street in Galena literally read “Main Street” but most people lovingly refer to it as “Helluva Half Mile.”

The nostalgia for Main Street, U.S.A., hasn't dimmed in recent years. Even Walt Disney was so taken by it that he wanted one in both Disneyland and the Magic Kingdom theme parks: A charming street filled with shops, restaurants and people will always become the true center of a town, and epitomize Americana for much of the country.

Scroll through the gallery above to find a cozy Main Street (or closest approximation by another name) in each of the 50 states, using photos from Google Maps, and then take a look at bucket list ideas for every state, as well:

50 state bucket list destinations Alabama: Imagine how people lived more than 10,000 years ago at Russell Cave National Monument in Bridgeport, Ala., along the state's northern border. The cave is one of the oldest known prehistoric settlements in the United States. Walk the boardwalk into the cave and marvel at the beautiful view. The park staff leads nature walks and lantern hikes and will even demonstrate prehistoric tools and weapons. Russell Cave charges no admission fee, which is perfect if you're looking for free things to do on your vacation. While you're in the area, drive 30 miles south to Scottsboro, Ala., to pick up unique travel souvenirs from the Unclaimed Baggage Center. There are normal items like clothing and electronics, but you'll also find jewelry, artwork and eclectic items like a suit of armor. 01 / 50 Alabama: Imagine how people lived more than 10,000 years ago at Russell Cave National Monument in Bridgeport, Ala., along the state's northern border. The cave is one of the oldest known prehistoric settlements in the United States. Walk the boardwalk into the cave and marvel at the beautiful view. The park staff leads nature walks and lantern hikes and will even demonstrate prehistoric tools and weapons. Russell Cave charges no admission fee, which is perfect if you're looking for free things to do on your vacation. While you're in the area, drive 30 miles south to Scottsboro, Ala., to pick up unique travel souvenirs from the Unclaimed Baggage Center. There are normal items like clothing and electronics, but you'll also find jewelry, artwork and eclectic items like a suit of armor. 01 / 50

